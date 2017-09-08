Best Buy Stops Selling Kaspersky Security Software (startribune.com) 30
swschrad writes: Call it a stampede, call it a business decision, but Best Buy has pulled Kaspersky internet security software from its shelves and website. Some in the U.S. government suspect Russian ties make it a suspicious product. Since all major security companies have links with each other and with government security agencies, sharing threat evidence to find counters, Kaspersky's defense seems valid. But if you want it, be prepared to buy it off their own website. Best Buy will give Kaspersky software purchasers 45 days to exchange it for free for another product if they want. Additionally, customers can also uninstall it themselves or have a Geek Squad agent do it for free within that time window.
I have assumed from the beginning that Kasperky was compromised, so I would never consider installing it, never mind paying for it.
If you rely on ANY antivirus software then you have already lost. I'm surprised people even still run that shit. Has it even been shown that AV software does anything whatsoever? I've never seen one detect an infection. Usually I'm cleaning off infections from multiple sources that the AV completely failed to detect.
Generally all AV software does is load your system down making it slower and less responsive while not actually protecting you from anything other than exploits from 10 years ago and often not e
AV software is quite useful when you copy a cart full of floppies, and don't want something wonderful to happen..
or, rather, a full blown scam.
the exploits that the US SPOOKS want to keep, they keep and they tell the antivir companies NOT to report on.
that makes all of them - 100% of them - completely untrustworthy. afterall, if their virus check lets to so-called good guys' malware thru, what if you don't think the good guys ARE good guys? and today, a lot of us don't think our own good guys are all that, well, 'good'.
how much could the russians fuck me over? personally - me? not very much. chinese? not very much. US? a whole fucking lot!
I have more to fear from my own so-called good guys than I ever will have to worry about from the foreign 'bad guys'.
this black and white view has to stop. people need to learn that there are many grey levels and giving 100% trust to anyone is a mistake, in today's world.
since the whole antivir space is highly political, I choose not to buy any of their products. if my system gets fucked, I'll reinstall. but then again, I rarely use windows anymore and almost never do I do anything on a public network with windows.
its sad that the US vendors are buying this BS story about one antivir company being 'good' and the other being 'bad'. then again, I bet the decision is made for them, if you get my drift. yet another reason our good guys aren't quite so good anymore.
The idea that Russian or Chinese hackers couldn't hurt you personally is ludicrous on its face.
I used Kaspersky many years ago, but would strongly recommend against it now. There is too much risk that the Russian government, which is basically a massive criminal enterprise, has its fingers in that pie.
I am OK with Best Buy making this call. If you want to go to the website and order directly from Kaspersky, more power to you.
How do virus scanner companies prevent their employees from selling government zero days for tens of thousands of dollars? Where is the easily discovered whitelist of government malware hidden in AV products? Couldn't someone easily use this list to find the hashes of currently unknown covert software? As you increase the number of companies in on this conspiracy, it gets harder and harder to keep it wrapped up.
Don't forget these companies are tracking nation state actors and writing up reports on their m
You have the right conclusion—there is a scam going on—but the wrong cause.
Programs aren't trustworthy or untrustworthy because of who wrote them. They're trustworthy or not trustworthy because they respect a user's software freedom to run, inspect, share, and modify. Computers don't evaluate the nationality of the people who entered the source code or developed the algorithms, computers execute the instructions they're instructed to execute. The catch is whether those instructions are available
the exploits that the US SPOOKS want to keep, they keep and they tell the antivir companies NOT to report on.
That doesn't make sense. Exploits and malware are two separate things. Antivirus software does not plug attack vectors in the underlying OS - that's the job of the company that produces the OS. Antivirus finds and removes malware, regardless of, and unconcerned with, how that malware got onto the system.
... is this the same Best Buy who is best buds with the FBI and whose "Geek Squad" warrantlessly scans every hard drive they touch looking for kiddie porn, warez, etc. and gets paid commission for what they find?
I strongly doubt they have their customer's security interests in mind.