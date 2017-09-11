Silicon Valley Avant-garde Have Turned To LSD in a Bid To Increase Their Productivity (1843magazine.com) 13
Every three days Nathan (not his real name), a 27-year-old venture capitalist in San Francisco, ingests 15 micrograms of lysergic acid diethylamide (commonly known as LSD or acid). From a story on 1843 Magazine: From the start, a small but significant crossover existed between those who were experimenting with drugs and the burgeoning tech community in San Francisco. "There were a group of engineers who believed there was a causal connection between creativity and LSD," recalls John Markoff, whose 2005 book, "What the Dormouse Said", traces the development of the personal-computer industry through 1960s counterculture. At one research centre in Menlo Park over 350 people -- particularly scientists, engineers and architects -- took part in experiments with psychedelics to see how the drugs affected their work. Tim Scully, a mathematician who, with the chemist Nick Sand, produced 3.6m tabs of LSD in the 1960s, worked at a computer company after being released from his ten-year prison sentence for supplying drugs. "Working in tech, it was more of a plus than a minus that I worked with LSD," he says. No one would turn up to work stoned or high but "people in technology, a lot of them, understood that psychedelics are an extremely good way of teaching you how to think outside the box." San Francisco appears to be at the epicentre of the new trend, just as it was during the original craze five decades ago. Tim Ferriss, an angel investor and author, claimed in 2015 in an interview with CNN that "the billionaires I know, almost without exception, use hallucinogens on a regular basis." Few billionaires are as open about their usage as Ferriss suggests. Steve Jobs was an exception: he spoke frequently about how "taking LSD was a profound experience, one of the most important things in my life." In Walter Isaacson's 2011 biography, the Apple CEO is quoted as joking that Microsoft would be a more original company if Bill Gates, its founder, had experienced psychedelics. As Silicon Valley is a place full of people whose most fervent desire is to be Steve Jobs, individuals are gradually opening up about their usage -- or talking about trying LSD for the first time.
Okie from Muskogee (Score:1)
The more I hear about the crap going on in the Valley the more I think I'm ok being a "backward" midwesterner. Maybe Merl was onto something when he sang about the Okie from Muskogee.
Maybe he was, in 1960.
You think that cities/towns so boring that tipping cows is a pastime don't have acid and everything else available?
At to the main point, no. Acid doesn't give you 'profound' thoughts. It lowers the standard for 'profound' until stupid ideas seem profound to you. Write your profound insights down, so you won't forget, read them when you're sober. You'll just shake your head.
The 'Book of the Subgenius' says it best: People get no insight into the universe on LSD, they are just 'Dr
We covered the dosing morons in an earlier article (Score:2)
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/05/16/0330245/uploadvr-had-a-kink-room-pressured-female-employees-to-microdose-alleges-lawsuit
Long story short, if you need this crap to "perform", it's time to get out of the gene pool.
Is the use of tools and technology not the key motivation behind human evolution?
Psychoactive drugs can be tools, and are most definitely technology.
This! (Score:2)
I find it appalling that people are trying to promote these types of elicit drugs. If you need them, you are doing something wrong somewhere. If you are claiming they are "okay" or "needed" for "work", you are a disgusting person.
That explains a lot (Score:2)
So how many hits did it take for some creative "genius" to come up with the Juicero?
The world may never know.
So they're going to be arrested now right? (Score:3)
Last I checked, it's still a Schedule-I narcotic which makes it unobtainable even with a prescription. What more does our anti-drug leaders need? It's a confession made free and clear in a news article. That should be more than sufficient grounds for a search warrant for house, car, and office.
"What the Dormouse Said" by John Markoff (Score:1)
Modafinil (Score:2)
I don't know about LSD, but Eric Raymond makes a plausible case [ibiblio.org] for modafinil [wikipedia.org].