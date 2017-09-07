Facebook Finds a New Service To Copy: Tinder (vice.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report from Motherboard, written by Jacob Dube: Facebook is trying out a new feature that connects users on its Messenger chat platform, but only if they both accept. It looks a lot like Tinder, except it only appears to be connecting people who are already friends with each other. While using Facebook on my phone Wednesday night, I was greeted by a notification that said "[Name redacted] and 15 others may want to meet up with you this week." When I opened the link, I was taken to a page with photos of my Facebook friends and a question: "Want to meet up with [name redacted] this week?" It indicated that my response would be private unless we both said yes. Tap "No Thanks," and that's the end of it. The feature seems to be in beta, and, though it is currently available to me and a few of my friends in Canada, the rest of Motherboard was unable to access it. It's unclear what the feature might be called. It's not hard to see the similarity between the feature and dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, but the Facebook feature seems to connect you only to people you already know, and could have already reached on the Messenger app. The feature didn't just show me potential love interests, however. It also displayed some of my friends, indicating that it might be used to encourage people who are already friends on Facebook to hang out IRL. "People often use Facebook to make plans with their friends," a Facebook spokesperson told Motherboard in an email. "So, we're running a very small test in the Facebook app to make that easier. We look forward to hearing people's feedback." The test is reportedly limited to a small number of users in parts of Toronto and New Zealand, on iOS and Android.
Re: (Score:2)
the only grinder he's into is the sandwich variety, and he's what you'd call an enthusiast.
Social media depression (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
clearly, that's a new experience for the Facebook faithful.
Let me get this straight (Score:2)
So the website which lets you pretend to be "friends" with a bunch of people you haven't seen in years is trying to develop a specific service where you use the website to see if they want to meet up in real life? Like you wouldn't have thought of that yourself, already?
What is this actually adding to the equation, other than maybe some level of plausible deniability?
Re: (Score:2)
What is this actually adding to the equation, other than maybe some level of plausible deniability?
Most people are too shy to just text "DTF?" to their local friends.
Re: (Score:2)
surprised it's not including the people who've you searched for (or have searched for you)
that would make way, way more sense (other than the obvious creepy factor)