How Proprietary Software Lets Companies Cheat (locusmag.com) 36
"Proprietary software makes it possible to design products to cheat ordinary users..." writes Richard Stallman -- linking to a new essay by Cory Doctorow: Carriers adapted custom versions of Android to lock customers to their networks with shovelware apps that couldn't be removed from the home-screen and app store lock-in that forced customers to buy apps through their phone company. What began with printers and spread to phones is coming to everything: this kind of technology has proliferated to smart thermostats (no apps that let you turn your AC cooler when the power company dials it up a couple degrees), tractors (no buying your parts from third-party companies), cars (no taking your GM to an independent mechanic), and many categories besides.
All these forms of cheating treat the owner of the device as an enemy of the company that made or sold it, to be thwarted, tricked, or forced into conducting their affairs in the best interest of the company's shareholders. To do this, they run programs and processes that attempt to hide themselves and their nature from their owners, and proxies for their owners (like reviewers and researchers). Increasingly, cheating devices behave differently depending on who is looking at them. When they believe themselves to be under close scrutiny, their behavior reverts to a more respectable, less egregious standard. This is a shocking and ghastly turn of affairs, one that takes us back to the dark ages.
Shovelware sucks (Score:2)
I've love to see a class action suit filed that would force Facebook, Groupon, Snapchat, and dozens of other apps I'll never use explain why they are taking up precious and expensive sp
It's not just Android. Even with PC's and Windows, many pieces of hardware now require a "cloud account". These included security web cameras with internet connection. In order to use the PC and Android application, you need a cloud account. Even to control the camera from a Smartphone. These days virtual machine applications require internet access to "keep up to date".
I bought a telephone handset for my mobile
... and of course it requires cloud services because it needs voice recognition in order to acti
To get rid of it, you gotta root the phone. To get rid of the Google apps (which are linked to the Google Play Store), you have to root the phone and install a vanilla version of Android compiled straight from Google's open source, and don't install the Google Apps bundle. As you probably guessed th
Yep, he's right. (Score:4, Interesting)
Is there really no phone you can buy to avoid this? Just because somebody sells something doesn't mean you have to buy it, there are plenty of smartphones out there that you can wipe the entire OS and install a replacement like Replicant or Lineage. These essays always make it sound like the world is ending just because there is a company out there selling something that you don't like.
Also what specifically are these "shovelware apps" that "lock customers to their networks"? I certainly have seen some pre-
Shit will continue to happen as long as you keep categorizing stuff into "left-wing vs right-wing" boxes.
Forget politics, look at what's happening and think for yourself, not for some political group that DOES NOT have your best interests at heart.
Absolutely!
Because, you know what? its actually IMPOSSIBLE to buy a phone thats not from a carrier, IMPOSSIBLE I say!
Oh, wait a minute, they are everywhere, and there is actually no need to buy a carrier phone in the first place.
Standard Operating Procedure (Score:2)
Corporations do not have customers, they have marks.
I've seen worse. . . . (Score:2)
. . . there are cell providers who will sell you a cheap phone from a generation or two back, but have the image set so you CAN'T re-flash it with a generic image. . . .
Hint: if it's last-year's phone and offers "free" cell and net. .
.steer far away. . .
The crapware and mandatory upsells after your tiny allotment of "free" minutes and data are not worth the (alleged) savings. . .
This works great...right up until it doesn't (Score:2)
They started selling services and support of custom hardware.
Gaslighting (Score:2)
Great gaslighting tool!
More Doctrow Drek (Score:1)
Why this guy continues to get trotted out as some self-ordained sage is beyond me.
It's not a "proprietary software" problem.
It didn't start with printers. "Vendor Lock-in" has been a very real problem that started back with Standard Oil. GM and Ford did it with customized bolt and but sizes and styles requiring special tools. Even government gets involved with HD broadcast and cellphone standards.
Microsoft via Windows 10 and Apple already snoop and direct used actions (or had Cory missed the rewrite of t
Um. Thermostats controlled by the utility are optional. You can go your own way if you want. The reason they are good is not that they are cheating, but rather than it's to everybody's benefit not to overload the grid: if you overload it, it goes down, and then everybody loses. It's called cooperation. This is not what Stallman and Doctorow are talking about. Open source software in those devices would be great, and indeed there are some pretty nice open source home energy control systems availa
Dieselgate the world. (Score:2)
When they believe themselves to be under close scrutiny, their behavior reverts to a more respectable, less egregious standard.
Doesn't that sound familiar?
It's Dieselgate writ small -- and this time around, there is no government agency tracking this sort of shit. That's why I rather suspect it will fail to make the radar of lawmakers until something particularly egregious happens. It probably will happen though.
Making a plan now and waiting until it's politically expedient to trot it out is better than having to make up policy on the fly, although it also allows greater chances of nasty poison pills getting embedded in it.
Sufficiently difficult-to-maintain open source software is indistinguishable from proprietary.
Contractual commerce? (Score:1)