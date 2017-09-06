Executives Say AI Will Change Business, But Aren't Doing Much About It (axios.com) 29
American business executives expect artificial intelligence to have a large impact on their companies, but few are actually doing anything with AI, according to a new MIT- Boston Consulting Group survey. From a report: Key takeaways, per co-author and BCG senior partner Martin Reeves: Nearly 85% of the 3,000-plus executives surveyed expect AI will give them a competitive advantage But their adoption of AI isn't matching up: just 1 in 5 of the companies use AI in some way, and only 1 in 20 incorporate it extensively. "Less than 39% of all companies have an AI strategy in place," they wrote. The barriers for adoption include: access to data to train algorithms, an understanding of benefits to their business, a shortage of talent, competing investment priorities, security concerns, and a lack of support among leaders.
Clearly it has not affected the use of spell or grammar checkers.
At least 35.03% are wrong. (Score:2)
I am quite certain that at least 35.03% of them are wrong.
Sure, when it happens (Score:1)
Part of the issue here is that there's the popular definition of "Artificial Intelligence", which seems to be what the marketers and technology journalist have latched on to, and then there's AI research. Obviously, as with any area of science or engineering, the researchers are going to be using a far more rigorous definition.
But really I think what's being talked about here, for instance, in replacing or augmenting articled clerks with AI searches is a bit more elaborate than regular expression searches.
That's certainly an important function of the central nervous system of all animals, but our brains do a lot more than just sift data.
Re: (Score:3)
Pattern recognition is not 'AI'.
Pattern recognition is what your brain does. So how is it "not AI" when a computer does it?
What is AI? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
So long as AI is implementing techniques that work on general purpose computers, programmers will look at it and say that that is not AI, that is just code running this algorithm or that. You keep waiting for the magic to happen, and keep finding out that it is just software.
But so what? Neural nets are making great strides in specific applications, and even though we know how they work in general, the specific way they put together associations still surprises us and lets them come up with answers we did
Workers are scared of robots (Score:1)
Executives are scared of AI. They'll be the first out the door.