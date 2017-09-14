GNOME 3.26 Released (betanews.com) 148
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: Today, GNOME 3.26 codenamed "Manchester" sees release. It is chock full of improvements, such as a much-needed refreshed settings menu, enhanced search, and color emoji! Yes, Linux users like using the silly symbols too! "System search has been improved for GNOME 3.26. Results have an updated layout which makes them easier to read and shows more items at once. Additionally, it's now possible to search for system actions, including power off, suspend, lock screen, log out, switch user and orientation lock. (Log out and switch user only appear if there's more than one user. Orientation lock is only available if the device supports automatic screen rotation.) These search features can be accessed in the usual way: click Activities and type into the search box, or simply press 'super' and start typing," says the GNOME Project. The full release notes are available here.
The main question is... (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
It's named after the football/soccer team.
They're alike in that the further you are from them the more likely you are to be a fan.
Named Manchester (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
More importantly, can it play soccer?
Re: (Score:2)
Performance (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Same as 3.22, never saw 3.24
On Fedora 26: # dnf info gnome-shell Nom : gnome-shell Version : 3.24.3
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
X has always been slow as fuck. I'm really considering a hackintosh at this point. A nice BSD unix subsystem with fast graphics, what more could you ask for?
Re: (Score:1)
I'm really considering a hackintosh at this point. A nice BSD unix subsystem with fast graphics, what more could you ask for?
A nice BSD unix system that wasn't frozen in time a decade ago, perhaps?
Re: (Score:2)
Can you elaborate?
Re: (Score:1)
Other than maintenance, what does Apple do with the NeXT OS that they plopped their GUI down on top of? Really, they mostly deprecate it over time.
Re: (Score:2)
X has always been slow as fuck.
He did say it was slow on Wayland too.
Re: (Score:2)
Colour emoji! (Score:5, Funny)
Oh wow, that's SUCH important improvement that I can hardly contain my excitement! It's okay that the rest of the desktop-environment sucks ass as long as I get my emojis!
Re: (Score:1)
Get the new Applephone X and you can get shitfaced emoji.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh wow, that's SUCH important improvement that I can hardly contain my excitement! It's okay that the rest of the desktop-environment sucks ass as long as I get my emojis!
I know man. I just U+1F4A9'd myself in excitement.
Re: (Score:2)
to reach common system settings, tasks and applications? it's so fucking non-productive and counter-intuitive, having to type that shit out just to find the shit, when the old click-click-done worked so well before.
Because you haven't added it to the dash panel?
Re: (Score:1)
"Just search for common system settings, go into the settings section, click on dash panel configuration....."
Re:Hyperlinks in Terminal (Score:4, Informative)
Re:Hyperlinks in Terminal (Score:4, Informative)
xdg-open
Re: (Score:3)
Gnome terminal insists on setting TERM=xterm but does not generate the same sequences, eg it generates the wrong escape sequence for Shift-F1. There is a good description with TERM=gnome, but they refuse to use it. Why don't they just fix it to generate the right escape sequences ? Backwards compatibility ? - That can't be the reason: if the terminfo description is wrong then no one can be using it.
Muppets
Re: (Score:1)
What is GNOME terminal? Is that what you type 'xterm&' into to get a terminal to open? What a waste of time.
Wouldn't it be easier just to put an 'exec xterm&' line in my
.fvwm2rc file? Or even better, put an 'xterm' line as the last line in my ~/.xinitrc file? (after the 'fvwm&' line, most likely)
No surrender (Score:1)
Makes me want to vomit. It is simply a mobile phone desktop.
People would not use that in a work environment even I would prefer to use Windows 7 then to use that mobile phone desktop.
Am I getting old? or are these people just fuck up.
Re: (Score:1)
Windows 10 is a wunnerful place for touchscreens.
On my Asus Transformer Book, Windows 10 disabled the keyboard. Oh, it sometimes lets me type in a password to log into Windows, just to taunt me and make sure that I know it isn't a hardware problem.
But after logging in, nope, the keyboard doesn't do anything. So I am just as grateful as all fuck that I can detatch the keyboard and use the 'Transformer' as a Windows 10 tablet.
You don't want to try and track down problems like this on the forums for people w
Still a bag of unusable shit (Score:1)
Bring back the old gnome where everything was sensible and didn't try to re-invent itself *against* tried and tested UI layouts.
All 3 did was take a massive shit on the UI and it's been shit ever since.
Re: (Score:1)
I actually like Gnome3, it's fairly minimalist, and make the focus you're running programs instead of the UI itself. What I'm trying to say is, to me, Gnome3 make a good effort of getting out of your way and making your work/(workflow) the most important thing.
I only cared about animated spinney 3D cubes to switch desktops or for screensavers, when I was young, more evangelistic and felt like I had something to prove vs the windows crowd. IE from roughly 97 to 2010. Now that linux is eating windows fo
Re: (Score:1)
You just described why I like fvwm2.
Because the Tab Window Manager (twm), while a built in binary with basic X11, just wasn't enough.
Re: (Score:3)
I have tried Gnome 3 several times, just too hard to use, the pager is broken (up/down only), no maximise button, hard to open a *new* terminal in a *new* window,
... I now run Mate [wikipedia.org], I find it intuitive and it works as I want.
Re:Still a bag of unusable shit (Score:5, Interesting)
I run Mate [mate-desktop.org] which is a clone of the more sensible GNOME 2. Mate is based on the GTK+ user interface toolkit.
Unfortunately, development of the GTK+ toolkit was also taken over by the same idiots that "develop" GNOME 3.
They have done things such as breaking the API on minor version number revisions, and added requirements to those of GNOME 3.
They changed the tried and true behaviour of scrollbars and sliders to not paging when you click in the trough and which stops if you move the knob too slowly.
They removed the way that submenus stay open longer if you move the mouse pointer towards it.
Text has smooth - but delayed - scrolling that can't be sped up to instantaneous.
I thought about writing a theme engine that patched the behaviour (which I did in the GTK+ 1.2 days) but they "deprecated" theme engines, so now I would have to fork the entire toolkit if I want to fix it.
Re: (Score:3)
Mate is now pretty much been ported to GTK+ 3, and they've managed to keep much of the look and feel that it had with GTK+ 2. So apparently most of what you dislike about Gnome 3's behavior must be tweakable in GTK+ already.
GTK+ 3 themes can now be made much simpler than the old engine days. You can now do it with CSS to good effect. And there are GTK+ 3 versions of older themes like Clearlooks that look pretty good.
Re: (Score:2)
That lack of submenus staying open was the the thing that got me off of Mate. I tried to like it, but I haven't been able to break the muscle memory of moving diagonally to a submenu and expecting it to stay open. XFCE under Xubuntu is working quite well for me right now.
Can't Log Out? (Score:4, Interesting)
"Log out and switch user only appear if there's more than one user."
Um, so I can't log out unless someone else is already logged in? How does someone else get a login prompt then? Stop removing shit!
Re: (Score:2)
It probably means that there should be at least two linux users with uid >= 1000.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I think it is meant to be read as the machine have more than one user account on the machine
;)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I've been trying to figure out why all Linux desktops suck so much. I think it must be due to barriers to contributing.
I looked at working on KDE, since it's the least bad one I found. They have a page [kde.org] that tells you to start by spending hours on IRC, hoping that helpful people are in your time-zone and suffering from the same level on insomnia as you are. The relevant section on their forum [kde.org] is dead, hardly anyone gets replies. They then start talking about how you should do all the boring, trivial bug fixi
Re: (Score:2)
I find MATE less bad than Gnome and KDE. Both used to suck less.
Re: (Score:2)
, and they don't seem interested in fixing the horrible mess they have created. In fact their current goal seems to be to remove as many options and alternative settings as possible.
Or perhaps they don't see it as an horrible mess and just disregard disrespectful people who come trying to impose their vision on them.
Contributing is just that, just contributing, not pretending becoming the boss of a project at day one because you know better than everybody involved in it.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you seriously saying that everything post-Gnome 2 was an improvement? MATE seems to have the right idea.
Re: (Score:3)
>>Or perhaps they don't see it as an horrible mess and just disregard disrespectful people who come trying to impose their vision on them.
You mean like the designer of SystemD?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah! recently I'm interested on trying to help KDE, which btw is my preferred desktop environment on Linux, by the way of coding.
When I found that pages that you share which talks about going to IRC I said: WTF?
They should have some basic guidance page where they tell you what its needed to make code contributions to KDE:
all of this explained to the different distros on which KDE works
but going to a fsckn IRC is not a valid nor useful resour
Re: (Score:2)
If it had that, plus maybe an overview of the architecture and how the source is organized, I'd probably contribute some code.
Re: (Score:2)
That would be an amazing boost to the devs out there desperately trying to improve and lower the bug count of KDE
Re: (Score:2)
they suggest a few ways to get started "A good place to start is with a small bug or feature in an existing piece of software that affects you personally ("scratch your own itch"). "
Re: (Score:2)
Well that's just stupid then. If I have a single user machine, I want to be able to log out, not just lock the screen. I don't want my credentials in use at all when I'm not sitting at my desk unless I launch a background process from a terminal. I still want to be able to leave the system at a login screen. Glad I don't use this crap, and won't be any time soon.
More pointless moving things about (Score:4, Insightful)
Why can't all these UI idiots face facts. The desktop was perfectly usable two decades ago.
All they've done since then is continually waste time reinventing the wheel. And each time it gets worse, less usable, and more of a complete PITA to get your actual work done.
Only 5 year olds are impressed by whirring, popping up, animated things. If there's a working file manager, a way to adjust settings, and a way to launch programs easily then your job is done ! Now go and do somethng USEFUL with your time. Wtite some decent APPLICATIONS.
But no. These retarded clowns will spend the rest of eternity chaging pixel shading, dumbing things down and genrally pissing off what used to be their users. This week we've made the file manager circular with green icons... two months later..... now we've made the file manager triangular with all new pink icons.... two months later... now the file manager is oval with yellow icons... Rinse and repeat until the end of time.
I hope GNOME dies in a fire.
Re:More pointless moving things about (Score:4, Funny)
...
I hope GNOME dies in a fire.
What did fire ever do to you?
Re: (Score:1)
completely agree, Gnome devs are fucking retarding shitted clown cunts and totally fucked cunts.
Re:More pointless moving things about (Score:5, Interesting)
You forgot to mention making the invisible border a little bit bigger. You know, the thing that breaks the fundamental point of mouse driven GUIs: if I can see it I can click it.
Try getting two file manager windows and place them with a small but visible gap between them. Place another window, say a terminal in the middle and click both file managers to raise them over the top of the terminal. Now you can see the terminal in between the two file manager windows. But can you click on it, expecting it to raise to the top? No! Fricking invisible borders!
(If you can click on the terminal, make the gap smaller and try again).
Re: (Score:1)
This annoys the fuck out of me to no end. Know what else does? I use dark theme and white on black terminal. Since there is zero border if I have multiple terminal windows up sometimes my eyes cannot even tell where the individual panes are, it's just a mishmash of blended overlaying terminal windows. It almost hurts sometimes when my brain decides a window ends in one column, then I click to raise it and nothing happens...then I shift the window contents and my brain realigns the invisible border so now it
Re: (Score:3)
YES! What's with invisible borders? And those f$cking 1px borders in xfce while we're at it.
WindowMaker+SpaceFM or E17.3 (Score:1)
.3 being the last version with a bunch of the configuration settings I use. Depending on your OGL libraries/running compositing it can be a leaky fucker though.
WindowMaker on the other hand is still basically the same as when I used it in 1997 on Slackware 3.0. The three big differences being the visible task switcher when alt-tabbing, the dynamic menu support (was still static back in those days), and the truetype font support (originally supported only bitmaped/type 1 fonts until freetype was safe/reliabl
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't all these UI idiots face facts. The desktop was perfectly usable two decades ago.
With the current hardware, the desktop UI problem was solved over two decades ago. These clowns are just reinventing the wheel, and doing a very poor job of it.
Re:More pointless moving things about (Score:4, Interesting)
Did you attend the last GUADEC?
The desktop was perfectly usable two decades ago.
GNOME devs felt the same way, until the Sun Microsystems conducted the usability study of GNOME in 2000. It was not useable, it was a confusing mess. Who do you think the GNOME people are going to believe, some AC on slashdot or actual usability studies? If you in particular prefer different desktop environment, good for you, there are others out there.
Only 5 year olds are impressed by whirring, popping up, animated things.
A rather informative presentation on this subject was given in GUADEC by Jakub Steiner [youtube.com], about how animations improve usability.
As for the rest of your rant. I hope you find another desktop that fits your needs. Why you want other people to fail, if they don't serve you for free, is beyond me.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess it all depends on your audience. To most slashdotters of my generation (I must be old), the desktop as it was in Gnome or Windows 20 years ago was indeed completely usable as it was what we were used to (they *learned* it, regardless of how unintuitive it was). Gnome devs seem to be chasing some mythical new user, but I'm not convinced this new user exists. So instead of catering to their actual base--you know the people who actually use Linux--they are alienating their base in a hopes of appeali
Re: (Score:2)
To most slashdotters of my generation (I must be old), the desktop as it was in Gnome or Windows 20 years ago was indeed completely usable
Indeed. I was converted to Linux in 2007 and I felt it was great. The first doubt I had was when I installed it on computers of friends and saw them trying to use it. When I installed it in classroom setting at work, I saw it get broken on sooo many ways it hurt. The GNOME 3.0 was not ready, but it addressed every single problem I had with GNOME 2.x and this is why I loved it then and love it now. Sure, it may be dumbed down and missing that one cool feature, but if it means my friends and clients are not l
Re: (Score:2)
You're using a study done before Y2K
I was responding to the specific claim, and I quote, “The desktop was perfectly usable two decades ago.”, the Y2K was about two decades ago. 18 years to be precise.
Re: (Score:1)
You're fucking kidding me?!?!?
You're using a study done before Y2K when Bill Clinton was President to justify what Gnome is doing with the GUI today?
It was not useable, it was a confusing mess.
...
It was response to earlier post which said that desktop was perfectly usable two decades ago. That study points out that no, it was not perfectly usable back then.
Re: (Score:1)
Only 5 year olds are impressed by whirring, popping up, animated things.
Oh, how I wish that were true. I mean, just look at the Game of Thrones intro and tell me you aren't impressed. If only we could keep our simple fascination from interfering with practical life. Alas! The fidget spinner is proof that we can't.
Re: (Score:2)
Only 5 year olds are impressed by whirring, popping up, animated things.
Well, I like them too. The problem is when they get in the way of actual functionality. "Form follows function," attractiveness is lesser than getting stuff done.
Priorities are important.
Re: (Score:2)
The desktop was perfectly usable two decades ago.
Facts? The desktop was a disaster for new users 2 decades ago requiring a lot of learning. The changes in the UI over the past 2 decades has been a big contributor to the general and widespread acceptance of computers.
Your fact is backwards, the desktop of *now* is *not* usable for advanced powerusers.
Re:Don't get the Gnome hate (Score:4, Interesting)
It sure is bloated for a desktop whose selling point is being simple and featureless and uncustomizable. At any rate, the problem is that we remember when GNOME was more powerful -- version 1.4, nearly 20 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Simple? Sure. The default screen is uncluttered, there aren't a lot of right-click or modifier-click actions by default.
Featureless? Arguable. KDE lets you customize everything down to the pixel. I prefer having the one selector for a theme in Gnome (via Gnome Tweak) to trying to remember the 2-3 places in KDE to change the overall look/feel. Why do I need to remember to change where I go to switch window colors, window borders, desktop theme (which only changes the panel and menu), and more just to give my
Re: (Score:3)
Meh. I like clean and uncluttered UIs that don't require much (if any) tweaking myself, but GNOME 3.x-series is just terrible in how clunky they've made it and how much useful stuff they've removed from it. Personally, Cinnamon is my current favourite, though it's terribly buggy and not well-supported at all under either Ubuntu or Debian. KDE is way too far into the "everything and the kitchen sink" - mentality, GNOME is way too far into the "back to the stone-ages," and I just find myself wishing Cinnamon
Re: (Score:2)
I just found out that neither Chromium or Firefox, for example, still support H/W-accelerated playback of video -- this has been on the TODO-list for a decade already. Something like that affects battery-life on portable devices and can make all the difference between whether one can play higher-resolution Youtube-videos or not on a budget-laptop, for example.
Gee, I was wondering why I couldn't watch fullscreen video on my antique single-core netbooks.
Umh, so like, what's it do? (Score:4, Insightful)
I mean, for people that want to code, or browse or watch a film, maybe do some multitasking why choose GNOME over anything else?
Is it easy to use and customise? Is it fast? Is it stable? Does it need a fuckton of dependencies and forces unnecessary shit on users?
System search?! Emoji?? - what the fuck are these people doing?
Once upon a time GNOME was clean, fast and simply didnt get in the way of doing shit. KDE was a slower but was very shiny. These days they both suck.
If I wanted a horrifically bloated "flat" interface with seven layers of buried shit menus I'd just use Windows 10.
Re: (Score:1)
I mean, for people that want to code, or browse or watch a film, maybe do some multitasking why choose GNOME over anything else?
Because it's easier to set up, doesn't get in the way, can be used easily with a keyboard.
Is it easy to use and customise? Is it fast? Is it stable? Does it need a fuckton of dependencies and forces unnecessary shit on users?
- Yes is easy to use, my in-law uses it when she uses my brother's computer and finds it really intuitive.
- If you have good hardware is fast, otherwise you have a plethora of other DEs to use, including the previous version of GNOME now known as Mate.
- Pretty stable on both my desktop and laptop. In fact it has the best support for multiple monitors that I've seen on Linux so far.
- Well define unnecessary, if it's nee
Re: (Score:2)
So far the excuses come from you. You seem annoyed that I don't like GNOME and KDE in their current forms.
I think GNOME has to decide what its for. This unfocused messing with the UI shit is just that. Shit.
When you have to market your greatest release with updated emoji you know you got nothing. You say it's popular and not everything has to be serious...look here, linux desktop market share has NOTHING to do with popular. So the popular bit, while harmless is not a selling point.
I actually do use Ma
Re: (Score:1)
When you have to market your greatest release with updated emoji you know you got nothing.
No, I just answered your questions. That's why questions are made for, for answers. I found it funny how someone can be so angry at other people working on something.
Re: (Score:1)
I've dropped Debian because of Gnome 3
You've dropped a Linux distribution that lets you choose the desktop at installation because you didn't like the desktop they ticked by default? You're clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed.
Good ol' Gnome 3 (Score:3)
They removed the status icons tray? (Score:1)
Gnome 3.26 removes the Status Bar/System Tray (Score:2)
According to Gnome developers, removing of the system tray is so insignificant, that it is not even worth mentioning in the short list of changes. It is mentioned at the end of the long list, outside of the bullet points.
Live GNU or try dying (Score:2)
I only use GNOME because KDE uses the nonfree Qt widget set.
Re: (Score:2)
BTW, did they ever kill WIPO and the DMCA? Senator Dick Lugar won't answer my letters.
Today I Learned (Score:2)
Color emoji! (Score:2)
Truly, it is a new era.
Looks like nothing's changed (Score:2)
I used to use Gnome back when it was powerful, customization, intuitive and easy to use. In other words, back when it didn't suck and before it jumped the shark. When the Gnome devs lost their collective minds I switched to Xfce and have been on that ever since. However, I miss the days when Gnome was great and would love to see the project actually listen to its users and steer itself back onto the track of sanity.
It makes me sad, reading the comments here, to realize we're still eons away from that ever h
What's up with the gnome hate? (Score:2)
I actually enjoy using gnome... what is up with all this negative sentiment?
Note: Don't get me wrong I still can't live without type-ahead in nautilus and will probably have to patch it when I upgrade again, but all in all gnome is nice...
Re:newsworthy? (Score:5, Informative)
It's closer to "news for nerds" than 99% of the rest this site offers these days, be happy with what little you get.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Not Cancer: it was born on the 3rd of March 1999, so it is an Aries. And Redhat were born as a public company on 11th of August 1999, so again not Cancer, but Leo.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
So there's time for this shit but no time for a decent file manager ?
They have been trying to clone MS explorer in gtk for ever but can't quite get it to do anything useful. That is why systemd was born so that changing settings would be more like doing a regedit in gnome land instead of just a simple text edit in a config file. You see we all have to come to understand that obfuscation is how to make things more stable by making us uncircumcised sysv addicts shut up and stop configuring things the way we want them to work. Now everything has to be hidden in a parsed encoded
Re: (Score:2)
Is it managed by a grumpy Portuguese guy, though?
Re: (Score:2)