Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses The Courts

Google Hit With Gender Pay Discrimination Lawsuit (axios.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Three female former Google employees have filed a lawsuit against the search giant alleging gender-based pay discrimination, as the Associated Press reported. The former employees, Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease and Kelli Wisuri, all left the company after being put on career paths within the company that they say would pay them less than their male counterparts.

Google Hit With Gender Pay Discrimination Lawsuit More | Reply

Google Hit With Gender Pay Discrimination Lawsuit

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"The fundamental principle of science, the definition almost, is this: the sole test of the validity of any idea is experiment." -- Richard P. Feynman

Close