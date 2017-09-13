The Fake News Machine: Inside a Town Gearing Up for 2020 (cnn.com) 31
CNN has a story on Veles, riverside town in Macedonia, which back in the day was known to make porcelain for the whole of Yugoslavia. But now, as an investigation by the news outlet has found, it makes fake news. Veles has become home to dozens of website operators who churn out bogus stories designed to attract the attention of Americans. Each click adds cash to their bank accounts. From the report: The scale is industrial: Over 100 websites were tracked here during the final weeks of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, producing fake news that mostly favored Republican candidate for President Donald Trump. One of the shadowy industry's pioneers is a soft-spoken law school dropout. Worried that his online accounts could be shut down, the 24-year-old asked to be known only as Mikhail. He takes on a different persona at night, prowling the internet as "Jesica," an American who frequently posts pro-Trump memes on Facebook. The website and Facebook page that "Jesica" runs caters to conservative readers in the U.S. The stories are political -- and often wrong on the facts. But that doesn't concern Mikhail. "I don't care, because the people are reading," he said. "At 22, I was earning more than someone [in Macedonia] will ever learn in his entire life." He claims to have earned up to $2,500 a day from advertising on his website, while the average monthly income in Macedonia is just $426. The profits come primarily from ad services such as Google's AdSense, which place targeted advertisements around the web. Each click sends a little bit of cash back to the content creator. Mikhail says he has used his profits to buy a house and put his younger sister through school. [...] That site was blocked a few months ago after Facebook and Google started cracking down on fake news sites. Mikhail is now retooling his operation, with his sights set firmly on the 2020 presidential election.
Not rigged, influenced. Mostly it's just a reflection of Americans seeking validating stories to share with others gullible enough to be influenced.
That's pretty much it. I have a few friends who were Trump supporters, posting a lot of fake news articles every day. The articles were obviously fake: "Hillary indictment this week!", "Hillary dropping out of race!", etc. It is hard for me to imagine them posting those articles had any influence over anyone to change their vote, and these people wouldn't have voted for Hillary under any set of circumstances.
You are correct -- they don't give two shits about any party. They are just marketing towards the folks who will fall for this sort of thing.
Because then you have to admit it's always been around and you don't have to fall for it. Coin a new term and no one will blame your innocent self for trusting it.
One man's lies are another's news these days.
Inventing news for the sake of ratings is more of the issue here than outright lies. Sometimes it's more about what they choose to report on than that the reporting is false. I learned about this a long time ago...
I was watching the local news reporting covering a Senate campaign in North Carolina (Jessie Helms was running for re-election for who knows how many times..). I remember a day when both candidates had rallies in Raleigh on the same day and the local
We all know fake news are being forged all the time. It's ok when CNN does it (for advertising/lobbyist money) so then it must be ok if anyone else does it anywhere in the world for the same reason. It just so happens that the this guy comes from the region where most people suffered severely while CNN was making fake news about events in that region.
Maybe the point of the article is that these days everyone has a chance to fuck up someone else's life by casting fake news thanks to Intercrap that occupies
New York and Los Angeles undoubtedly will still have the lock on supplying fake news in 2020. In case you have forgotten that's where all the stories about how wonderful Hillary was came from and how she was a lock in for the win.
