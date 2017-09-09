China Builds World's Largest EV Charging Network With 167,000 Stations (247wallst.com) 14
"It soon will become easier to charge a Chevy Bolt or Tesla in China," reports 24/7 Wall Street, citing reports from China's official newspaper that they've built the highest number of electric-car charging facilities in the world, offering "the broadest coverage, and the most advanced technology." AmiMoJo quotes their announcement: A total of 167,000 charging piles have now been connected to the telematics platform of the State Grid Corporation of China, making it the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network. By cooperating with 17 charging station operators, the SGCC now offers more than 1 million kilowatt-hours of power each day.
24/7 Wall Street says the ambitious (and government-subsidized) plan "is bound to help electronic car adoption since most vehicles in the category have ranges well under 300 miles."
... I thought climate change was a Chinese hoax?
I only trust a very limited subset of individuals. Thankfully, my trust will be rewarded when the space ship arrives.
Pollution contol needs to happen in a society developing so fast.
Nothing to do with that AGw extremist nonsense.
China appears to be shooting for EV dominance (Score:5, Insightful)
The strategy appears to be to lock in local producers for the bulk EV market while only letting foreign companies succeed at the high end and then to scale up quickly. Once they've achieved large scale production in the world's largest market, then they will seek to dominate the foreign markets. They will also have more of an excuse to use their own rare metals and charge higher prices to export them. Smart.
EV dominance will have side benefits in many other tech and energy spheres. It's an investment with potential similar to our Apollo investment half a century ago.
I think they are more interested in the control aspects rather than being green. Just of the top of my head I can think of several scenarios where going 100% fully electric vehicle would be of benefit from a control point of view for what I would call a "Captive Audience":
1. charge stations can be turned off to isolate pockets of areas you want to keep contained/isolated.
2. don't be surprised if the "plugs" are designed to only work with certain charge stations (i.e. theirs).
3. individual transports can be
Most of it is just due to western manufacturers falling behind.
For example, around 80% of new busses in China are electric, and by 2020 it will be close to 100%. How many western bus manufacturers even offer serious hybrids, let alone fully electric models? Who even makes a 450kWh battery, except the Chinese?
On the personal vehicle side, few manufacturers outside China make models that are affordable in China, or even that affordable in the west. If it wasn't for the kind of "protectionism" that people comp
