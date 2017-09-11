How Techies Rescued Food Stamps

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Posted by msmash
New submitter rgh02 writes: There is an endless variety of apps designed to manage life for the upper middle class, but most low-income Americans don't benefit from the same time-saving hacks. Thanks to new trends in civic technology, that's beginning to change. The 43 million Americans depending on food stamps are seeing the introduction of apps like Propel's Fresh EBT, which allows users to check balances, track deals, and organize budgets accordingly. And Propel is only one of several companies looking to disrupt outdated social programs, Tonya Riley reports at Backchannel. But the Trump administration, with its hiring freezes and budget cuts, poses threats to these advancements. Riley dives deep into the progress that's been made and how companies are navigating these obstacles.

  • The key with businessmen like Trump (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Marxist Hacker 42 ( 638312 ) * <seebert42@gmail.com> on Monday September 11, 2017 @12:48PM (#55174885) Homepage Journal

    Is to show how this not just reduces time for the EBT customers, but can reduce headcount in government call centers by reducing the need for customer service. I don't understand why techies have never figured out that government and business have similar goals.

  • EBT... a good idea, but... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Q-Hack! ( 37846 ) * on Monday September 11, 2017 @12:49PM (#55174893)

    When you see people in the checkout buying their food with EBT and then get $20 cash back so they can buy alcohol with cash at the same register. Your tax dollars at work.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      When you see people in the checkout buying their food with EBT and then get $20 cash back so they can buy alcohol with cash at the same register. Your tax dollars at work.

      I wish I had mod points for you. This also testifies to how excellent the education system is for these folks.

  • My major plan is to build our social insurances on top of a universal social security. This improves the financial position of all households, most-importantly the lowest-income households. When you do the computation for necessary aid, you're starting from a higher annual income, so the amount of necessary aid is smaller.

    Can these apps provide deal tracking and budgeting from cash for lower-income households without EBT services?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      My major plan is to build our social insurances on top of a universal social security. This improves the financial position of all households, most-importantly the lowest-income households. When you do the computation for necessary aid, you're starting from a higher annual income, so the amount of necessary aid is smaller.

      Can these apps provide deal tracking and budgeting from cash for lower-income households without EBT services?

      Great idea except where do you get sustainable funding for it?

