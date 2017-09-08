VR's Tough Demand: Your Undivided Attention (axios.com)
Ina Fried, writing for Axios: If you want to know why virtual reality hasn't taken off, you might want to blame our addiction to smartphones. Why? While the power of VR is to be transported into an immersive experience, consumers will demand a lot out of something that makes them give up Twitter and Facebook, even for a few minutes. One perspective: "It has to be a really compelling reason to get you to give up all that," Shauna Heller, a former Oculus worker who now consults on VR projects, said Thursday at the Mobile Future Forward conference near Seattle. "There aren't just a ton of those reasons just yet."
VR's Tough Demand: Your Undivided Attention More | Reply Login
VR's Tough Demand: Your Undivided Attention
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals