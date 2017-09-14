ISPs Claim a Privacy Law Would Weaken Online Security, Increase Pop-Ups (arstechnica.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The country's biggest Internet service providers and advertising industry lobby groups are fighting to stop a proposed California law that would protect the privacy of broadband customers. AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Frontier, Sprint, Verizon, and some broadband lobby groups urged California state senators to vote against the proposed law in a letter Tuesday. The bill would require Internet service providers to obtain customers' permission before they use, share, or sell the customers' Web browsing and application usage histories. California lawmakers could vote on the bill Friday of this week, essentially replicating federal rules that were blocked by the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump before they could be implemented. The text and status of the California bill, AB 375, are available here.
The letter claims that the bill would "lead to recurring pop-ops to consumers that would be desensitizing and give opportunities to hackers" and "prevent Internet providers from using information they have long relied upon to prevent cybersecurity attacks and improve their service." The Electronic Frontier Foundation picked apart these claims in a post yesterday. The proposed law won't prevent ISPs from taking security measures because the bill "explicitly says that Internet providers can use customer's personal information (including things like IP addresses and traffic records) 'to protect the rights or property of the BIAS [Broadband Internet Access Service] provider, or to protect users of the BIAS and other BIAS providers from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful use of the service,'" EFF Senior Staff Technologist Jeremy Gillula wrote.
The letter claims that the bill would "lead to recurring pop-ops to consumers that would be desensitizing and give opportunities to hackers" and "prevent Internet providers from using information they have long relied upon to prevent cybersecurity attacks and improve their service." The Electronic Frontier Foundation picked apart these claims in a post yesterday. The proposed law won't prevent ISPs from taking security measures because the bill "explicitly says that Internet providers can use customer's personal information (including things like IP addresses and traffic records) 'to protect the rights or property of the BIAS [Broadband Internet Access Service] provider, or to protect users of the BIAS and other BIAS providers from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful use of the service,'" EFF Senior Staff Technologist Jeremy Gillula wrote.
Browsers could remove popup support. (Score:1)
If web browsers removed the code that implements popups, then it would be far less likely that they show up, regardless of what privacy laws are in place.
Re: (Score:2)
If web browsers removed the code that implements popups, then it would be far less likely that they show up, regardless of what privacy laws are in place.
Modern Web Browsers have Popup blockers that block standard HTML popups, giving indication that a popup was blocked, with options to create an exception. However they still seem to allow popups created by other means (JavaScript, HTML5, etc). The result seems to be annoying popups still show up, but useful popups from a legacy application are blocked.
Re: (Score:2)
Modern Web Browsers have Popup blockers that block standard HTML popups, giving indication that a popup was blocked, with options to create an exception.
That works well. I get popup alerts from my bank, letting me know my session is about to expire, but only because I have specifically enabled those. I never see unexpected popups from other sites.
However they still seem to allow popups created by other means (JavaScript, HTML5, etc).
Those are not real popups. They don't appear in a separate window, they have no ability to grab the focus from other tabs, and they are easy to ignore.
Re: (Score:1)
Then the ISP will simply redirect.
What they meant (Score:2)
Re: What they meant (Score:1)
...which is why we are uncharacteristically unified.
Perfect Opportunity. (Score:2)
This is the perfect opportunity for that one AC to come along and say "ISPs can suck my DAMN balls!".
Re: (Score:2)
Would you actually want their lips on your testicles?
I think I'd rather get it done by ten dollar prostitute with cold sores, she'd be cleaner.
Re: (Score:2)
I miss the app apping APPER. APPS!!! ac.
Re: (Score:2)
I miss the app apping APPER. APPS!!! ac.
LUDDITES
Oh my god! (Score:3)
I had no idea what saint my ISP is. Just think how many ads and how much spam you'd get if they did NOT sell your personal information to advertisers and spammers.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a nightmare in Canada with Privacy (Score:1)
In Canada, the Canadian Constitution mandates Privacy.
People spend years handling the privacy popups required.
Oh. Wait. They don't. They just say "No" once and then the ads can't steal their info.
Hmmm.
Re: (Score:1)
Blanket? NORAD just admitted they won't do anything.
You're welcome for the satellites that keep you safe.
Re: (Score:2)
You're welcome for the US blanket of protection you live under.
Please provide a list of countries that would attack Canada if not for American protection.
Some factoids to help you prepare your list:
Canada's GDP: 1.53 T USD
Russia's GDP: 1.28 T USD
Do what now? (Score:2)
Privacy laws will also cause you to become sterile. You can look it up.
Well done, ISP lobbyists! (Score:2)
As a direct result of your efforts, I just clicked over to the EFF site to sign up to do recurring monthly donations to them.
I've had a vague intention to do so for a while, but thanks much for pushing me into action.