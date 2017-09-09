Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An Intelligent Speed Bump Uses Non-Newtonian Liquid (businessinsider.com) 127

Posted by EditorDavid from the slow-ride dept.
turkeydance quotes Business Insider: A Spanish company has designed a speed bump that won't hinder slow drivers but will still stop motorists driving too fast. The speed bump is filled with a non-Newtonian liquid which changes viscosity when pressure is applied at high velocity. They've been installed in Villanueva de Tapia, Spain and there has also been interest from Israel and Germany.
There's a video on the site showing the speed bump in action.

  • I bet these speed bumps are easier to remove than standard ones. So good.

  • Kudos to the guys who came up with this. Like all great ideas, once explained everybody can grasp it.

    • People have known about the existence of the liquid as far back as the Egyptians. Fill a bag with water and flour or tapioca and it behaves the same way.

      The problem with these designs which have been coming and going for decades and every other speed bump or road project with similar properties is the durability.

      Roads are a pure hell hole of abrasion, it's why you don a hot as hell leather suit on a motorbike even in the middle of summer. Asphalt and concrete, which is a very durable, non-stretchy substance

  • It's going to cost too much and not be durable enough. Regular speed bumps are extremely cheap and made of asphalt; slightly fancier ones are cheap and made of rubber and metal.

    Also, if it doesn't hinder slow drivers, the people installing them won't be satisfied. Speed bumps are a tool installed by hateful people to make driving suck more; reducing the suck defeats the purpose.

  • It's patented by some spanish company, so you won't be seeing installations in the US any time soon. ;)

    • I should start the process of being the "sole distributor" of this thing in North America.

      With over 300K intersections in the US alone, this strategy should guarantee millions of dollars in income, with little to no effort.

  • Yes but what use is a non-Newtonian speed bump? (Score:4, Funny)

    by ShamblerBishop ( 4960723 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @04:39PM (#55166271)
    I mean, if you have to be travelling at relativistic speeds, what is the point in that?

  • Well designed speed bumps are better (Score:5, Interesting)

    by fabioalcor ( 1663783 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @04:47PM (#55166305)

    These liquid-state speed bumps will never survive real world conditions. Solid-state ones, since well designed, work just as well. They need to be sufficiently long (> 1.5 m) and have a sinusoidal shape.
    But looks like they're hard as hell to build and made of solid gold, because they're f*king hard to find.

    • They need to be sufficiently long (> 1.5 m)

      Materials cost money. The bigger the bump, the more it costs.

    • The best "designed" speed bump is a simple pothole. They're very easy to find. The other solution is to just not pave the road. It will be like a washboard after a little rain.

    • The long ones are commonly called humps instead of bumps.

  • bulletproof boob implants? (Score:5, Funny)

    by voss ( 52565 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @04:55PM (#55166341)

    Soft to the touch but can stop a bullet?

  • Halfbakery (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This idea was on halfbakery back in 2001,

    http://www.halfbakery.com/idea/Custard-Filled_20Speed_20Bumps

  • As the saying goes - speed bumps are no problem if you take them fast. Like "washboard" roads this is really true, a car's dynamic suspension can even out the double bump if you moving fast enough.

    But speed dips are another story entirely. Mostly these aren't really put in for speed control, usually it is for surface drainage, but they work really well to make people slow down. A memorable occasion I recall in one such town was a caddy that went into the dip excessively fast, and the front of the car pitche

    • Re:I Like Speed Dips (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Tyrannosaur ( 2485772 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @06:19PM (#55166737)

      I have been told that speed bumps being ineffective at higher speeds is actually a feature- a normal person who wants to go medium slow is now forced to go slow slow, but an emergency vehicle that has a siren blaring can go fast safely.

      Of course, this also lets a normal driver just go fast as well, but trade offs are always made I guess?

    • A man here got compensation for injury, not sure about vehicle damage, and speed bumps removed when he got tossed within his van enough to hit his head.

      A dip that damages vehicles more than a pothole would be unlikely to last legal challenge here (not even get heard in court) and might be costly.

  • Cornstarch and water?

  • Taxi (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Cab drivers NEVER slow down for speed bumps. The cab shocks are destroyed within the first few weeks on a new cab. The cab still rides great, even better than before. When you go full speed over a speed bump with a broken in cab, you can't even feel the bump. Time is money to a cab driver. I know, I drove one in Las Vegas.

  • How adjustable is the fluid/goo inside these?

    The most annoying this I find about speed bumps is that you can't drive over them comfortably at the ADVERTISED SPEED LIMIT. These things are supposed to be used to discourage speeding, which means driving ABOVE the advertised limit, but that's never that case.

    So can these be adjusted so that driving over them at 50km/h in a 50km/h zone will be a smooth ride, but when driving at 60km/h it'll harden?

  • There was a small village in England near where I lived in Newmarket that had the right idea. They had a sign on each of the roads leading into the village. "Warning Traffic Calming Ahead" and in the inbound lane into the village there was a 10" concrete filled steel pipe set in the middle of the road.

    Because fuck you if you didn't slow down before going through their town.

    • The right idea is to run the road around the town, so that you don't have to go through it at all. Of course, this requires carving up a bunch of other people's property, which may explain all those rinky-dink roads I see on television in Britain. They must run along property lines both ancient and twisted.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nasch ( 598556 )

      In the middle of the road, or the middle of the lane? If the former, so what? If the latter, what are drivers expected to do?

  • From 2010?? (Score:5, Informative)

    by HockeyPuck ( 141947 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @12:56AM (#55167765)

    Found the same video on youtube from 2010.... had no idea /. was going this far back for "current news"

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fng6gCjl58 [youtube.com]

  • Instead of a bump, it would open a portal and send the speeder to Unknown Kadath.

