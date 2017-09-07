Google Drive Faces Outage, Users Report (google.com) 31
Numerous Slashdot readers are reporting that they are facing issues access Google Drive, the productivity suite from the Mountain View-based company. Google's dashboard confirms that Drive is facing outage. Third-party web monitoring tool DownDetector also reports thousands of similar complaints from users. The company said, "Google Drive service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change. Google Drive is not loading files and results in a failures for a subset of users."
Awww (Score:4, Funny)
Google's having a cloudy day; or should I say, non-cloudy?
It's working fine for me. If it was ever down, it wasn't for long.
Drive Down (Score:3, Interesting)
Confirmed,
Went to google drive and I can see the interface, but not files, just continuously loads. Although I can access files in my Quick Access area.
Glad I back this up locally! Hopefully I wont lose Gigs of files like the last time I had an issue with them (a couple years ago).
99.99% uptime 365 allows for almost 9 hours every year. A full business day of work.
.9 hours
The root cause, of course... (Score:4, Funny)
Is that their workforce is not diverse enough.
That could be the case. Google like to hire a large subset of like minded people.
Someone with a different set of experience and life lessons, may had seen this problem beforehand and been able to fix it. Vs Google hiring kids who pass the IQ tests and are excited about the new and cool. Who just doesn't realize that there is always a single point of failure that needs to be addressed.
I know at my work environment which is very diverse, they are many different approaches to problems that allows us to handle
What a coincidence! (Score:2, Insightful)
My files stored locally on my external drive are also not available!
Just kidding. Store your own damn files on your own damn hardware, fools.
Why not do both? Then if your external drive dies, or you are not at home / the office with it, or whatever... you have multiple copies of your data in multiple physical locations. That is how it should be done
:)
Anything that is sensitive should be encrypted first, of course. Depends on what you are storing.
News? (Score:2)
The news element isn't that a site is down, it's that freakin' *Google* is down. If you've heard of them, you might clue in as to *why* it's news.
Well, I feel sorry for you, anonymous coward.
Its not news.
Google is, in fact, NOT down.
Just a single service, from over 100+ online ones.
You will have to watch your porn collection later.
99.99% uptime = 0.01% downtime (Score:2)
The problem with great SLAs is that if you really want your data all the time, you have to plan for it and have another copy somewhere that isn't being affected by the bad day that your primary provider is having...no matter how remote the chance. Enterprise IT folks deal with this all the time, balancing need for always-on vs. the cost to make that happen.
Some outages are worse than others too. Cloud providers can have situations where they'll lose access to small portions of their environment, but when yo