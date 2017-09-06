Twitter is Just Randomly Deleting People's Lists -- and No One Knows Why (theregister.co.uk) 26
Twitter has silently, and without warning, deleted reams of lists users have spent months curating. These lists are used by journalists, activists, and loads of other people, to organize and manage twits they follow and aggregate their tweets, links, photos, and videos, reports The Register. From the article: They are, in a way, personalized RSS feeds of information from the Twitter firehose. For the past several days, though, lists have been disappearing from folks' profiles with no notification, and no explanation from Twitter thus far. Some private, or locked, lists have been made public. Among those impacted by the cockup is Australian freelance journalist and Cryptoparty founder Asher Wolf, who said the issue appears to be tied those who use the mobile Twitter App. Switching to different platforms doesn't help, however.
They're just giving people a helping hand...
... to move over to Gab. They've seen the writing on the wall.
This is a side effect of a digital cultural culling taking place right now on mainstream social media. If you take your fingers out of your ears, open your eyes, and fire off a few brain cells of critical thought you will see what is actually happening.
So what exactly is happening? What is a "digital culture culling?"
Say what you want, but the so-called "conservative" or "right wing" discussion forums tend to be the most open places where real, unfettered discussion can be held.
It's the left-leaning discussion forums, like Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Hacker News and Stack Overflow that, in my opinion, are the least open and least conductive to anything resembling real discussion.
Despite being called "conservative", people on the right tend to value free expression for all, even when it involves ideas that they don't agre
This time it would appear to be a genuine SNAFU with their servers. But it may also be a social experiment to see how the population reacts when their mailing lists are disrupted.
Like the way LinkedIn experiments with people by inserting fake messages into their personal communications or "recommended articles".
Still room for debate: Twitter users: Twits or twats?
They continue to un follow people for you too. (Score:2)
I basically don't log in anymore and NEVER on mobile*, yet I logged in recently and several people I would never ever consider not following, I was no longer following.
Furthermore, those people are still following me, so they didn't do the "block, then unblock" trick to stop me following them.
This has been going on for years. Very frustrating.
* (on the mobile web version, or app, it can be easy tho accidentally hit the unfollow button.