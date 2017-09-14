Facebook Enabled Advertisers To Reach 'Jew Haters' (propublica.org) 18
ProPublica is reporting that Facebook "enabled advertisers to direct their pitches to the news feeds of almost 2,300 people who expressed interest in the topics of 'Jew hater,' 'How to burn jews,' or, 'History of why jews ruin the world.'" The organization even went so far as to test these ad categories by paying $30 to target those groups with three "promoted posts" -- in which a ProPublica article or post was displayed in their news feeds. Facebook reportedly approved all three ads within 15 minutes. From the report: After we contacted Facebook, it removed the anti-Semitic categories -- which were created by an algorithm rather than by people -- and said it would explore ways to fix the problem, such as limiting the number of categories available or scrutinizing them before they are displayed to buyers. In all likelihood, the ad categories that we spotted were automatically generated because people had listed those anti-Semitic themes on their Facebook profiles as an interest, an employer or a "field of study." Facebook's algorithm automatically transforms people's declared interests into advertising categories. [ProPublica provides a screenshot of their ad buying process on the company's advertising portal.]
"There are times where content is surfaced on our platform that violates our standards," said Rob Leathern, product management director at Facebook. "In this case, we've removed the associated targeting fields in question. We know we have more work to do, so we're also building new guardrails in our product and review processes to prevent other issues like this from happening in the future."
Both the extreme left AND extreme right hate the Jews.
For different reasons, of course... but it's one thing that they can both agree on.
For what though, not being extreme enough? There are prominent Jews on both the left and the right, some of whom are pretty far toward those extremes.
Seriously though, no. Both sides are not bad. Antisemitism is almost exclusively a feature of the right. That's because the left when it encounters it works to purge it from it's ranks. The right embraces as another part of the Southern Strategy. It's how they divide the working class...
Yes, the Left are practically entitled to wear haloes, because you sez so.
You wouldn't happen to be on the left, would you??
Twitter, Facebook, Google and other companies keep blaming some sir or madamn called "algorithm" for everything they do wrong these days?
It's because Al Gore (ithm) invented the internet.