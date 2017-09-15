The Father of Mobile Computing Is Not Impressed (fastcompany.com) 54
harrymcc writes: Starting in the late 1960s, Alan Kay envisioned a powerful portable computer that would be a revolutionary learning device, then built some of the necessary tech at Xerox PARC and elsewhere. Today, his ideas are all around us -- but Kay is distinctly unimpressed with the iPhone, iPad, and other modern devices, which he says encourage passivity rather than creativity. Brian Merchant talked to the computing pioneer for a wide-ranging interview on FastCompany. An excerpt from the interview: Google has been around for a long time now. I bitched at [Google] for years: Why the fuck can't we type in a question and get a decent answer? There's all sorts of pre-processing you can do with the computing we have now to put a lot more semantics in there, and look at the shit you're retrieving. And by the way, the stuff that isn't popular -- which is probably what most people need to read, if the thing even knew what the question is -- is buried [in Google search results], and most people won't go past a couple of results or clicks.
True enough, but the pen doesn't send a copy of your grocery list and location back to Apple/Google, and then present you with an offer for slightly less expensive carrots if you join Amazon Prime during your next visit to Whole Foods.
You gotta admit, it would be a lot cooler if it did!
But they don't get used to read other people's grocery lists.
Back when only 1% of the population was literate, pens/quills were used for proper 'creative purposes'.
Once reading and writing became widespread it was just used to 'encourage passivity rather than creativity.'
Or maybe it just seems that way because they kept the creative stuff, and tossed the grocery lists in the trash.
You mean he'd have been a messiah?
Don't blame the tech ... (Score:1)
See, the problem isn't the technology, it's the humans.
As much as visionaries come up with things they think will lead to a better world, the reality is cat videos, narcissism, and porn are what people really want. The internet is more about teenagers taking selfies these days than it is about improving the human condition.
Unfortunately, you can't force people to do what you envisioned would be their potential.
Using the excerpt given regarding uselessness of results. Google does not use tech to provide good answers because they don't care about providing good answers. Instead they use the tech to maximize advertising revenue. It costs money to provide good results, so that cuts into revenue. Some sites will pay money to show up higher in the results, so no way is Google going to give you a free but relevant link when it could show a useless link that they get money from.
Getting higher up in Google search results
Get off my lawn! (Score:3)
The product is not meeting customer demand (after all, Kay is a customer, and his demands aren't being met).
No. He's not the customer. Google is an advertising company. Their product is eyeballs, not search results. over 90% of their revenue comes from advertising.
"If you're not paying for the service, you are not the customer, you are the product."
"Google, how many people are currently on my lawn?"
And yet, the search results we got back in 1999 seem to have been better than the results we get today. Plus you had better control over the search (ie, a way to exclude results containing certain keywords).
Nope. (Score:1)
Unconvinced. I don't want computers to answer my questions. I want them to help me answer my own. An answer isn't the mere transfer of data, it's the alteration of my mind into a different state. That can't happen properly if the basis for the transformation exists only in some other system.
It's not a technical reason (Score:4, Interesting)
Google has been around for a long time now. I bitched at [Google] for years: Why the fuck can't we type in a question and get a decent answer? There's all sorts of pre-processing you can do with the computing we have now to put a lot more semantics in there, and look at the shit you're retrieving.
Because Google already gets into trouble when it prefers its own services or when it editorializes. Alan Kay should note that when one asks Google for what are essentially undisputed facts one often gets Google-formatted answers. Search for famous persons and one usually get the page formatted with an excerpt from their biography, date of birth, place of birth or upbringing, some basic information on what brought the person to prominence, etc. Generally these things are not disputed, so there's no real risk in presenting them in this fashion.
Now, if Google starts answering controversial questions, even correctly, they may face some real backlash that they wish to avoid from people that can't accept the answer. It's even worse if there is some legitimate dispute in a discussion, and appearing to side with one answer or another when something isn't settled can influence the discussion in ways that are not appropriate.
If you want straight answers, look at Wolfram Alpha.
Try entering the following into Wolfram, Google, and Duck Duck Go: who is the greatest artist of the 1900's
Perhaps not all that controversial of a topic, but arguably, not one with a clear cut answer. Google come close to giving you an answer, Duck points you to a few sites with more information, and Wolfram can't parse the question.
Google search results always favor sites selling something over sites offering information. That's okay, but I'd like to see Google add a tab at the top of the search results (where the All, Shopping, Videos, Images... tabs are) to exclude all sites selling the object of the search.
I doubt this'll happen, though, as the companies that represent Google's revenue stream wouldn't stand for it.
Complaining is easier than implementing (Score:2)
If he knows how to build a better search engine than Google, then form a company and kick Google's ass. Or, go to work for Bing. Wasn't question answering supposed to be wolframalpha's forte?
AI still lacks what we usually call "common sense" and screws up a lot of things because of that. The tech isn't there yet.
Get a decent answer? From Google?? (Score:2)
Please, Google is an advertising agent, not the answer man.
SmallTalk (Score:2)
I would be ready to pay a nice price if there was SmallTalk for Android (not RedLine, based on Java, that has no 'images'), a truly one where you can suspend the VM and restart where you where.
But alas, I don't have the time to compile a Skeak or Pharo VM and figure all the pitfals.
Inventor's remorse (Score:3)
Exceptional individuals are rare by their very nature, and it seems likely they're prone to misunderstanding the minds and motivation of the regular folk.
Still, the technology is there for someone who wishes to use it to access the collected knowledge of mankind, so the misuse by the many doesn't completely negate the original intent.
The difference is stark (Score:2)
How good Hypercard was, is debatable but no argument it's a crime that more isn't done to make the devices platforms for the users.
Who the fuck cares that you have a personal problem with certain words that are used for emphasis. You're a child if you find that special words should be excluded from use.
tools make the user more STUPID (Score:2)
How many of y'all ever sit by somebody chanting/cussing at their phone and could literally boot a computer pull up %browser% TYPE the question and have a correct and complete answer before the person even got close to getting an answer??
trust me unless you speak Mideastern Broadcaster or British Received you would have to be in a quiet room for any VR system to understand you if you don't know how to ask the question.
Whiny, high handed git whines (Score:2)
That people use the devices they paid for in the ways they want to , instead of how he tells them to.
It's all for our own good, you know. Daddy knows what's best for everyone.