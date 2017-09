Over 28 Million Records Stolen In Breach of Latin American Social Network Taringa

Taringa, also known as "The Latin American Reddit," has been compromised in a massive data breach that has resulted in the leaked login credentials of almost all of its over 28 million users . The Hackers News reports:The data breach reportedly occurred last month, and the company then alerted its users via a blog post : "It is likely that the attackers have made the database containing nicks, email addresses and encrypted passwords. No phone numbers and access credentials from other social networks have been compromised as well as addresses of bitcoin wallets from the Taringa program! Creators." the post (translated) says. "At the moment there is no concrete evidence that the attackers continue to have access to the Taringa code! and our team continues to monitor unusual movements in our infrastructure."