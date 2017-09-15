Artificial Intelligence Pioneer Says We Need To Start Over (axios.com) 26
Steve LeVine, writing for Axios: In 1986, Geoffrey Hinton co-authored a paper that, four decades later, is central to the explosion of artificial intelligence. But Hinton says his breakthrough method should be dispensed with, and a new path to AI found. Speaking with Axios on the sidelines of an AI conference in Toronto on Wednesday, Hinton, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto and a Google researcher, said he is now "deeply suspicious" of back-propagation, the workhorse method that underlies most of the advances we are seeing in the AI field today, including the capacity to sort through photos and talk to Siri. "My view is throw it all away and start again," he said. Other scientists at the conference said back-propagation still has a core role in AI's future. But Hinton said that, to push materially ahead, entirely new methods will probably have to be invented. "Max Planck said, 'Science progresses one funeral at a time.' The future depends on some graduate student who is deeply suspicious of everything I have said."
Expert systems aren't AI, and pattern-matching algorithms aren't AI. AI is something that can creatively solve problems based on unreliable inputs and abstracting specific experience to general cases.
The problem there is we don't even understand how that works in theory, so modeling and developing an actually AI based on that model is impressively difficult.
Personally, I think we'll get there (understanding intelligence) faster by trying to replicate a mammalian brain in silicon that we will trying to bash out new algorithms.
There's an error in the current definition of, "AI."
The "I" part is for intelligence and it's obvious what "intelligence," we mean.
It's certainly not the intelligence of a sunflower.
It's human intelligence.
To duplicate that, a machine will have to work like that.
Any facsimile is a miss.
This is just marketing BS and people deciding about scientific funding are not immune to it. So "automation" and "statistical classification" became "weak AI" and sometimes just AI (even though there is not even a hint of "I" in this type of "AI"). "Classifier parametrization" became "machine learning" (learning requires insight, none of that is to be had here though). There are numerous other atrocities against language and reason, all perpetrated to make things sound grand and to get more money.
> I think we now have collected ample evidence that either our grasp of Physics is fundamentally incomplete, or that purely physical constructs cannot be intelligent.
Ahh. You believe in magic.
> And "replicating a mammalian brain"? That will not be within the grasp of humanity for thousands of years and likely never.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
You seem to be unaware of the definition of "magic". Makes you look pretty dumb....
Also, you basically seem to imply that consciousness is an "emergent property" of complexity (because Physics sure does not have a mechanism for it), and that means you do not understand Physics at all.
You also seem to be lacking the basic knowledge required to actually understand the references you gave. They do not say what you think they say...
Also however important back-propagation is, it is hardly the entire foundation of AI. From my perspective AI is proceeding apace. There are many AI methods. Yes some core algorithms should be reexamined, as should anything in science or industry. We see some stuff that seems to lag in how much improvement we expected (general intelligence), and yet others that are leaping ahead of where we thought they would be like machine learning and pattern recognition. Eventually all the threads will start to come
Likely he is not right either, because AI beyond statistical classification ("weak AI") may well be impossible, but trying new things is at the core of actual research. Although other approaches have been used in other fields and have failed to produce any hint of intelligence as well. For example automated theorem proving found that it cannot really be used to _find_ theorems, because the universe is a bit too small and short-lived to build the machinery for that. It is a very good tools in verifying tools
>Likely he is not right either, because AI beyond statistical classification ("weak AI") may well be impossible
Nature did it with meat. Meat is not special. We have to learn how to replicate the mechanisms - which involves first understanding the mechanisms. Both of those are daunting tasks, but not fundamentally impossible.
If you think they are, then you must believe intelligence is a product of a supernatural process, and your theories are not appropriate for a science-based discussion site.
And there you have demonstrated that you have no clue how Science works. "Nature did it with meat" has no scientific basis. All Science has is interface observations. And even a child these days knows that what you can observe on the outside of a box is not necessarily created on the inside.
Seriously, stop pretending your anti-science quasi-religious fundamentalist beliefs are science. They are not.
The future of AI is a dirty word "stereotyping".
The brain works by making associations, and then drawing stereotypes from them. Every time I've seen a dog or hooded man in a dark alley, it has attacked me. I stereotype dogs and hooded men in dark alleys as being scary and run from them. But then one day, I meet a green hooded man with a bow in the alley, and he saves me from the dog. I have to 'learn' by reshaping my stereotype to include men in green hoods.
