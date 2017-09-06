Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


AI Businesses Technology

Executives Say AI Will Change Business, But Aren't Doing Much About It

Posted by msmash from the how-we-are-handling-it dept.
American business executives expect artificial intelligence to have a large impact on their companies, but few are actually doing anything with AI, according to a new MIT- Boston Consulting Group survey. From a report: Key takeaways, per co-author and BCG senior partner Martin Reeves: Nearly 85% of the 3,000-plus executives surveyed expect AI will give them a competitive advantage But their adoption of AI isn't matching up: just 1 in 5 of the companies use AI in some way, and only 1 in 20 incorporate it extensively. "Less than 39% of all companies have an AI strategy in place," they wrote. The barriers for adoption include: access to data to train algorithms, an understanding of benefits to their business, a shortage of talent, competing investment priorities, security concerns, and a lack of support among leaders.

  • >> Nearly 85% of the 3,000-plus executives surveyed expect AI will give them a competitive advantage

    I am quite certain that at least 35.03% of them are wrong.
  • Pattern recognition is not 'AI'. Maybe when some actual AI is developed companies will adjust to it.
    • "They say a future technology will make them more-competitive but aren't using cold fusion RIGHT NOW!"

    • Pattern recognition is not 'AI'.

      Pattern recognition is what your brain does. So how is it "not AI" when a computer does it?

      • The difference between the two is thoroughly discussed elsewhere on the internet. Maybe I have too much 'I' to repeat it here, or am just too lazy.
  • Can someone give me the definition of AI? I ask because it keeps getting thrown around but when people get in to details they talk about pattern recognition, machine learning or data analytics. Not what I would consider AI. CTO seems to think that if a machine can read, say safety manuals, then it can make decisions on safety better then humans. We have yet to see this work.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by clodney ( 778910 )

      So long as AI is implementing techniques that work on general purpose computers, programmers will look at it and say that that is not AI, that is just code running this algorithm or that. You keep waiting for the magic to happen, and keep finding out that it is just software.

      But so what? Neural nets are making great strides in specific applications, and even though we know how they work in general, the specific way they put together associations still surprises us and lets them come up with answers we did

    • The waters are so muddied by marketing hype, media hype, and hype from so many other sources, that it's easier to explain what is not 'AI': Nothing that you've seen or heard about is 'artificial intelligence'. It's all ersatz. At the rate we're going we won't have real 'AI' anytime soon, probably not in our lifetimes -- not unless neuroscience makes a big breakthrough in how our own human minds are able to actually 'think' and be 'conscious' and 'self aware' like we are; in other words we have to solve the

  • Executives are scared of AI. They'll be the first out the door.

