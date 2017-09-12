'Operational Limitations' In Tesla Model S Played a 'Major Role' In Autopilot Crash, Says NTSB (reuters.com) 32
Mr D from 63 writes from a report via Reuters: The chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday "operational limitations" in the Tesla Model S played a "major role" in a May 2016 crash that killed a driver using the vehicle's semi-autonomous "Autopilot" system. Reuters reported on Monday that the NTSB is expected to find that the system was a contributing factor because it allows drivers to avoid steering or watching the road for lengthy periods of time. The NTSB is also expected to find that Tesla Inc could have taken additional steps to prevent the system's misuse and will fault the driver for not paying attention. "Today's automation systems augment, rather than replace human drivers. Drivers must always be prepared to take the wheel or apply the brakes," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumalt said. The system could not reliably detect cross traffic and "did little to constrain the use of autopilot to roadways for which it was designed," the board said. Monitoring driver attention by measuring the driver's touching of the steering wheel "was a poor surrogate for monitored driving engagement." At a public hearing Tuesday on the crash involving Brown, NTSB said the truck driver and the Tesla driver "had at least 10 seconds to observe and respond to each other."
How would you monitor their engagement? Eye tracking? Manual corrections to the car's path/speed?
What happens when people ignore the "please grab the wheel?" Does the car pull over and park? Is that what it should do?
Well, with any automobile . . . the biggest mechanical danger is . . . "The Loose Nut Behind the Wheel" . . .
"Autopilots" are probably something that most "normal" drivers should not be using anyway. Hey, driving is a privilege, and not a right.
Hey, take someone who can't read the traffic signs and is abysmally clueless as to traffic laws . . . no wonder that stuff like this will happen more often. We'll just have to wait and see how the American lawyers will deal with this. They could kill self-drivin
If anything is going to stop self driving cars, it's moronic "victims" looking for a payday.
Auto makers are working on attention monitoring tools, as they realize it is important human factors issue with partially autonomous driving systems;
There may not yet be an effective way to monitor driver engagement. This doesn't invalidate the NTSB's conclusion.
What happens when people ignore the "please grab the wheel?" Does the car pull over and park? Is that what it should do?
It means that it's really hard to make a partially self-driving car that is safe.
People have two mode, driving and not-driving. If the car isn't safe while you're not-driving then the car isn't safe.
This type of accident will increase (Score:5, Insightful)
As autonomous cars get better and better, we'll see more and more accidents attributed to driver inattention -- the better the car is at driving, the less the human is going to pay attention to the car or the road, and by the time the car tells the driver "Oh hey, I don't know how to handle this situation, you take over!", the driver won't have enough situational awareness to get out of the situation.
Though the flip side is that as the cars get better at driving, the overall accident rate will decrease.
The same problem already exists with airplane pilots [cnn.com], and it can be even worse where the autopilot compensates for some building condition (like icing), and by the time it gives up control to the pilot, the plane may already be in a bad state and the pilot has little time to figure out why.
Pay-to-debug (Score:2)
As autonomous cars get better and better, we'll see more and more accidents attributed to driver inattention
Not if we can have a system which is better at driving than a human. In fact, other than the "cool factor" I'm not sure I see the point of a semi-autonomous system which requires me to watch the road all the time since it is no different from driving myself and potentially a lot more annoying. Frankly, it sounds more like paying to debug a final system which will drive itself.
Friend's car on a trip to a conference I got to actually try one of these out, these systems are a godsend in stop and go traffic. Did not test the thing on the open road.
Once we are on the other side of the autonomous creepy valley, sure things will be great and perfect and all that jazz. So far that is a mythical future you can't buy yet.
In the meantime the current crop of systems, and the ones planned for the next several years, all augment the driver rather than replace them. As such driving will be inherently BORING as hell while you are a quasi-passenger in your own car. Bored humans check phones, read email, nod off, watch movies, and other dumb stuff when they are
Since When...? (Score:2)
If it doesn't, Tesla opens itself up to increased liability.
It has to because it optimizes profit (or in Tesla's case, reduced losses).
This is dumb (Score:3)
Didn't Tesla say this guy had to acknowledge like seven warnings before the crash?
They allowed the system to be active with seven warnings and over the speed limit.
You read all the TOS before clicking "Accept", right?
Well duh. (Score:2)
The NTSB is also expected to find that Tesla Inc could have taken additional steps to prevent the system's misuse
Of course they could have taken additional steps to prevent the system's misuse before the crash because that's exactly what they did right after the crash.
This is the absolute best R&D that money can't buy. Idiots let the autopilot drive for them, even when they're not supposed to, and Tesla gets amazingly good real-life data and very little of the blame when things go wrong. (none, if they play it just right)
Queue lawsuit in 3... 2....1 (Score:2)
This is BAD for Tesla. The NTSB basically found fault in the "auto pilot" system's user interface AND it's technical capability. I am NOT surprised by this.
Automatic driving of cars and trunks needs to be thoroughly thought through. Not just the technology required to keep the car on the road, sensing what's going on around it and dealing appropriately with this dynamic environment, but also the complex human factors considerations. Tesla may have the first part working fairly well within the given limi
You can't have it both ways (Score:2)
You can't have it both ways. Really, you can't. Either the car is driving or the person is driving. Expecting that a person will let the car drive AND ALSO stay 100% ready to take over is just not reality. If you are not the one in control, then your mind will not focus on it. Driving is boring enough as it is, expecting someone to babysit a semi-autonomous car is way beyond what we can expect people to do.
