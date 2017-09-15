Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Social Networks The Courts

Social Media Site Gab Sues Google For Antitrust Violations Following Ban From Play Store (washingtonpost.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the bold-accusations dept.
The social media site Gab.ai is accusing Google of violating federal antitrust laws when the tech giant booted Gab from the Google Play Store, according to lawsuit filed this week. From a report: The legal action is the latest salvo in an escalating battle between right-leaning technologists and leaders against Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook and Google. Gab alleges in the lawsuit that "Google deprives competitors, on a discriminatory basis, of access to the App Store, which an essential facility or resource." "Google is the biggest threat to the free flow of information," Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in a statement. "Gab started to fight against the big tech companies in the marketplace, and their monopolistic conduct has forced us to bring the fight to the courtroom." Alternative source.

Social Media Site Gab Sues Google For Antitrust Violations Following Ban From Play Store More | Reply

Social Media Site Gab Sues Google For Antitrust Violations Following Ban From Play Store

Comments Filter:

  • Apart from a few very early devices sold by U.S. carrier AT&T, essentially all Android phones and tablets have an option to allow installation of applications from outside Google Play Store. This means that Gab can use any or all of three options:

    • Submit its app to Amazon Appstore.
    • Make its app available for unknown sources.
    • Publish an API so that the developer of a microblogging application can make a client as free software and submit its source code to F-Droid.

    In fact, Android 8 "Oreo" makes this less m

  • Who is Gab? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Since the post doesn't mention it, I had to look it up. Gab.ai is claiming to be a "Free Speech" competitor to Twitter. Google banned them for "Hate Speech". A lot of users on that site seem to be Alt-Right types.

    More information
    http://www.businessinsider.com/google-app-store-gab-ban-hate-speech-2017-8

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Since the post doesn't mention it, I had to look it up. Gab.ai is claiming to be a "Free Speech" competitor to Twitter. Google banned them for "Hate Speech". A lot of users on that site seem to be Alt-Right types.

      More information http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

      The same types who told the Dixie Chicks to "shut up and sing"? It's unfortunate that appeals to free speech are becoming a cover for wanting to act like an asshole and not be called on it.

      • This is the same as it has always been. People need to endure the idiots or give up free speech. you can't have both.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          People need to endure the idiots or give up free speech. you can't have both.

          Spam/troll filters are not anti-free-speech. They are pro-freedom-not-to-listen.

          More over, no-one owes you a soap box.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      One wonders if this isn't just a PR thing to drum up awareness - shame that US courts don't tend to award damages to defendants.

      • Re: Who is Gab? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @02:41PM (#55204447) Homepage

        No, it's legit. Their app was in the play store, until some SJW in Google got offended at some post or other. iirc, Google demanded that Gab delete the post, Gab refused, since the only thing wrong with the post was the politics. So Google banned their app.

        For those saying that Google's app store isn't a monopoly: tell us, please, what percentage of Android apps are installed from anywhere else.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Why make up bullshit when we can just google (or bing) the real reason?

          https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]

          It was removed for ToS violations, specifically not having moderation in place to deal with content that advocates violence or hatred against groups of people.

          tell us, please, what percentage of Android apps are installed from anywhere else.

          Sadly I can't find any stats, but both Amazon's Appstore and F-Droid have been going for years and seem to be reasonably popular. And there is nothing stopping Gab simply offering the app on their own web site too, or are they complaining that they

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nfotxn ( 519715 )
          No, those nazi punks need to f-off. It's just really fascinating how all these "free speech" ideologues find themselves defending notorious trolls, neo-nazis and criminals. Keep up the good fight!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Gab isn't really a free speech platform. It's a right leaning speech platform, that bans left leaning users and is made up of people who were kicked of Twitter for trolling.

  • gab.io (Score:2, Flamebait)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

    You gotta fight...for your right...to be a white supremacist nazi piece of shit.

    • The word "nazi" today more often indicates the presence of a radical leftist (or left-wing propagandist) than it does actual nazis.
  • Walmart won't sell [my product], Walmart is a monopoly.. similar logic.

    Everyone sees google play, but you can download a number of others...
    - Amazon Appstore
    - Getjar
    - Slide Me
    - Fdroid

    There aren't that many but it's easy to create one's one with a little bit of elbow grease and the purchase of some cloud services. Absent of that, social media clout and side-loading applications.

  • Very smart (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @02:32PM (#55204351)

    If they lose, they are no worse off than before. But the news coverage gives them lots of publicity to promote their business.

    Google is clearly just blacklisting them because Google wants to shut them up. The cult leaders [businessinsider.com] at Google are committed to persecuting nonbelievers and heretics.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Google blacklisted them because they made themselves into a cesspit of racist abuse and Nazi propaganda, which is against the terms of service of the Play store. The same reason that there is no PornHub app on there.

  • Sauce for the goose (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Daetrin ( 576516 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @02:35PM (#55204387)
    Didn't the Supreme Court just rule that you can refuse to do business with someone for any reason you want? In that particular case it was cake makers not wanting to make wedding cakes for gay people and conservatives were all in favor of the idea of not forcing companies to serve people they don't like, but now that it's a conservative group whose custom is being refused they suddenly think it's a problem?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Didn't the Supreme Court just rule that you can refuse to do business with someone for any reason you want? In that particular case it was cake makers ...

      No, that did not happen. Unless you're posting this from the future.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Daetrin ( 576516 )
        Oops, upon double-checking there was a lot of news about the Department of Justice deciding in favor of the bakers, but i wasn't reading closely enough and thought the Supreme Court had decided in favor of them instead. My bad!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kohath ( 38547 )

          Will you learn from this occasion -- where you were clearly incorrect -- and be less of a snarky know-it-all?

          Also, Google isn't a small town bake shop. Monopoly power matters.

    • Negative. Christian bakers refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding because it's against their religion: fined $130,000.

      Muslim truck driver refused to deliver alcohol because it's against his religion: awarded $240,000.

    • Didn't the Supreme Court just rule that you can refuse to do business with someone for any reason you want?

      Sorta, but here's the kicker. Their specific reasons were "Gab allows hate" and then a lot of images showing Twitter openly tolerating hate speech came up. So now Google has to explain why they hold a startup to a MUCH higher standard than Twitter, particularly in light of a lot of people noticing that Twitter doesn't even bother to apply its rules fairly.

      So TL;DR this is now a potential case of collus

  • "Google is the biggest threat to the free flow of information," Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in a statement..."

    In other words, you have the freedom of speech but aren't allowed to speak freely, *and* be heard. That is - even if one lives and works in the "most free" country in the world.

  • Feel free to list on Amazon app store or let users download an APK, Google isn't preventing them from getting on Android, they are just stopping them from listing on Play store which is only one option for Android.

Slashdot Top Deals

The most difficult thing in the world is to know how to do a thing and to watch someone else doing it wrong, without commenting. -- T.H. White

Close