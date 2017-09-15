Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


HP Users Complain About 10-Minute Login Lag During 'Win 10 Update'

Posted by msmash from the call-IT dept.
A number of HP device owners are complaining of seeing black screens for around five to 10 minutes after entering their Windows login information. From a report: They appear to be pointing the finger of blame at Windows 10 updates released September 12 for x64-based systems. One, a quality update called KB4038788, offered a whopping 27 bullet points for general quality improvements and patches, such as an "issue that sometimes causes Windows File Explorer to stop responding and causes the system to stop working." Another, KB4038806, was a "critical" patch for Adobe Flash Player that allowed remote code execution.

  • Another, KB4038806, was a "critical" patch for Adobe Flash Player that allowed remote code execution.

    People still keep Adobe Flash on their system?

  • 5-minute black screens - pansies! (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @04:58PM (#55205599)
    >> We saw black screens for up to 10 minutes after our Windows 10 upgrade. (Sniff.)

    Did it come back AT ALL?

    >> Yes, but...

    Then I'd call it success. You won't find any sympathy from people whose computers refused to boot after a Windows 10 "upgrade".

  • It is an HP, has both patches, no problems here.

  • Well they bought an HP (Score:5, Interesting)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @05:13PM (#55205709)
    HP doesn't believe in SSDs. I think they literally believe SSDs are just a myth. So yes, expect login delays as Windows 10 runs a small Defender scan EVERY SINGLE TIME YOU LOG IN! And don't forget indexing and superfetch. But I've noticed that there is a huge CPU bomb of a recompile after the latest update. It processed on a rather fast PC of mine for at least 5 minutes. Still, 1 CPU core and minimum I/O hit on the SSD meant I could still operate the computer at least.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by freddej ( 122902 )

      I bought the HP Omen as a gaming PC. It has a 256GB SSD for C: and 1TB spin drive for D:, so I don't think your assessment is in order here.

    • Sadly, they're probably trying to market to people that see 1TB or whatever hard disk capacity and equate that to being some kind of performance value.

    • HP doesn't believe in SSDs.

      So, this isn't exactly the same thing, but I have a ~2.5 year old HP business laptop. It came with a standard HDD and a few weeks ago the HDD began to fail. I bought a new SSD and transferred the data over (I caught the failure early enough thanks to a misbehaving VM and SMART that I had only minor corruption in a few spots and I was able to correct everything I needed). After making the switch, it feels like I have a brand new laptop. I am absolutely amazed at how much of a difference just the HDD->

  • This is normal for Windows 10. Think of it as a feature, not a bug. Log in, and then go stand around the water cooler for ten minutes.

  • Fail (Score:3)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Friday September 15, 2017 @05:27PM (#55205835)

    We're now seeing Windows 10 machines losing their trust relationship with the DC.
    The only way to fix it is to drop and rejoin, but you need a local admin account (or one specifically privileged for those domain operations) on the machine to be able to do that.

    And our imaging process sets a random password for the admin account and disables it. Because these are domain machines only and we want them to be secure.

    So now we have to hope we've got cached domain admin credentials on these boxes (since we started Windows 10 deployments only recently, it seems like we do so far), unplug from the network, login with cached credentials, create an admin account, drop and rejoin, kill off the admin account, etc.

    Fucking Windows 10 every fucking time. FUCK YOU MS!

  • Last night, I went to use my wife's HP laptop. We share a common login/password. as soon as I pressed enter on the password the updates immediately started. no prompts! When the PC finally booted up all my wife's work was lost because it did not close the open applications gracefully.

    needless to say I got in trouble.

