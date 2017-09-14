Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


ISPs Claim a Privacy Law Would Weaken Online Security, Increase Pop-Ups (arstechnica.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the security-claims dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The country's biggest Internet service providers and advertising industry lobby groups are fighting to stop a proposed California law that would protect the privacy of broadband customers. AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Frontier, Sprint, Verizon, and some broadband lobby groups urged California state senators to vote against the proposed law in a letter Tuesday. The bill would require Internet service providers to obtain customers' permission before they use, share, or sell the customers' Web browsing and application usage histories. California lawmakers could vote on the bill Friday of this week, essentially replicating federal rules that were blocked by the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump before they could be implemented. The text and status of the California bill, AB 375, are available here.

The letter claims that the bill would "lead to recurring pop-ops to consumers that would be desensitizing and give opportunities to hackers" and "prevent Internet providers from using information they have long relied upon to prevent cybersecurity attacks and improve their service." The Electronic Frontier Foundation picked apart these claims in a post yesterday. The proposed law won't prevent ISPs from taking security measures because the bill "explicitly says that Internet providers can use customer's personal information (including things like IP addresses and traffic records) 'to protect the rights or property of the BIAS [Broadband Internet Access Service] provider, or to protect users of the BIAS and other BIAS providers from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful use of the service,'" EFF Senior Staff Technologist Jeremy Gillula wrote.

  • Browsers could remove popup support. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If web browsers removed the code that implements popups, then it would be far less likely that they show up, regardless of what privacy laws are in place.

    • If web browsers removed the code that implements popups, then it would be far less likely that they show up, regardless of what privacy laws are in place.

      Modern Web Browsers have Popup blockers that block standard HTML popups, giving indication that a popup was blocked, with options to create an exception. However they still seem to allow popups created by other means (JavaScript, HTML5, etc). The result seems to be annoying popups still show up, but useful popups from a legacy application are blocked.

      • Modern Web Browsers have Popup blockers that block standard HTML popups, giving indication that a popup was blocked, with options to create an exception.

        That works well. I get popup alerts from my bank, letting me know my session is about to expire, but only because I have specifically enabled those. I never see unexpected popups from other sites.

        However they still seem to allow popups created by other means (JavaScript, HTML5, etc).

        Those are not real popups. They don't appear in a separate window, they have no ability to grab the focus from other tabs, and they are easy to ignore.

    • Then the ISP will simply redirect.

  • " Privacy laws directly attack one of our income streams, our ability to collect, store, and sell your personal information"

  • This is the perfect opportunity for that one AC to come along and say "ISPs can suck my DAMN balls!".

  • Oh my god! (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @07:48PM (#55199571)

    I had no idea what saint my ISP is. Just think how many ads and how much spam you'd get if they did NOT sell your personal information to advertisers and spammers.

  • In Canada, the Canadian Constitution mandates Privacy.

    People spend years handling the privacy popups required.

    Oh. Wait. They don't. They just say "No" once and then the ads can't steal their info.

    Hmmm.

  • Privacy laws will also cause you to become sterile. You can look it up.

  • As a direct result of your efforts, I just clicked over to the EFF site to sign up to do recurring monthly donations to them.

    I've had a vague intention to do so for a while, but thanks much for pushing me into action.

