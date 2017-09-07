Software To Capture Votes in Upcoming National Election is Insecure (vice.com) 11
Hackers could have manipulated the results of the upcoming election in Germany by using "trivial" attacks against a program used to count and transmit voting results, researchers warned on Thursday. From a report: White hat hackers from the Chaos Computer Club (CCC), a well-known hacking organization in Germany, claim to have found a series of serious vulnerabilities in PC-Wahl 10, software used by German authorities to count and transmit voting results. The researchers said their attacks show the software is in a "sad state" and that malicious hackers could have compromised it with "one click." "The amount of vulnerabilities and their severity exceeded our worst expectations," Linus Neumann, one of the researchers who conducted the study, said in a press release. The good news, however, is that the researchers believe it would have been hard for malicious hackers to get away with such attacks during the upcoming German election on September 24 without anyone noticing. "Technically, manipulation would be possible in several ways, but it is unlikely that manipulation would remain undetected," Thorsten Schroder, another researcher involved in the study, wrote in an op-ed for the magazine Der Spiegel.
But of Course! (Score:2)
The globalists wouldn't want to have another Trump on their hands in the most powerful nation in Europe!
The only people who you really have to worry about hacking the vote are based out of Brussels, not Moscow.
Re: (Score:2)
It has nothing to do with so called "globalists".
If Merkel's coalition doesn't win, then Justin Trudeau becomes the "Leader of the Free World".
That is not acceptable to anyone at this time.
Re: (Score:2)
At least we agree on the group of people who wish to remove the democratic element from the elections in Germany, whether or not we agree on their name.
This is insane (Score:2)
It is not difficult to build a highly secure e-voting system with highly robust, highly secure reporting.
This is the minimum standard that should be considered acceptable.
Ok, so how do you do this?
1. A system is no better than the platform it is on. So you want a formally verified, tamper-proof platform with no extraneous physical connections.
2. The software should be designed using formal methods (coloured petri nets will work because there are only a fixed number of well-known arcs under well-known condit
Paper ballots & manual counting fine by me (Score:2)
So far here in Alberta all federal and provincial elections I've participated in have used paper-based voting systems and been counted by