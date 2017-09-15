South Park's Season Premier Sets Off Everyone's Amazon Echo (maxim.com) 15
SonicSpike writes: It's hard to believe that Trey Parker and Matt Stone didn't know exactly what they were doing with Wednesday night's season premiere of South Park. This episode marked the beginning of the show's 21st season and as usual, South Park took on current issues like tiki torch-wielding white supremacists and... home digital assistants. The latter meant lots of gags in which Cartman and other characters addressed Amazon Echo's Alexa and Google Home as well. And that ended up being a problem for viewers who own those devices. (Editor's note: example 1, 2) South Park writers absolutely knew their lines would do this and probably had a hilarious time coming up with funny commands for the home assistants.
Who actually uses these invasive pieces of technological garbage?
The people South Park is ridiculing, of course.
Also WooHoo, new SouthPark.
Unless I give you permission to use devices in my own home, you have no legal business showing off with childish pranks that you happen to be able to control it.
Obviously it's a security issue that needs to be addressed by both Amazon and Google, but that doesn't pardon those who deliberately exploit it in the interim, even if their actions happened to be innocuous.... this
I have my Echo right next to my TV and it didn't activate a singe time during South Park. However, every damn Amazon commercial seems to activate my Echo.
