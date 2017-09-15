Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Father of Mobile Computing Is Not Impressed

harrymcc writes: Starting in the late 1960s, Alan Kay envisioned a powerful portable computer that would be a revolutionary learning device, then built some of the necessary tech at Xerox PARC and elsewhere. Today, his ideas are all around us -- but Kay is distinctly unimpressed with the iPhone, iPad, and other modern devices, which he says encourage passivity rather than creativity. Brian Merchant talked to the computing pioneer for a wide-ranging interview on FastCompany. An excerpt from the interview: Google has been around for a long time now. I bitched at [Google] for years: Why the fuck can't we type in a question and get a decent answer? There's all sorts of pre-processing you can do with the computing we have now to put a lot more semantics in there, and look at the shit you're retrieving. And by the way, the stuff that isn't popular -- which is probably what most people need to read, if the thing even knew what the question is -- is buried [in Google search results], and most people won't go past a couple of results or clicks.

  • True for any tool (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @12:49PM (#55203421)
    A pen nominally allows more uninterrupted creativity than a quill and inkwell would, but mostly they get used for jotting down the grocery list.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      True enough, but the pen doesn't send a copy of your grocery list and location back to Apple/Google, and then present you with an offer for slightly less expensive carrots if you join Amazon Prime during your next visit to Whole Foods.

      • True enough, but the pen doesn't send a copy of your grocery list and location back to Apple/Google, and then present you with an offer for slightly less expensive carrots if you join Amazon Prime during your next visit to Whole Foods.

        You gotta admit, it would be a lot cooler if it did!

    • But they don't get used to read other people's grocery lists.

    • Back when only 1% of the population was literate, pens/quills were used for proper 'creative purposes'.

      Once reading and writing became widespread it was just used to 'encourage passivity rather than creativity.'

  • Get off my lawn! (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @12:57PM (#55203493)
    He's complaining about the technology, but it is the people using it that make companies build it that way. They don't want to put any thought into the process, they just want to put in a minimal amount of info and get a reasonable answer.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tatman ( 1076111 )
      I suppose that can be a bit debatable which was first....the egg or the chicken. Look at snapchat. They made the app then it became popular. I have to agree with his comments about passivity. I find snapchat the most meaningless messaging app ever. Sorry folks. "Here's a pic of me with big eyes and librarian glasses". Wow. So impressed.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      "Google, how many people are currently on my lawn?"

  • Nope. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Unconvinced. I don't want computers to answer my questions. I want them to help me answer my own. An answer isn't the mere transfer of data, it's the alteration of my mind into a different state. That can't happen properly if the basis for the transformation exists only in some other system.

  • It's not a technical reason (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @01:03PM (#55203543)

    Because Google already gets into trouble when it prefers its own services or when it editorializes. Alan Kay should note that when one asks Google for what are essentially undisputed facts one often gets Google-formatted answers. Search for famous persons and one usually get the page formatted with an excerpt from their biography, date of birth, place of birth or upbringing, some basic information on what brought the person to prominence, etc. Generally these things are not disputed, so there's no real risk in presenting them in this fashion.

    Now, if Google starts answering controversial questions, even correctly, they may face some real backlash that they wish to avoid from people that can't accept the answer. It's even worse if there is some legitimate dispute in a discussion, and appearing to side with one answer or another when something isn't settled can influence the discussion in ways that are not appropriate.

    If you want straight answers, look at Wolfram Alpha.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      I don't accept this answer. We have https://www.wolframalpha.com/ [wolframalpha.com] that attempts to do just that, Google with its unlimited resources could do more and better. I think the real problem with lack of progress in this area is that Google is perfectly happy with staying Digital Yellow Pages, as this provides maximum revenue. If they start answering questions, it will cost them clicks and page views.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jerrry ( 43027 )

      Google search results always favor sites selling something over sites offering information. That's okay, but I'd like to see Google add a tab at the top of the search results (where the All, Shopping, Videos, Images... tabs are) to exclude all sites selling the object of the search.

      I doubt this'll happen, though, as the companies that represent Google's revenue stream wouldn't stand for it.

  • Why the fuck can't we type in a question [in Google] and get a decent answer? There's all sorts of pre-processing you can do with the computing we have now to put a lot more semantics in there...

    If he knows how to build a better search engine than Google, then form a company and kick Google's ass. Or, go to work for Bing. Wasn't question answering supposed to be wolframalpha's forte?

    AI still lacks what we usually call "common sense" and screws up a lot of things because of that. The tech isn't there yet.

  • Please, Google is an advertising agent, not the answer man.

  • I would be ready to pay a nice price if there was SmallTalk for Android (not RedLine, based on Java, that has no 'images'), a truly one where you can suspend the VM and restart where you where.

    But alas, I don't have the time to compile a Skeak or Pharo VM and figure all the pitfals.

  • I imagine Edison, Marconi, and Tesla may have had loftier ambitions in mind for their technological breakthroughs.

    Exceptional individuals are rare by their very nature, and it seems likely they're prone to misunderstanding the minds and motivation of the regular folk.

    Still, the technology is there for someone who wishes to use it to access the collected knowledge of mankind, so the misuse by the many doesn't completely negate the original intent.

  • Apple used to ship the best starting programming environment ever developed, Hypercard, for free on all of their machines. The same company doesn't allow programming on iOS except in very limited (in-game typically) ways. There is absolutely a sense that you should be a consumer, not a producer, on modern devices and it drives me crazy.

    • How good Hypercard was, is debatable but no argument it's a crime that more isn't done to make the devices platforms for the users.

  • How many of y'all ever sit by somebody chanting/cussing at their phone and could literally boot a computer pull up %browser% TYPE the question and have a correct and complete answer before the person even got close to getting an answer??

    trust me unless you speak Mideastern Broadcaster or British Received you would have to be in a quiet room for any VR system to understand you if you don't know how to ask the question.

  • That people use the devices they paid for in the ways they want to , instead of how he tells them to.

    It's all for our own good, you know. Daddy knows what's best for everyone.

