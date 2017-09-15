HP Users Complain About 10-Minute Login Lag During 'Win 10 Update' (theregister.co.uk) 20
A number of HP device owners are complaining of seeing black screens for around five to 10 minutes after entering their Windows login information. From a report: They appear to be pointing the finger of blame at Windows 10 updates released September 12 for x64-based systems. One, a quality update called KB4038788, offered a whopping 27 bullet points for general quality improvements and patches, such as an "issue that sometimes causes Windows File Explorer to stop responding and causes the system to stop working." Another, KB4038806, was a "critical" patch for Adobe Flash Player that allowed remote code execution.
Adobe Flash!? (Score:2)
People still keep Adobe Flash on their system?
Re: (Score:1)
Built in to Edge
5-minute black screens - pansies! (Score:3)
Did it come back AT ALL?
>> Yes, but...
Then I'd call it success. You won't find any sympathy from people whose computers refused to boot after a Windows 10 "upgrade".
Re: (Score:1)
Just checked my work machine.... (Score:2)
It is an HP, has both patches, no problems here.
Well they bought an HP (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
I bought the HP Omen as a gaming PC. It has a 256GB SSD for C: and 1TB spin drive for D:, so I don't think your assessment is in order here.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they are running a crappy inventory system with exposed data files which Windows 10 tries to index. Let me guess, that inventory system is a glorified Excel full of formulas.
Feature (Score:2)
Fail (Score:2)
We're now seeing Windows 10 machines losing their trust relationship with the DC.
The only way to fix it is to drop and rejoin, but you need a local admin account (or one specifically privileged for those domain operations) on the machine to be able to do that.
And our imaging process sets a random password for the admin account and disables it. Because these are domain machines only and we want them to be secure.
So now we have to hope we've got cached domain admin credentials on these boxes (since we starte
Funny, not funny (Score:1)
needless to say I got in trouble.