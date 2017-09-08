VR's Tough Demand: Your Undivided Attention (axios.com) 30
Ina Fried, writing for Axios: If you want to know why virtual reality hasn't taken off, you might want to blame our addiction to smartphones. Why? While the power of VR is to be transported into an immersive experience, consumers will demand a lot out of something that makes them give up Twitter and Facebook, even for a few minutes. One perspective: "It has to be a really compelling reason to get you to give up all that," Shauna Heller, a former Oculus worker who now consults on VR projects, said Thursday at the Mobile Future Forward conference near Seattle. "There aren't just a ton of those reasons just yet."
I don't use Facebook or Twitter either, so I don't know why the article keeps bringing those programs up.
I'm guessing it's because someone has determined that the sort of people who are likely to be interested in buying one of those things are also the sort of people who use Facebook and Twitter a lot? Otherwise, you're right -- bringing that up makes no sense.
I don't do FB or twitter.....and have no problem putting my phone down.
Do people out there really have it so bad that they can't bear to put down or miss a FB post or tweet?
Sounds borderline addiction to me.....is it really *that* widespread?
Is this generational (mostly a millennial thing)?
You can run a browser, media player etc in virtual desktop and task switch like any computer. But it sucks, so nobody does.
VR's advantage is immersiveness. Multitasking isn't the point.
Reasons are weightless, so it's a tautology.
They both require attention to use. And the current VR software doesn't offer convenient in-world pop-ups for them - you basically have to leave VR to check your phone. Of course I don't know many people who feel obligated to step away from a non-VR deathmatch to check their phone either, so I'm not sure how relevant that really is. Most realtime games already demand your undivided attention, and the multiplayer ones can't be paused.
The hell with real time games...how about something real and real time.....driving?
Compelling reason: VR interactive porn (Score:2)
Crack that nut (ha-ha) and you have your compelling reason.
The explanation is bullshit. (Score:3, Insightful)
Apologies for the real reason: the games suck. No one wants to buy them, so no one buys a headset for this one awesome game one can't live without.
People play games all the time, in fullscreen, no twitter.
Even if there were a twitter addiction: one could easily integrate it, it's simply a monitor like any other, it doesn't matter if I display twitter on it or a game. Even the input could be managed: every Windows Version has speech recognition for years. A microphone isn't really new tech when you have a VR headset.
Oh, please (Score:3)
Smartphones have nothing to do with it. I see three things impeding the mass acceptance of VR:
1) It's expensive
2) You have to wear it
3) There's no use case compelling enough to overcome 1 and 2 (unless, perhaps, you're a hardcore gamer)
VR is undeniably the future. (Score:2)
After playing my oculus rift for 5 minutes, VR is here and it is going to be everything and everywhere. Don't worry about social feeds, games will figure out a way to shoehorn feeds in. Was it the Populous game that would have one of the little people run up to you with a sign when you got an email? Games will figure out a way for people to get their social drugs mainlined while in the rift.
I could see VR becoming a solid high-end gaming accessory, but if it's to achieve anything like mass acceptance, it needs to be useful for something other than games (or become really, really inexpensive).
It will be. Imagine going to a business meeting, picking up a pair a VR glasses that look like oakleys, and everything on the meeting table and walls is VR/Augmented reality. That's the future.
Or working on equipment and having the documents projected above your arm because you're wearing VR/AR glasses.
Or looking out over a factory and seeing info bubbles of significant information over each piece of equipment and you can zoom in to any specific piece to see production or maintenance data.
Limited content, hard to use, single user, price (Score:3)
Nothing I regularly watch/consume has a compelling VR port or option.
That's because it has to target VR in the first place to be truly compelling. There are games/videos where this is the case but you haven't heard of them because you haven't looked.
There are multiple vendors, I don't know what's compatible with what, or what's exclusive to what.
It's actually pretty easy. Steam tells you which games are compatible with which platforms (usually it's both) and it's very easy to run Steam's VR software with a rift or vive.
Also, I'm the only one who can enjoy it. Will we need to have family movie night sharing the VR goggles?
Why VR will never work (Score:2)
Put your grandma in front a big screen, 3d shooter. Bet she gets motion sick.
You build tolerance, but the content has to be carefully written to not make you motion sick.
Why VR hasn't taken off (Score:2)
No it is not our short attention spans.
VR has failed for _numerous_ reasons
* It is hard to demo
* induce vomiting nausea is NOT a selling point
* Bulky glasses are Bulky
* Niche market
* Still an over-priced fad
* Quality is all over the place