Google Allowed Advertisers To Target 'Jewish Parasite,' 'Black People Ruin Everything' (buzzfeed.com) 11
Alex Kantrowitz, reporting for BuzzFeed News: Google, the world's biggest advertising platform, allows advertisers to specifically target ads to people typing racist and bigoted terms into its search bar, BuzzFeed News has discovered. Not only that, Google will suggest additional racist and bigoted terms once you type some into its ad buying tool. Type "White people ruin," as a potential advertising keyword into Google's ad platform, and Google will suggest you run ads next to searches including "black people ruin neighborhoods." Type "Why do Jews ruin everything," and Google will suggest you run ads next to searches including "the evil jew" and "jewish control of banks." BuzzFeed News ran an ad campaign targeted to all these keywords and others this week. The ads went live and were visible when we searched for the keywords we'd selected. Google's ad buying platform tracked the ad views. Following our inquiry, Google disabled every keyword in this ad campaign save one -- an exact match for "blacks destroy everything," is still eligible. Google told BuzzFeed News that just because a phrase is eligible does not guarantee an ad campaign will run against it. A total of 17 ad impressions were served before the keywords were disabled.
Just like Facebook? (Score:2)
Deja vu, except for the company name.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, can we mark TFA as redundant?
Re: (Score:3)
Really though, are the creators of automated systems meant to think of every possible questionable phrase?
If someone pins a hateful ad on a bulletin board are the owners letting the person do it or have they just not seen it yet?
Not to sound racist but... (Score:2)
People want information and advertisers want information. You can find perfectly legal porn sites and the like and they can advertise. I'm just not seeing the social dilemma. It's not