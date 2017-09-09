An Intelligent Speed Bump Uses Non-Newtonian Liquid (businessinsider.com) 46
turkeydance quotes Business Insider: A Spanish company has designed a speed bump that won't hinder slow drivers but will still stop motorists driving too fast. The speed bump is filled with a non-Newtonian liquid which changes viscosity when pressure is applied at high velocity. They've been installed in Villanueva de Tapia, Spain and there has also been interest from Israel and Germany.
There's a video on the site showing the speed bump in action.
There's a video on the site showing the speed bump in action.
Bobcat rental (Score:1)
I bet these speed bumps are easier to remove than standard ones. So good.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet you can just fix/drain them with a pocket knife. Double plus good. Kind of messy though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The speed bump does not possess intelligence (Score:1)
A non-Newtonian fluid is one that doesn't follow Newton's Law of Viscosity. So that part is actually correct. However, it is most certainly not intelligent.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I am surprised that they didn't call it AI and have an whole article about how it would replace the job of cops.
Speed bumps have been called "sleeping policemen" or "lying-down policemen" in various parts of the world for decades.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You know, many generations of language reformers have tried and failed to fix the sloppy way humans naturally use language
.
Perhaps the most famous attempt was in 1668 by Royal Society Fellow John Wilkins, who created a language intended as a replacement Latin as the universal language of scientific (then called "philosophical") communication. The first order of business was to get rid of all that figurative cruft and replace it with precisely defined concept-signifiers. The attempt, while attracting grea
Re: (Score:2)
That's the point: people use technically incorrect buzzwords all the time until the buzz is used up and then it's just another alternative meaning for the word.
Some time look up a list of dead metaphors, like "deadline". A "dead line" was originally a boundary past which a prisoner would be shot. "Deadline" as applied to projects was a humorous metaphor, but as with "software", it's no longer a joke; it's just a word.
It may not posses conventional intelligence... (Score:2)
But it might be street smart.
Non-Newtonian? (Score:1)
That's clever (Score:2)
Won't get wide acceptance (Score:2)
It's going to cost too much and not be durable enough. Regular speed bumps are extremely cheap and made of asphalt; slightly fancier ones are cheap and made of rubber and metal.
Also, if it doesn't hinder slow drivers, the people installing them won't be satisfied. Speed bumps are a tool installed by hateful people to make driving suck more; reducing the suck defeats the purpose.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be useful for temporary use at events and similar, but won't work in winter conditions as it would suffer from snow plows and change viscosity at low temperatures.
Good news! (Score:2)
It's patented by some spanish company, so you won't be seeing installations in the US any time soon.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
I should start the process of being the "sole distributor" of this thing in North America.
With over 300K intersections in the US alone, this strategy should guarantee millions of dollars in income, with little to no effort.
Re: (Score:2)
Add to it studded winter tires.
Yes but what use is a non-Newtonian speed bump? (Score:1)
Well designed speed bumps are better (Score:3)
These liquid-state speed bumps will never survive real world conditions. Solid-state ones, since well designed, work just as well. They need to be sufficiently long (> 1.5 m) and have a sinusoidal shape.
But looks like they're hard as hell to build and made of solid gold, because they're f*king hard to find.
bulletproof boob implants? (Score:2)
Soft to the touch but can stop a bullet?