VR's Tough Demand: Your Undivided Attention

Posted by msmash
Ina Fried, writing for Axios: If you want to know why virtual reality hasn't taken off, you might want to blame our addiction to smartphones. Why? While the power of VR is to be transported into an immersive experience, consumers will demand a lot out of something that makes them give up Twitter and Facebook, even for a few minutes. One perspective: "It has to be a really compelling reason to get you to give up all that," Shauna Heller, a former Oculus worker who now consults on VR projects, said Thursday at the Mobile Future Forward conference near Seattle. "There aren't just a ton of those reasons just yet."

VR's Tough Demand: Your Undivided Attention

  • Crack that nut (ha-ha) and you have your compelling reason.

  The explanation is bullshit.

    by klingens on Friday September 08, 2017

    Apologies for the real reason: the games suck. No one wants to buy them, so no one buys a headset for this one awesome game one can't live without.
    People play games all the time, in fullscreen, no twitter.
    Even if there were a twitter addiction: one could easily integrate it, it's simply a monitor like any other, it doesn't matter if I display twitter on it or a game. Even the input could be managed: every Windows Version has speech recognition for years. A microphone isn't really new tech when you have a VR headset.

  Oh, please

    by JohnFen on Friday September 08, 2017

    Smartphones have nothing to do with it. I see three things impeding the mass acceptance of VR:

    1) It's expensive
    2) You have to wear it
    3) There's no use case compelling enough to overcome 1 and 2 (unless, perhaps, you're a hardcore gamer)

  • After playing my oculus rift for 5 minutes, VR is here and it is going to be everything and everywhere. Don't worry about social feeds, games will figure out a way to shoehorn feeds in. Was it the Populous game that would have one of the little people run up to you with a sign when you got an email? Games will figure out a way for people to get their social drugs mainlined while in the rift.

    VR is the future and nothing will stop that. Eventually, and I'm guessing within 8 years, VR will not only be with

    • I could see VR becoming a solid high-end gaming accessory, but if it's to achieve anything like mass acceptance, it needs to be useful for something other than games (or become really, really inexpensive).

      • It will be. Imagine going to a business meeting, picking up a pair a VR glasses that look like oakleys, and everything on the meeting table and walls is VR/Augmented reality. That's the future.

        Or working on equipment and having the documents projected above your arm because you're wearing VR/AR glasses.

        Or looking out over a factory and seeing info bubbles of significant information over each piece of equipment and you can zoom in to any specific piece to see production or maintenance data.

        VR is undeniably

  Limited content, hard to use, single user, price

    by enjar on Friday September 08, 2017
    Nothing I regularly watch/consume has a compelling VR port or option. There are multiple vendors, I don't know what's compatible with what, or what's exclusive to what. Reminds me of VHS/Beta and HD-DVD/Blu Ray. There are wires and cables and drivers and bits and parts. Some days it's a hassle to find the remote control when the kids hid it somewhere, let alone digging up all the bits of a VR rig. Also, I'm the only one who can enjoy it. Will we need to have family movie night sharing the VR goggles? Lastly, price -- looks like a VR rig is something like $500. I can buy a fairly decent television we can all watch TV/movies on, or play games on. If we wanted to have a family VR night I'd have to spend $2K on VR stuff, plus whatever they might need to plug into (console? PC?). I'm not interested in buying four playstations, xboxes or PCs.

    • Nothing I regularly watch/consume has a compelling VR port or option.

      That's because it has to target VR in the first place to be truly compelling. There are games/videos where this is the case but you haven't heard of them because you haven't looked.

      There are multiple vendors, I don't know what's compatible with what, or what's exclusive to what.

      It's actually pretty easy. Steam tells you which games are compatible with which platforms (usually it's both) and it's very easy to run Steam's VR software with a rift or vive.

      Also, I'm the only one who can enjoy it. Will we need to have family movie night sharing the VR goggles?

      What you see/hear is displayed on the TV as well for the benefit of others. It's like playing a game where only one person can use the controller at a tim

  • VR will never be useful due to human physiology. Motion sickness is what normal people experience after using VR for a period of time. Of course, not the special snowflakes here, they are immune. But normal people.

    • Put your grandma in front a big screen, 3d shooter. Bet she gets motion sick.

      You build tolerance, but the content has to be carefully written to not make you motion sick.

  • No it is not our short attention spans.

    VR has failed for _numerous_ reasons

    * It is hard to demo
    * induce vomiting nausea is NOT a selling point
    * Bulky glasses are Bulky
    * Niche market
    * Still an over-priced fad
    * Quality is all over the place

