India Just Might Be Getting a Hyperloop

California may have produced the horrorshow traffic that prompted Elon Musk to pitch the hyperloop, but it's hardly the only place eager to ditch cars for levitating pods hurtling through tubes at speeds approaching the sound barrier. India wants in, too. From a report: Today, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, one of the companies formed to realize Musk's vision of tube travel, announced it has signed a deal with the state of Andhra Pradesh, in southeast India. Working with the state's economic development board, HTT will spend six months studying possible routes for a hyperloop connecting the cities of Vijaywada and Amaravati -- a move that would transform a 27-mile, hour-long drive into a six-minute whoosh. And then, over an undisclosed period of time, the Los Angeles-based company says it will build the thing. The India deal is just the latest for HTT, which also plans to build networks of tubes in South Korea, Slovakia, and Abu Dhabi. But to make all -- or any -- of that happen, the company's 800 engineers (most of whom have day jobs and work on this in their spare time, in exchange for stock options) must first master the practical aspects of the hyperloop. That means building and maintaining a near-vacuum state across miles of tubes, propelling levitating pods through them, getting people or cargo into and out of those pods, and much more.
And/or where you can sweep the peasants out of the way of progress.
but only after you exploit them for cheap labor to build this pyramid.
Have you ever been to India? And in particular have you ever been to Andra Pradesh? Or are you just stereotyping a nation?
I can tell you first hand that Andra Pradesh is a very different place from Deli, Mumbai, or Bangaluru (Bangalore). AP has a lot of very rural areas and getting from point A to point B is difficult because the roads are horrible (often dirt) and they have major issues when it rains (monsoon season) when the roads become mud.
India also is a country that is trying to modernize and create n
are the designated shitting streets a real thing, and if so; which cities are they found in? (hopefully away from those first class shopping areas?)
Is this what you are thinking of when you have india in mind?
http://www.ubcitybangalore.in/ [ubcitybangalore.in]
Have you ever been to India?... Or are you just stereotyping a nation?
... I can tell you first hand that Andra Pradesh ... has a lot of very rural areas and getting from point A to point B is difficult because the roads are horrible (often dirt) and they have major issues when it rains ....
Sounds like he got it bang on then.
A fun ride (Score:4, Funny)
But exactly how do you manage to hang on to the roof of a hyperpod at 1,000 MPH?
I think you are being far too conservative with your imagination. What is to really keep someone inside a hyperpod from doing the same?
There is always someone willing to give up their life to end other's lives.
At the moment, carrying out a terrorist attack is somewhat difficult.
No it isn't. It's really, really easy.
The problem with mass transit (Score:2)
The designers of this system don't take into account the time it takes to park your car, walk to the station, wait in line to get on the next pod, get off at the destination station, and use some other means of transportation to get to the location your want to be. If all that takes more than 54 minutes then you really aren't saving any time.
And that's why no-one uses trains, right? And why no train station has a car park?
But with a regular train, the users are taking these delays into account. They need to make the same calculation for the hyperloop.
And that's why no-one uses trains, right? And why no train station has a car park?
Or a bus route that goes to and from the train station.
Actually most people who are using a train are not coming with a car and are not leaving with a car.
Your parent simply has no idea how public transport works in civilized countries.
I don't know about other countries, but in the UK station car parks are full with people parking in residential side streets too. Commuting by car then train is extremely common, mainly because of horrendous in-city traffic jams, lack of city parking spaces and if you do find a space it'll cost you more per day than travelling in by train anyway.
And people need to get into the city at the destination, not just end the hyperloop (what's the loop part?) at the outskirts of the city.
The hyperloop will have several, probably plenty, of exits in the _center_ of the city, and not in the outskirts.
It is not a plane, it is a train!
Please stop Musk/Future transportation synonymous (Score:2)
Any city or government that's serious about it can make it happen. It's about money and will power, not having some "boy wonder" design it for you.