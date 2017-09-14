PSA: Google Will Delete Your Android Backups If Your Device Is Inactive For Two Months (vernonchan.com) 46
New submitter Vernon Chan writes: It was discovered that Google will automatically schedule to delete your Android device backups if it is inactive for more than two months. The issue was discovered by a Reddit user after his Nexus 6P was sent for a refund claim. He was using an old iPhone while he waited for an Android replacement device. When he glanced at his Google Drive Backup folder, he freaked out when he noticed his Nexus 6P backup was missing. He then stumbled upon this Google Drive help document regarding backup expirations: "Your backup will remain as long as you use your device. If you don't use your device for 2 weeks, you may see an expiration date below your backup. For instance: 'Expires in 54 days.'" Once a backup is deleted, there is zero chance for recovery.
This is really unbelievably crap behavior by Google. You can have a trillion emails on your gmail account forever, but you phone backup goes away in 2 months? WTF?
Let's hope Google doesn't notice what you just posted about Gmail.
Never mind, actually. The value of your Gmail archive as a data mine is far greater. They probably have ethical issues regarding our Android backups. We clicked right through a specific agreement when we signed up for Gmail.
Android backup data is just 'overburden' [wikipedia.org] as far as Google is concerned.
Just two months? (Score:3)
Seems radically low. Some people go on foreign vacation for that long and don't use their phone.
One year would be reasonable.
If you don't use your phone for one year, you should have no expectation that the data is still there.
But two months = idiots that only looked at most common usage patterns.
Titanium Backup with the sync feature is as close to ideal as one can get on Android. Its encryption mechanism is remarkably sane, where it stores an encrypted copy of the private key with each backup file and used the public key on schedule. Plus, you can archive those huge games and get them off your phone, while keeping the saved data.
I have yet to have a usable Android backup restore correctly. I might get some stuff, but I wind up reloading and rebuilding anyway. iOS is a little bit better, but a l
Agreed. Titanium Backup is the only way I've found to actually, you know, back the entire system up.
I use that, plus a short Tasker script, to automatically generate a backup every day and copy that backup to a server. That server then gets backed up using a real backup system that does versioning -- so, in the end, I can restore my phone to what it was at any point in the past.
It's a bit convoluted, and I wish there were an easier way, but has the advantage of actually working.
it does not back up the app itself as when it restores, it simply downloads the latest version from the app store.
What if you are intentionally using an older version of something?
iOS is a little bit better
Jumping in here, because I don't understand what there isn't to like about the iOS backups. They back up everything other than your passwords, and the apps themselves. All app data is backed up, all your photos and documents etc. I've restored from them multiple times, and it's always worked perfectly.
I know it's hard because they're different units, but what do you get if you add 54 days to 2 weeks, then divide by 30 and round to the nearest integer?
Slashdot: It's like reading Reddit on delay! (Score:2)
Re:Slashdot: It's like reading Reddit on delay! (Score:4, Funny)
Why is it that every story that's posted here has already been on Reddit for at least a couple days?
Slashdot is only making backups of stories from other sites.
"Slashdot is only making backups of stories from other sites."
But, if Slashdot doesn't publish the story again within two weeks, the story goes away.
For those of us who don't use Reddit?
Whatever happened to "Do no evil"? (Score:3)
When did that policy go away? When financial pressures overrode ethics?
Yes.
I have an old Android tablet that I haven't used in about a year. I fired it up the other day and it told me to log into my gmail/google account again. Ok, done.
Next I get an email from Google: You just activated a new device on your account.
Really? It's a device that I had activated on my account before.
Ditto with Google off-line maps (Score:1)
Ditto with Google off-line maps. 2 months is all you get, then your maps disappear from your phone. Really sucks when you're in the boonies for a couple of months and your map disappears.