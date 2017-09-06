Android Oreo's Rollback Protection Will Block OS Downgrades (androidpolice.com) 10
jbernardo writes: Google is using the boiling frog method to exclude power users and custom ROMs from android. A new feature in Android 8.0 Oreo, called "Rollback Protection" and included in the "Verified Boot" changes, will prevent a device from booting should it be rolled back to an earlier firmware. The detailed information is here. As it rejects an image if its "rollback index" is inferior than the one in "tamper evident storage," any attempts to install a previous version of the official, signed ROM will make the device unbootable. Much like iOS (without the rollback grace period) or the extinct Lumias. It is explained in the recommended boot workflow and notes below, together with some other "smart" ideas.
Now, this might seem like a good idea at first, but let's just just imagine this on a PC. It would mean no easy rollback from windows 10 to 7 after a forced installation, and doing that or installing linux would mean a unreasonably complex bootloader unlocking, with all your data wiped. Add safetynet to the mix, and you would also be blocked from watching Netflix or accessing your banking sites if you dared to install linux or rollback windows. To add insult to injury, unlocked devices will stop booting for at least 10 seconds to show some paternalist message on how unlocking is bad for your health: "If the device has a screen and buttons (for example if it's a phone) the warning is to be shown for at least 10 seconds before the boot process continues." Now, and knowing that most if not all android bootloaders have vulnerabilities/backdoors, how can this be defended, even with the "security/think of the children" approach? This has no advantages other than making it hard for users to install ROMs or to revert to a previous official ROM to restore missing functionality.
not evil (Score:4, Funny)
No really guys, just look at our motto!
One question, Google (Score:2)
Care to inform me why the fuck me, or anyone who has at least parts of his mental health remaining, would want to buy such a device?
So (Score:2)
On a PC if you are going to 'roll back' the best thing to do it start from a clean hard disk. The only reason to this is if there are problems, in which case the safetest thing to do is to wipe the machine.
Does the Android phone have forced installation, if so then Antoine buying it is an idiot. If not, then why bring it up.
And as always data is only lost if you don't back it up. Now, on upgrade da
Fuck Google (Score:2)
Fuck Google.
Fuck Google.
Fuck Google.
I like this. (Score:2)
I don't want *my* device stolen, downgraded, then rooted. I want it secure.
I buy devices that can be OEM unlocked and rooted though, (currently the Pixel XL) in case I want a custom ROM or root.
As long as I can buy a device capable of being OEM unlocked and/or rooted I don't see the problem. If you have an issue with rev XYZ of a ROM you can always install a derivative with a fix from XDA, or a straight up copy of a prior version with a different name/version, just not a *signed* copy of a prior version.
tld
Splash screen (Score:2)
Can malware use this to prevent patching? (Score:2)
One potential flaw in this mechanism: I think a malware image can prevent rolling back to a known-good image by setting the rollback indexes to ridiculously high value, say 2147483647 (2**31-1).
This diagram [googlesource.com] shows how the workflow is supposed to proceed. If Mallory gets her verification key onto your device (either by social engineering or another flaw), then her custom malware image can be booted by the device in locked mode. The user will get a warning about this being a custom OS (good!), but then the ro
"No advantages" (Score:2)
This has no advantages other than making it hard for users to install ROMs or to revert to a previous official ROM to restore missing functionality.
No advantages - except enforcing security, whether you want it or not. And the story link provided even says Rollback Protection can be disabled.
Now you may not want it - you may think you're smart enough to not need it - but let's not pretend there's no reason for this.
The summary's proffered example of "no easy rollback from windows 10 to 7" is technically true, but overstating things quite a bit for dramatic purposes. More relevant analogs would be "no easy removal of Windows security patches you've prev