Facebook Sold Ads To Russian-Linked Accounts During Election (cnet.com) 30
Facebook announced on Wednesday that it sold $100,000 worth of ads to inauthentic accounts likely linked to Russia during the election. The ad spending spree took place between June of 2015 and May of 2017, and was associated with roughly 3,000 ads. CNET reports: "Our analysis suggests these accounts and Pages were affiliated with one another and likely operated out of Russia," Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief security officer, wrote in a blog post. Facebook said it's continuing to investigate the issue and reported its findings to U.S. authorities.
Most of the ads and accounts didn't have to explicitly do with the election or either of the then-candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Instead, they were focused on divisive political topics, including LGBT issues, immigration and gun rights.
...maybe there was something untoward going on in this last election cycle. Can't put my finger on it though.
By cheated you mean "played hard ball" and "Super Delegates voted for her", like every Democratic Primary for the last thirty years.
I'li bet they sold a lot of ads to the chinese as well.
I don't think BeauHD (or CNet, or both) know what a "spree" is.
Anonymous account spewing nonsense without citations is just more fluffery.
I fail to see the problem here. "Russia" should always be placed in square quotes these days. Idiots.