An Intelligent Speed Bump Uses Non-Newtonian Liquid

turkeydance quotes Business Insider: A Spanish company has designed a speed bump that won't hinder slow drivers but will still stop motorists driving too fast. The speed bump is filled with a non-Newtonian liquid which changes viscosity when pressure is applied at high velocity. They've been installed in Villanueva de Tapia, Spain and there has also been interest from Israel and Germany.
There's a video on the site showing the speed bump in action.
I bet these speed bumps are easier to remove than standard ones. So good.
I bet you can just fix/drain them with a pocket knife. Double plus good. Kind of messy though.
I am surprised that they didn't call it AI and have an whole article about how it would replace the job of cops.
Speed bumps have been called "sleeping policemen" or "lying-down policemen" in various parts of the world for decades.
It's going to cost too much and not be durable enough. Regular speed bumps are extremely cheap and made of asphalt; slightly fancier ones are cheap and made of rubber and metal.
Also, if it doesn't hinder slow drivers, the people installing them won't be satisfied. Speed bumps are a tool installed by hateful people to make driving suck more; reducing the suck defeats the purpose.
It's patented by some spanish company, so you won't be seeing installations in the US any time soon.
;)