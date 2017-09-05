Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


How One Writer Is Battling Tech-Induced Attention Disorder (wired.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the running-to-do-list dept.
New submitter mirandakatz writes: Katie Hafner has spent the last 23 days in rehab. Not for alcoholism or gambling, but for a self-inflicted case of episodic partial attention thanks to her iPhone. On Backchannel, Hafner writes about the detrimental effect the constant stream of pings has had on her, and how her life has come to resemble a computer screen. "I sense a constant agitation when I'm doing something," she says, "as if there is something else out there, beckoning -- demanding -- my attention. And nothing needs to be deferred." "I blame electronics for my affliction," writes Hafner, who says the devices in her life "teem with squirrels." "If I pick up my iPhone to send a text, damned if I don't get knocked off task within a couple of seconds by an alert about Trump's latest tweet. And my guess is that if you have allowed your mind to be as tyrannized by the demands of your devices as I have, you too suffer to some degree from this condition."

Hafner goes on to describe her symptoms of "episodic partial attention" and provide potential fixes for it: "There are the obvious fixes. Address the electronics first: Silence the phone as well as all alerts on your computer, and you automatically banish two squirrels. But how do you shut down the micro-distractions that dangle everywhere in your physical world, their bushy gray tails twitching seductively? My therapy, of my own devising, consists of serial mono-tasking with a big dose of mindful intent, or intentional mindfulness -- which is really just good, old-fashioned paying attention. At first, I took the tiniest of steps. I celebrated the buttoning of a blouse without stopping to apply the hand cream I spotted on the dresser as if I had gotten into Harvard. Each task I took on -- however mundane -- I had to first announce, quietly, to myself. I made myself vow that I would work on that task and only that task until it was finished. Like a stroke patient relearning how to move an arm, I told myself not that I was making the entire bed (too overwhelming), but that I had a series of steps to perform: first the top sheet, then the blankets, then the comforter, then the pillows. Emptying the dishwasher became my Waterloo. Putting dishes away takes time, and it's tedious. Perhaps the greatest challenge lies in the fact that the job requires repeated kitchen crossings. There are squirrels everywhere, none more treacherous than the siren song that is my iPhone."

  • Can you configure Android or iOS to queue some or all notifications in the background, so you can view them at your leisure like you can do with emails (once new email notifications are turned off, like they can in Thunderbird)?

    • Can you configure Android or iOS to queue some or all notifications in the background

      Yes. Here is a complete list of apps on my phone that have permission to push notifications: {}

      I can go to each app to "pull" notifications, but I rarely do that. If I am expecting a message from, say, WeChat, I will temporarily enable notifications from only that app. Once the conversation is over, I disable it again.

      If you want my immediate attention, call me. If I don't answer because I am asleep, and it is a life threatening emergency, then call 911 and ask the police to wake me up. If it is not a

  • Impulse control (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm surprised she managed to become a "writer" if she can't even get dressed in the morning without being distracted.

    • Yeah but we can't all have your superman-like ability to concen - SQUIRREL!

    • I'm surprised that she felt the need to contribute to the same problem in others by writing this stupid story although I suppose if you are trying to sell the cure it helps to drum up some business first.
    • It's clear her whole "thing" is stream-of-consciousness behavior and she lives in the moment, without any greater self-awareness. No wonder she has a problem with digital distractions. It's all about her, her, her and being a writer is a great career for her because she gets to write about her favorite subject: herself.

  • A serious case, but reality for many to some degre (Score:3)

    by chipschap ( 1444407 ) on Tuesday September 05, 2017 @11:41PM (#55145975)

    The case presented was of course at the more extreme end, but how many thousands, probably millions, suffer from the same thing to a lesser but still significant degree?

    The distractions around us are indeed endless. Someone sends us a text and wonders why we don't answer within, literally, seconds. We're never off work (in many professions) because we carry our phones everywhere, and we're "always connected."

    Electronics have advanced us greatly but there's no free lunch.

    So now we see the rise of things like the "Pomodoro Technique" --- a means of doing as the subject of the article did, namely, concentrate on just a single task for a period of time.

    Do we own our devices or do they own us?

    That is a real and relevant question.

    • We own them. Turn off the f*cking notifications unelss you're paid to have them on and are willing to do so.

      There I solved the great philospphical question of the 21st century. Don't worry I require little in the way of compensation. People like the article writing STFU is all I ask. That and a case of beer a week for life

  • I had a similar problem (Score:3)

    by piojo ( 995934 ) on Tuesday September 05, 2017 @11:43PM (#55145985)

    I used to have a similar problem. It's why I don't use Facebook more than once a day, and I never use reddit except when I have a specific question to answer. The constant cycle of needing a spike of validation or novelty then getting bored again within a minute was driving me crazy. But I suspect my problem is more common than what the author writes about. It also sounds worse. Her problem can be solved by not picking up the phone, but the novelty addiction manifests as a gnawing addictive craving.

    I'm a lot happier now that I limit myself enough that my brain doesn't get used to that crap.

  • That's why I keep my smartphone turned off. (Score:3)

    by cheesybagel ( 670288 ) on Tuesday September 05, 2017 @11:50PM (#55146001)

    Unless I actually need to call someone. There's a good solution to the issue with alerts and Trump tweets. Just uninstall those applications. Personally I think of the smartphone as a communication device and occasional location tracker. News is something you can browse at home on your desktop or something.

    It's usually a good idea to have separate work spaces and devices for separate tasks. If you can't have that then have separate application profiles and even desktops. It helps alleviate stress a lot.

  • She's been spamming for her employer Wired for ages and has had other stories make it...
  • If you didn't go see a trained professional for a diagnosis, then what you have is called Cyberchondria [wikipedia.org]
  • If you had to go to rehab for things you literally thought of on your own, the problem isn't the electronics. It is the person who refuses to do so. If you have genuine mental infliction preventing you from doing so, rehab is barely going to help. You'd need psychotherapy, medication, and maybe rehab for impulse issues.

    So congrats for devising an almost certainly ineffective, obvious treatment a child would have thought of. Go to a psychiatrist and work on that impulse control.

  • Get a dumb flip phone. Text and email, maybe GPS...

    If she sells her iPhone, she could get a cheap dumb phone and save a fortune.

  • What?

  • .... characterized by an inability to pay attention or to concentrate on anything. It is a chemical imbalance in the brain that necessitates a certain higher level of stimulation than what is considered typical in order for concentration to be maintained. This is why certain types of medications can be helpful in treating the symptoms of ADD... artificially inducing the stimulation that is needed for the individual to concentrate. They work... to a limited extent, but they are usually not without side

  • 1) uninstall all those social media apps
    2) disable notification from all but your 3 most important services.
    3) Stop being a self-indulgent snowflake and get some control of yourself

