Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation EU

An Intelligent Speed Bump Uses Non-Newtonian Liquid (businessinsider.com) 46

Posted by EditorDavid from the slow-ride dept.
turkeydance quotes Business Insider: A Spanish company has designed a speed bump that won't hinder slow drivers but will still stop motorists driving too fast. The speed bump is filled with a non-Newtonian liquid which changes viscosity when pressure is applied at high velocity. They've been installed in Villanueva de Tapia, Spain and there has also been interest from Israel and Germany.
There's a video on the site showing the speed bump in action.

An Intelligent Speed Bump Uses Non-Newtonian Liquid More | Reply

An Intelligent Speed Bump Uses Non-Newtonian Liquid

Comments Filter:

  • I bet these speed bumps are easier to remove than standard ones. So good.

  • In what sense is this quantum?
  • Kudos to the guys who came up with this. Like all great ideas, once explained everybody can grasp it.

  • It's going to cost too much and not be durable enough. Regular speed bumps are extremely cheap and made of asphalt; slightly fancier ones are cheap and made of rubber and metal.

    Also, if it doesn't hinder slow drivers, the people installing them won't be satisfied. Speed bumps are a tool installed by hateful people to make driving suck more; reducing the suck defeats the purpose.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      It would be useful for temporary use at events and similar, but won't work in winter conditions as it would suffer from snow plows and change viscosity at low temperatures.

  • It's patented by some spanish company, so you won't be seeing installations in the US any time soon. ;)

    • I should start the process of being the "sole distributor" of this thing in North America.

      With over 300K intersections in the US alone, this strategy should guarantee millions of dollars in income, with little to no effort.

  • I mean, if you have to be travelling at relativistic speeds, what is the point in that?

  • Well designed speed bumps are better (Score:3)

    by fabioalcor ( 1663783 ) on Saturday September 09, 2017 @04:47PM (#55166305)

    These liquid-state speed bumps will never survive real world conditions. Solid-state ones, since well designed, work just as well. They need to be sufficiently long (> 1.5 m) and have a sinusoidal shape.
    But looks like they're hard as hell to build and made of solid gold, because they're f*king hard to find.

  • Soft to the touch but can stop a bullet?

Slashdot Top Deals

...this is an awesome sight. The entire rebel resistance buried under six million hardbound copies of "The Naked Lunch." - The Firesign Theater

Close