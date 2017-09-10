How Proprietary Software Lets Companies Cheat (locusmag.com) 104
"Proprietary software makes it possible to design products to cheat ordinary users..." writes Richard Stallman -- linking to a new essay by Cory Doctorow: Carriers adapted custom versions of Android to lock customers to their networks with shovelware apps that couldn't be removed from the home-screen and app store lock-in that forced customers to buy apps through their phone company. What began with printers and spread to phones is coming to everything: this kind of technology has proliferated to smart thermostats (no apps that let you turn your AC cooler when the power company dials it up a couple degrees), tractors (no buying your parts from third-party companies), cars (no taking your GM to an independent mechanic), and many categories besides.
All these forms of cheating treat the owner of the device as an enemy of the company that made or sold it, to be thwarted, tricked, or forced into conducting their affairs in the best interest of the company's shareholders. To do this, they run programs and processes that attempt to hide themselves and their nature from their owners, and proxies for their owners (like reviewers and researchers). Increasingly, cheating devices behave differently depending on who is looking at them. When they believe themselves to be under close scrutiny, their behavior reverts to a more respectable, less egregious standard. This is a shocking and ghastly turn of affairs, one that takes us back to the dark ages.
I've love to see a class action suit filed that would force Facebook, Groupon, Snapchat, and dozens of other apps I'll never use explain why they are taking up precious and expensive space in my phone.
Hopefully once that hurdle is cleared it will create a precedence for the other abuses.
And, by your own admission, if I replace the OS I could lose something important, like the ability to make phone calls.
You, sir, are a fucking asshole and can kindly fuck the fuck off.
"Tell me a phone that doesn't have Facebook pre-installed, and you can't delete it."
iPhone.
This crap is pretty much exclusive to Android. It's another reason I dumped my Android phone last year.
Uhhh My Alcatel Flint didn't come with FB so I didn't have to uninstall it, not that it would have been a problem because you can root an Alcatel phone in under 4 minutes using only the software provided by Alcatel, no third party malware like Kingoroot required.
So no reason to get locked into the Apple iGarden, not when you can spend 5 minutes Googling to find a phone with the features you want that allows users to easily root.
Snotnose challenged:
Tell me a phone that doesn't have Facebook pre-installed, and you can't delete it.
Well, there's the Nexus 6, for instance. Mine - which I bought new - didn't come with Facebook pre-installed. And it still doesn't have it, because Mark Zuckerberg's data-stalking machine can fuck ALL the way off, as far as I'm concerned.
(Note that I do use FB on my desktop machine - but I use NoScript's ABE to disable facebook.com and facebook.net scripts from running anywhere else but FB itself. Nor do I permit 3rd-party cookies. And I use Better Privacy to dispose of data BLOBs. I nev
you're likely to have removed some critical proprietary software pieces that make the hardware work though.
In other words, you really can't practically wipe the phone and install a fresh version. You can only get rid of the shovelware in the sense that you can just toss the phone in a tree chipper.
It's not just Android. Even with PC's and Windows, many pieces of hardware now require a "cloud account". These included security web cameras with internet connection. In order to use the PC and Android application, you need a cloud account. Even to control the camera from a Smartphone. These days virtual machine applications require internet access to "keep up to date".
I bought a telephone handset for my mobile
... and of course it requires cloud services because it needs voice recognition in order to acti
To get rid of it, you gotta root the phone. To get rid of the Google apps (which are linked to the Google Play Store), you have to root the phone and install a vanilla version of Android compiled straight from Google's open source, and don't install the Google Apps bundle. As you probably guessed th
If they advertise X amount of storage but can't deliver X because hard-to-remove crapware is eating it up, they are essentially lying. Sue'em!
I suspect most telecom deals merely promise a certain model with their service. However, it's still misleading because you get that model minus resources taken up by cr
Is there really no phone you can buy to avoid this? Just because somebody sells something doesn't mean you have to buy it, there are plenty of smartphones out there that you can wipe the entire OS and install a replacement like Replicant or Lineage. These essays always make it sound like the world is ending just because there is a company out there selling something that you don't like.
Also what specifically are these "shovelware apps" that "lock customers to their networks"? I certainly have seen some pre-
99% of the people who buy phones are not technically savvy enough to even understand that there is a problem, never mind find the phones that solve it
So the first question is defining the problem: what specifically are these "shovelware apps" that "lock customers to their networks"? [slashdot.org]
The second question is how can you go about avoiding that problem. You say 99% of people don't even understand that there is a problem, maybe there actually isn't a significant problem at all. Certainly if carriers shipped devices with apps that you were forced to use that you then had to put your data in and could not extract it out when you wanted to switch to another devic
I assure you that when you have little internal storage and can't get rid of dropbox, Uber, and other apps, it is a problem. You may not be forced to use them, but you are forced to let them eat up your valuable available storage. This problem is real, and I have had to deal with it.
So the whole "problem" here has been mischaracterised and it's just a simple matter of needing more storage space. Looks like there's lots of solutions [androidcentral.com] or buy a phone that is supported by LineageOS.
Problem: I assure you that when you have little internal storage and can't get rid of dropbox, Uber, and other apps, it is a problem. [slashdot.org]
You're really too daft to see any possible solution to that problem? Really?
He's not just focussing on phones: He's talking about all kinds of new tech that is Internet-enabled or surreptitiously recording your private information and not fully controlled by the consumers.
He's talking about thermostats provided by your power utility that are controlled remotely by that utility to reduce your power consumption when they feel like it.
He's talking about vendors who are locking the owners into expensive service contracts or buying parts and supplies at forced inflated prices, using CFAA and DMCA to keep users from doing their own mainternance.
All of these problems occur because of the way that consumers and citizens are prevented from having full control over the devices we purchase: With the business-slanted contracts and laws that prevent us from knowing what the software is doing and what our devices are surreptitiously reporting back to businesses and governments.
Richard Stallman has been warning about these problems for many years.
He's not just focussing on phones: He's talking about all kinds of new tech that is Internet-enabled or surreptitiously recording your private information and not fully controlled by the consumers.
Yes and each thing is a different case, there isn't one solution that solves all problems. Which is why I was asking about that one case.
He's talking about thermostats provided by your power utility that are controlled remotely by that utility to reduce your power consumption when they feel like it.
And you can use a different thermostat, even an open source smart one [hestiapi.com] or even build one [particle.io]. The same goes for the router your ISP gives you, you very often get much better performance with a different one.
All of these problems occur because of the way that consumers and citizens are prevented from having full control over the devices we purchase
And can be solved by exercising your right to choose what you buy.
With the business-slanted contracts and laws that prevent us from knowing what the software is doing and what our devices are surreptitiously reporting back to businesses and governments.
There's no law preventing distribution and supply of FOSS devices, indeed we've seen that in many industrie
And look at how increasingly larger percentages of new routers do not allow you to load any other firmware.
But there are plenty that do and in the absence of those you can even build your own using a PC thanks to FOSS.
** no GPS navigation
** no web browsing
** no camera worth a damn
** no texting (I don't do 10-key texting)
** no wifi calling
** no visual voicemail
** no storing an entire music library and using it as an ipod
** no genuinely useful apps like my hiking GPS app or calculator app
** good at actual phone calls, but this is one of the *least common* things I still do on a phone!
You can install Lineage, but then you can't pay with your phone, and certain games assume you cheat.
Is there really no phone you can buy to avoid this?
Are your willing to have software developers/vendors laugh in your face when you actually want their software to run (or run without issues) on your phone? If the answer is yes, then I'm sure you can find options. If the answer is no, then you're SOL.
Unfortunately, so much we do on mobile these days is absolutely dependent on proprietary applications and protocols, which means that you can't really have a full experience without depending on those outside the F/OSS community.
Are your willing to have software developers/vendors laugh in your face when you actually want their software to run (or run without issues) on your phone?
What specifically? Is there really so much critical software that won't run on say LineageOS?
Unfortunately, so much we do on mobile these days is absolutely dependent on proprietary applications and protocols, which means that you can't really have a full experience without depending on those outside the F/OSS community.
So the answer is to pour effort into developing those missing pieces rather than whine that the status quo isn't what you want.
No headphone jack means it's useless for listening to music.
Extremely high price means I could buy a whole bunch of Android phones for the same price as one iPhone.
But /. only loves business-speak (Score:2)
For years Eben Moglen has been pointing out "Stallman was right" in his talks. Moglen regularly cites how Stallman got there years before the corporate-minded press (and thus repeater sites like
/. don't promote that point of view). It's very much the problem we see with the open source advocacy for nonfree software (or, put differently, the open source enthusiasts' unwillingness to stand by their pitched development methodology). I understand it rankles to read someone pointing out that free software and o
Please do cite examples to back up your claims. Stallman doesn't talk about "closed source" because that's a reference to open source, a group founded on rejecting the ethics-based free software movement he founded over a decade before open source began. In fact, Stallman has been known to point out why open source misses the point of free software [gnu.org] and open source is a right-wing reactionary counter to free software probably because open source proponents are ready to drop their development methodology if a
Shit will continue to happen as long as you keep categorizing stuff into "left-wing vs right-wing" boxes.
Forget politics, look at what's happening and think for yourself, not for some political group that DOES NOT have your best interests at heart.
So you think it's bad to tell developers that they shouldn't ship malware to their customers?
As for making a decent living, our customers get the source code to all our software. Mostly because they need about $3,000,000 of our hardware to run it, so it's pretty much useless to anyone who doesn't buy that from us.
But we do real work, rather than pushing malware on our customers.
Damn, and I thought Macs were expensive!
plague
Check. http://www.npr.org/sections/go... [npr.org]
public hangings
Check. Hangings: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] Executions more broadly: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
horse shit in the streets
http://www.historic-uk.com/His... [historic-uk.com]
I loved "Walkaway".
Fascinating book about a future with unlimited free energy and bots to make anything you need for free but most people were trapped into thinking that they needed useless jobs and had to pay "the man" for stuff.
Actually, he is referring to alchemists and demons.
If you RTFA, you'll understand his point.
Here's part of it:
"Increasingly, cheating devices behave differently depending on who is looking at them. When they believe themselves to be under close scrutiny, their behavior reverts to a more respectable, less egregious standard.
This is a shocking and ghastly turn of affairs, one that takes us back to the dark ages. Before the Englightenment, before the scientific method and its peer review, science was done by a
THIS!!! Absolutely THIS!!! I'd have a lot more respect for him had he and his FSF actually built a total GNU based system, complete w/ (say) Replicant, gnu, gnustep or gnome, gnu Network, gnu Social, and all the other good stuff listed in the GNU page. Create a package, then create a tablet/phone/netbook that can work these, price it something that would cover both the costs as well as the FSF union, and then market it. If it's a phone, it can use SIMs from anybody, except the legacy CDMA guys, it can u
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Standard Operating Procedure (Score:2)
Corporations do not have customers, they have marks.
I've seen worse. . . . (Score:2)
. . . there are cell providers who will sell you a cheap phone from a generation or two back, but have the image set so you CAN'T re-flash it with a generic image. . . .
Hint: if it's last-year's phone and offers "free" cell and net. .
.steer far away. . .
The crapware and mandatory upsells after your tiny allotment of "free" minutes and data are not worth the (alleged) savings. . .
This works great...right up until it doesn't (Score:2)
They started selling services and support of custom hardware.
Gaslighting (Score:2)
Great gaslighting tool!
More Doctrow Drek (Score:1)
Why this guy continues to get trotted out as some self-ordained sage is beyond me.
It's not a "proprietary software" problem.
It didn't start with printers. "Vendor Lock-in" has been a very real problem that started back with Standard Oil. GM and Ford did it with customized bolt and but sizes and styles requiring special tools. Even government gets involved with HD broadcast and cellphone standards.
Microsoft via Windows 10 and Apple already snoop and direct used actions (or had Cory missed the rewrite of t
Um. Thermostats controlled by the utility are optional. You can go your own way if you want. The reason they are good is not that they are cheating, but rather than it's to everybody's benefit not to overload the grid: if you overload it, it goes down, and then everybody loses. It's called cooperation. This is not what Stallman and Doctorow are talking about. Open source software in those devices would be great, and indeed there are some pretty nice open source home energy control systems available today.
What happens if cooperation is necessary for sustainability, but people don't cooperate and control the thermostats themselves? Who then should have the final say?
Money works. Where I used to live there was a discount on power bills if you agreed to have a smart switch on your A/C. I never noticed any difference in temperature, and I paid less. I benefitted from the arrangement and so did the utility.
"it's to everybody's benefit not to overload the grid"
No, it's to everybody's benefit for the power company to have enough power generation capability to meet demand.
With there being significant pressure to increase unstable power generation methods like solar and wind, it is a good thing to be able to control the load somewhat on demand. Heating and AC are good candidates for this.
To infinity and beyond?
Dieselgate the world. (Score:2)
When they believe themselves to be under close scrutiny, their behavior reverts to a more respectable, less egregious standard.
Doesn't that sound familiar?
It's Dieselgate writ small -- and this time around, there is no government agency tracking this sort of shit. That's why I rather suspect it will fail to make the radar of lawmakers until something particularly egregious happens. It probably will happen though.
Making a plan now and waiting until it's politically expedient to trot it out is better than having to make up policy on the fly, although it also allows greater chances of nasty poison pills getting embedded in it.
Sufficiently difficult-to-maintain open source software is indistinguishable from proprietary.
Contractual commerce? (Score:1)
Co-inky-dinks (Score:3)
netflix can drop the rooted phones block (Score:2)
netflix can drop the rooted phones block or google can enforce some rules / have dev mode be able to do more.
i want smartphone that is 100% open source (Score:2)
Stallman forgets about support (Score:2, Interesting)
In RMS' world, end-users are honest and can support themselves.
In real life end-users lie, cheat, and do stuff to equipment then say to support "I have no idea why it doesn't work, you need to replace this POS."
Unlike RMS, companies live in the Real World, where incompetent people do dumb things then complain when you can't fix it.
Put RMS on level 1 support and see what he thinks afterwards.
On the other side (Score:2)
Open Source software lets the customers cheat. Nothing new here.
Absolutely!
Because, you know what? its actually IMPOSSIBLE to buy a phone thats not from a carrier, IMPOSSIBLE I say!
Oh, wait a minute, they are everywhere, and there is actually no need to buy a carrier phone in the first place.