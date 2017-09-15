Social Media Site Gab Sues Google For Antitrust Violations Following Ban From Play Store (washingtonpost.com) 65
The social media site Gab.ai is accusing Google of violating federal antitrust laws when the tech giant booted Gab from the Google Play Store, according to lawsuit filed this week. From a report: The legal action is the latest salvo in an escalating battle between right-leaning technologists and leaders against Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook and Google. Gab alleges in the lawsuit that "Google deprives competitors, on a discriminatory basis, of access to the App Store, which an essential facility or resource." "Google is the biggest threat to the free flow of information," Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in a statement. "Gab started to fight against the big tech companies in the marketplace, and their monopolistic conduct has forced us to bring the fight to the courtroom." Alternative source.
Courts aren't free.
Android, unlike Apple has always allowed installation of third party APKs and adding third party stores. Since Amazon operates one its hard to see how Google would be considered a monopoly.
I'm not a lawyer, but isn't anti-trust typically about attempting to use your monopoly in one market to enter another? Doesn't appear to be the case here.
The issue in the Internet Explorer case was that IE could not be completely removed or completely replaced with a different app.
That isn't the case for Google Play. You can run Android without it. You can replace every one of its functions with a different app store. And in this specific case, the ability to side-load apps is definitely not hindered by Play. They can't just make a broad claim about its general nature, they have to be specific about what it prevented them from doing, and to be clear it didn'
Most people cannot remove Play though, as it's completely unremovable without modifying the device to allow root access. You may be able to disable it, I've never tried, but that leads to further issues as it has positioned itself as the supplier of GPS location information. Many map apps won't work without Play installed as a result.
I'm hopeful that "you technically can operate the device without this, if you're willing to jump through hoops and void your warranty" doesn't hold up in court. In the same bre
While true, it's also irrelevant. They are not making an alternative app store, so can't use that argument.
Indeed, it's odd that they are not suing Apple since Apple also banned their app. Maybe the far right prefers Android.
Oreo is less monopolistic (Score:3)
Apart from a few very early devices sold by U.S. carrier AT&T, essentially all Android phones and tablets have an option to allow installation of applications from outside Google Play Store. This means that Gab can use any or all of three options:
In fact, Android 8 "Oreo" makes this less monopolistic by letting the user designate any app as a store [androidpolice.com] rather than using the system-wide, all-or-nothing "Unknown sources" setting of previous versions.
Who is Gab? (Score:2, Interesting)
Since the post doesn't mention it, I had to look it up. Gab.ai is claiming to be a "Free Speech" competitor to Twitter. Google banned them for "Hate Speech". A lot of users on that site seem to be Alt-Right types.
More information
http://www.businessinsider.com/google-app-store-gab-ban-hate-speech-2017-8
Gab.ai is claiming to be a "Free Speech" competitor to Twitter. Google banned them for "Hate Speech". A lot of users on that site seem to be Alt-Right types.
More information http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
The same types who told the Dixie Chicks to "shut up and sing"? It's unfortunate that appeals to free speech are becoming a cover for wanting to act like an asshole and not be called on it.
This is the same as it has always been. People need to endure the idiots or give up free speech. you can't have both.
People need to endure the idiots or give up free speech. you can't have both.
Spam/troll filters are not anti-free-speech. They are pro-freedom-not-to-listen.
More over, no-one owes you a soap box.
Re: Who is Gab? (Score:4, Insightful)
No, it's legit. Their app was in the play store, until some SJW in Google got offended at some post or other. iirc, Google demanded that Gab delete the post, Gab refused, since the only thing wrong with the post was the politics. So Google banned their app.
For those saying that Google's app store isn't a monopoly: tell us, please, what percentage of Android apps are installed from anywhere else.
Why make up bullshit when we can just google (or bing) the real reason?
https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
It was removed for ToS violations, specifically not having moderation in place to deal with content that advocates violence or hatred against groups of people.
tell us, please, what percentage of Android apps are installed from anywhere else.
Sadly I can't find any stats, but both Amazon's Appstore and F-Droid have been going for years and seem to be reasonably popular. And there is nothing stopping Gab simply offering the app on their own web site too, or are they complaining that they
1st Amendment does not protect fighting words (Score:2)
not having moderation in place to deal with content that advocates violence or hatred against groups of people.
And this is the big one. The U.S. Supreme Court has held for decades that the First Amendment does not protect fighting words [wikipedia.org].
Gab isn't really a free speech platform. It's a right leaning speech platform, that bans left leaning users and is made up of people who were kicked of Twitter for trolling.
It's not an anti-trust violation and they will get slapped down hard. That's not the point though, this is just part of their "people on the right are being victimized" narrative.
They claim that Google, Twitter and the mainstream media are all censoring right wing views. It's similar to the narrative Trump used at times. It brings moderate conservatives to their far right cause, by convincing them that they are under attack. Remember that famous quote from Goering about how you can make people vote for you
gab.io (Score:2, Flamebait)
You gotta fight...for your right...to be a white supremacist nazi piece of shit.
There's more than the google play store.. (Score:1)
Everyone sees google play, but you can download a number of others...
- Amazon Appstore
- Getjar
- Slide Me
- Fdroid
There aren't that many but it's easy to create one's one with a little bit of elbow grease and the purchase of some cloud services. Absent of that, social media clout and side-loading applications.
Reddit has removed hateful subs (Score:2)
Reddit can and does remove subs dedicated to hate speech. If Gab refuses to do so, Google has more of a case against carrying Gab's app than against carrying Reddit's.
Then, what will you say if Google removed Reddit from it's search results?
You think this is about ideas when it's actually about power. If Google can't use it's power to bully nonbelievers and heretics, then what's that power good for at all?
Reddit is different because Reddit follows the cult rules to some extent. No need to bully them when they're on the same team.
Where's the Constitution when you need it? (Score:2)
Very smart (Score:3)
If they lose, they are no worse off than before. But the news coverage gives them lots of publicity to promote their business.
Google is clearly just blacklisting them because Google wants to shut them up. The cult leaders [businessinsider.com] at Google are committed to persecuting nonbelievers and heretics.
Re:Very smart (Score:4, Insightful)
Google blacklisted them because they made themselves into a cesspit of racist abuse and Nazi propaganda, which is against the terms of service of the Play store. The same reason that there is no PornHub app on there.
Sauce for the goose (Score:3, Insightful)
Didn't the Supreme Court just rule that you can refuse to do business with someone for any reason you want? In that particular case it was cake makers
No, that did not happen. Unless you're posting this from the future.
Will you learn from this occasion -- where you were clearly incorrect -- and be less of a snarky know-it-all?
Also, Google isn't a small town bake shop. Monopoly power matters.
The question of whether Google should be treated differently is a legitimate avenue of discussion, and perhaps you should have
Negative. Christian bakers refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding because it's against their religion: fined $130,000.
Muslim truck driver refused to deliver alcohol because it's against his religion: awarded $240,000.
Not in this case (Score:2)
Sorta, but here's the kicker. Their specific reasons were "Gab allows hate" and then a lot of images showing Twitter openly tolerating hate speech came up. So now Google has to explain why they hold a startup to a MUCH higher standard than Twitter, particularly in light of a lot of people noticing that Twitter doesn't even bother to apply its rules fairly.
So TL;DR this is now a potential case of collus
I am afraid I agree with the fella... (Score:2)
"Google is the biggest threat to the free flow of information," Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in a statement..."
In other words, you have the freedom of speech but aren't allowed to speak freely, *and* be heard. That is - even if one lives and works in the "most free" country in the world.
Antitrust Violations? (Score:2)
Feel free to list on Amazon app store or let users download an APK, Google isn't preventing them from getting on Android, they are just stopping them from listing on Play store which is only one option for Android.
Alternate Title (Score:2)
White Supremacists and other right-wing snowflakes whine when google doesn't want to associate with them.