Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Social Networks Technology

Twitter is Just Randomly Deleting People's Lists -- and No One Knows Why (theregister.co.uk) 26

Posted by msmash from the unexplained-changes dept.
Twitter has silently, and without warning, deleted reams of lists users have spent months curating. These lists are used by journalists, activists, and loads of other people, to organize and manage twits they follow and aggregate their tweets, links, photos, and videos, reports The Register. From the article: They are, in a way, personalized RSS feeds of information from the Twitter firehose. For the past several days, though, lists have been disappearing from folks' profiles with no notification, and no explanation from Twitter thus far. Some private, or locked, lists have been made public. Among those impacted by the cockup is Australian freelance journalist and Cryptoparty founder Asher Wolf, who said the issue appears to be tied those who use the mobile Twitter App. Switching to different platforms doesn't help, however.

Twitter is Just Randomly Deleting People's Lists -- and No One Knows Why More | Reply

Twitter is Just Randomly Deleting People's Lists -- and No One Knows Why

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Ninety percent of baseball is half mental." -- Yogi Berra

Close