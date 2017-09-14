Google Hit With Gender Pay Discrimination Lawsuit (axios.com) 43
An anonymous reader shares a report: Three female former Google employees have filed a lawsuit against the search giant alleging gender-based pay discrimination, as the Associated Press reported. The former employees, Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease and Kelli Wisuri, all left the company after being put on career paths within the company that they say would pay them less than their male counterparts.
Frivolous Lawsuit (Score:4, Funny)
Why don't these chicks just identify as male if they want higher salaries? Problem solved.
Enjoy (Score:4, Insightful)
Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of grievance mongers.
Seriuosly. This is why you don't hire women. You're just asking for trouble, once they get in and get established. They automatically think they should be running the place.
Stand by to get sued either way then because you are still breaking the law.... It might just be better to hire women and pay them appropriately... I think it will be easier for you, but it usually is easier to comply with the law...
Should have never let them vote.
One could argue that probation was caused by women's suffrage when you look back in history, however I'm not sure it is totally fair to blame them for it..
Personally, I think the general idea of letting women vote was and is a good one... Ranks right up there with letting all citizens vote, instead of just property owners.
But again, I'm an old white guy who by definition cannot be in a victim class so who the heck cares what I think on this subject...
And, as James Damore told them, the appropriate pay for women is 26% more than for a man.
Seems to me somebody warned them that they needed to pay women more.....and then got fired for perpetuating gender stereotypes.
Settles in for Reasoned Debate (Score:1)
Meanwhile any feminists still using the site will be happy to condemn before anything is proven because that seems to be in vogue.
Finally someone
It's because of social justice activism (Score:5, Insightful)
Google is infamously left-wing. That's the *reason* they're being sued. It sounds counter-intuitive, but it's true. Hear me out.
I work at Google. You'll find no real sexism here. What you will find is unending leftist propaganda. There's a weekly microaggression newsletter, even. The constant drumbeat is "You are a victim! You are being oppressed! The world is arrayed against everyone except white men!"
Now, when you put a normal well adjusted person in this environment, he or she starts to believe the propaganda and attribute any adverse circumstances to his or her identity group, not to his or her individual abilities and choices. The non-stop social justice narrative teaches people to see everything as a social justice grievance.
So is it any wonder that some women at Google started to really believe that they were being oppressed and sued? You reap what you sow.
Me too...
There is more than a little bit of truth in the original post. Of course, being a older white male, there is zero chance that I can attain enough standing in this debate to have my opinion count.
An unverified AC making bold claims... Excuse me if I don't take your word for it.
An unverified AC making bold claims... Excuse me if I don't take your word for it.
It's entirely possible he just likes his paycheck. From literally every story about and leak out of Google they will hunt down and destroy the professional lives of anyone even so much as not stating what the AC said in a positive light.
And the sad thing is, James Damore warned them this would happen; that to retain women, you need to pay them 26% more to cover the extra time off. And then he was fired for perpetuating gender stereotypes.
Someone on Twitter said it best: by firing Damore, Google rejected the only explanation for the gender gap that doesn't leave Google at fault.
Can you make a general case with 3 people? (Score:2)
Also, they "were put in a career path that paid less than those of males?". Maybe they weren't good enough for the higher paying paths.
How does something like this get proven? (Score:1)
Bring it on ladies... (Score:2)
Discrimination based on gender is illegal and has been for decades. Ladies, if you are in a situation where the law is being violated and you are the victim, I strongly recommend that you do something about it. PLEASE. The only way we can make this kind of discrimination history is to challenge it everywhere it is found using the tools you have. If you need to sue, do it!
By the way... I'm the old white guy sitting in the cube next to yours, doing the same work as you and I dislike unfairness too.
