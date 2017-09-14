Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Hit With Gender Pay Discrimination Lawsuit (axios.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Three female former Google employees have filed a lawsuit against the search giant alleging gender-based pay discrimination, as the Associated Press reported. The former employees, Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease and Kelli Wisuri, all left the company after being put on career paths within the company that they say would pay them less than their male counterparts.

  • I shed no tears... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:48PM (#55197365)
    It will be absolutely hilarious to watch Google defend against this in courts. After all, we all got the memo that victim-blaming and perpetuating gender stereotypes goes against Google's core values.

    /popcorn

  • Frivolous Lawsuit (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:49PM (#55197375)

    Why don't these chicks just identify as male if they want higher salaries? Problem solved.

  • Enjoy (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:54PM (#55197427)

    Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of grievance mongers.

  • This should be fun. An armchair discussion of whether discrimination is generally fraught, but Slashdot seems to have a real problem with women and women's rights, so this should bring out the anti-feminists, libertarians, and other kooks whose fragile egos and fears of "reverse discrimination" will compel them to share inane stories framed as decisive evidence.

    Meanwhile any feminists still using the site will be happy to condemn before anything is proven because that seems to be in vogue.

    Finally someone

  • It's because of social justice activism (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 14, 2017 @02:58PM (#55197473)

    Google is infamously left-wing. That's the *reason* they're being sued. It sounds counter-intuitive, but it's true. Hear me out.

    I work at Google. You'll find no real sexism here. What you will find is unending leftist propaganda. There's a weekly microaggression newsletter, even. The constant drumbeat is "You are a victim! You are being oppressed! The world is arrayed against everyone except white men!"

    Now, when you put a normal well adjusted person in this environment, he or she starts to believe the propaganda and attribute any adverse circumstances to his or her identity group, not to his or her individual abilities and choices. The non-stop social justice narrative teaches people to see everything as a social justice grievance.

    So is it any wonder that some women at Google started to really believe that they were being oppressed and sued? You reap what you sow.

    • wish i had mod points

      • Me too...

        There is more than a little bit of truth in the original post. Of course, being a older white male, there is zero chance that I can attain enough standing in this debate to have my opinion count.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      An unverified AC making bold claims... Excuse me if I don't take your word for it.

      • An unverified AC making bold claims... Excuse me if I don't take your word for it.

        It's entirely possible he just likes his paycheck. From literally every story about and leak out of Google they will hunt down and destroy the professional lives of anyone even so much as not stating what the AC said in a positive light.

    • And the sad thing is, James Damore warned them this would happen; that to retain women, you need to pay them 26% more to cover the extra time off. And then he was fired for perpetuating gender stereotypes.

  • I, and probably no one outside of Google, know the details of these cases but, can you really hope to succeed in making a class action suit with just three cases?
    Also, they "were put in a career path that paid less than those of males?". Maybe they weren't good enough for the higher paying paths.
  • There are so many variables that go into determining comp packages... performance reviews and aggregate internal statistics (e.g., male vs. female comp) are easily discoverable, but they are just two data points among many. For example, I read an article written by a female television news reporter who discussed her first job out of college. She discovered that her male peer with same credentials, role, etc. was making a few thousand dollar more per year. She opted to ask her boss about the discrepancy,

  • Discrimination based on gender is illegal and has been for decades. Ladies, if you are in a situation where the law is being violated and you are the victim, I strongly recommend that you do something about it. PLEASE. The only way we can make this kind of discrimination history is to challenge it everywhere it is found using the tools you have. If you need to sue, do it!

    By the way... I'm the old white guy sitting in the cube next to yours, doing the same work as you and I dislike unfairness too. I th

  • At one time I might have put up a defense for them, but not anymore. Far too much BS coming out of Google these days, and they good and cleanly shot themselves in both their feet with the Memo fiasco.

