Is Online Advertising Worthless?

turkeydance shares a story from ZeroHedge: Category 1 storm clouds are gathering over what has traditionally been one of the most lucrative, and perhaps only profitable, sectors to come out of Silicon Valley in decades: online advertising. Two months ago, it was P&G which fired the first shot across the "adtech" bow when not long after it announced it was slashing its digital ad spending because it thought it was not getting the kind of return on investment it desired, it made a striking discovery: "We didn't see a reduction in the growth rate." CFO Jon Moeller said "What that tells me is that that spending that we cut was largely ineffective"...
So fast forward to last week, when during Thursday's Global Retailing Conference organized by Goldman Sachs, Restoration Hardware delightfully colorful CEO, Gary Friedman, divulged the following striking anecdote about the company's online marketing strategy, and the state of online ad spending in general... What Friedman revealed - in brief - was the following: "we've found out that 98% of our business was coming from 22 words. So, wait, we're buying 3,200 words and 98% of the business is coming from 22 words. What are the 22 words? And they said, well, it's the word Restoration Hardware and the 21 ways to spell it wrong, okay?"
Stated simply, the vast, vast majority of online ad spending is wasted, chasing clicks that simply are not there....One wonders how long before all retailers - most of whom are notoriously strapped for revenues and profits courtesy of Amazon - and other "power users" of online advertising, do a similar back of the envelope analysis, and find that they, like RH, are getting a bang for only 2% of their buck?
Clearly they are spending their advertising budgets with the wrong consultants.
Anyone decently competent at online marketing knows how to narrow their most effective keywords, and push them harder, to achieve better click-through rates.
Correct, you should know to the penny, to the minute how effectice your online ads are.
You mean that you should get from Google metrics about how effective are the ads Google is selling you, or that you should get from Facebook metrics about how effective are the ads Facebook is selling you, without in either case having access to the information needed to verify the metrics they give you?
That's the world of online ads, in a nutshell.
P&G, that lives on selling stuff, have "wrong/shitty" marketing consultants?
i doubt that. they know what they are talking about when they say something is "largely ineffective".
btw i for one have not clicked on an online ad for over a year, and last time was deliberate click to check the ad mechanics(and why it was not blocked by ad block) rather than because of interest in product.
Right. Even if I see an advertisement for a product I like, I will never click on the ad itself. That's just dumb and a way to get malware and tracking.
The ironic thing, like the crazy dude on the corner proclaiming the end of the world for the last 50 years the night before the Sweet Meteor of Death finally arrives, you have actually posted something as relevant as it is accurate.
Congratulations!
If they'd just app apps instead of spending on LUDDITE ads they would be getting 100% return from app appers app apping their apps. APPS!
I agree, it is all about payments for added value, like freemium.
If I'm buying stuff from an online store, there is not really much value for a middle-man to add. I'd much rather the store itself just have a searchable catalog.
Given that this advertising is usually targeted at the 80% or so of the population that barely know what an internets is, I wouldn't agree with you. I still come across plenty of people that install stupid shit like Honey or coupon printers, so SOME advertising works, you just need to target it in the right way.
The same could be said for Nigerian Phishing scams.
Given that this advertising is usually targeted at the 80% or so of the population that barely know what an internets is, I wouldn't agree with you. I still come across plenty of people that install stupid shit like Honey or coupon printers, so SOME advertising works, you just need to target it in the right way.
The same could be said for Nigerian Phishing scams.
Than those phishing scams are amazing, because on my domains I see a lot of traffic hitting tracking URLs that are not indexed and are only linked to garbage ads for which I pay pennies.
I don't know why, but a lot of people click on ads.
10 Shocking Things You Didn't Know About Ads that will Shock You Into Clicking Links About Shocking News [slashdot.org]
Every computer I clean up has crap I know got there via clicking on ads or downloading computer speed up and optimization apps. Every customer I warn about this has no clue what I talking about and assures me that they don’t click on ads.
Clearly P&G just needs to be more deceptive in the placement of their advertising if they want clicks.
...a device with decade old specs, and is non-upgradeable...It is a very expensive toy, and perhaps business device...It is a nice piece of tech...
You seem to be a bit undecided!
It really is a luxury item, and thus is an expensive toy.
It is a very expensive toy
.... and now you all know why it's a good idea to advertise here.
a device with decade old specs, and is non-upgradeable.
Are you talking about Surface or Macbooks?
The SSD packs a punch, but not an extra $600-$700 worth over an equivalent desktop, performance wise. What you're paying for is the smaller form factor / footprint, and the accessories.
Honestly I'm not a fan of Surface because the keyboard sucks and I'd rather chew glass than use Windows. But it's not a device with decade old specs.
What laptops 10 years ago had quad core processors, 8+ GB RAM and 512+ GB PCI-E class SSDs and a higher than 1080p display?
Are you talking about Surface or Macbooks?
I always wonder why (Score:2)
Companies buy ad words using the trademarks and product names other companies all the time.
I don't click on the ad in the case you describe above, because I simply don't trust the ad to be what it appears.
Some is worthless. (Score:2)
Some is worthless, some is not. For example, Amazon advertises products you have looked at in your Facebook feed, and I'm sure those ads are well worth it for Amazon.
The difference is now that we can see which half is working, if we measure it by immediate purchases. If you pay for ad, and it does not result in a sale, then is it working? Some would say no.
In a way we are back to the mode of print advertising a hundred years ago. A store runs an ad for a sale, the store can then look to see if revenue increases for the day, and then judge if
wasn't there an executive.... (Score:2)
...or someone who said half of his advertising budget was wasted...but identifying which half was the problem?
Lynx Avoids Many Pop Up Ads (Score:2)
I am one of those who ads do not do any good.
I am the one who uses lynx (linux text mode browser) that does not bother with pop ups. I get the text of the article without the pop overs. Therefore I do not see about 80 percent of the ads on sites.
And I cannot be the only one doing this. . . .
I am the one who uses lynx (linux text mode browser) that does not bother with pop ups. I get the text of the article without the pop overs. Therefore I do not see about 80 percent of the ads on sites.
And I cannot be the only one doing this. . .
I use uBlock Origin with Firefox (inb4 "botnet pls"), and i only visit faecebook about once every six months - usually to plant stories about buying boats that I don't actually own, to throw off their analytics. As for the effectiveness of advertising, I'd like to see some figures for the relationship of click-throughs to purchases. Any number of times when I have lowered myself to clicking on one of the few ads I do see, I have very quickly decided "that's not what I was after" and abandoned the chase.
So you must be visiting Pornhub for the articles.
Google's revenue (Score:2)
An old idea (Score:2)
No matter how near a monopoly a brand gets due to quality or price it has to keep spending big on its name as if it was entering the market.
Classic TV, print, radio, billboards ads gave way to banner ads and deep tracking internet ads. Anythin
Just in time to switch to mining (Score:2)
Just in time, coin mining [slashdot.org] is coming to replace ads.
I suppose the next step will be to make all links internal to a site with ajax, so the coin mining script can run continuously as long as a user is on the site.
More probably they're doing it wrong (Score:2)
My observation in retail has been that appeal to brand loyalty is the most effective form of advertising. You probably aren't surprised by that, but you likely don't realize how insane it gets. It's extremely common for my customers to think an HP printer will work better with an HP computer.
As for advertising: Fake reviews. They work. You don't even have to explicitly buy them; give someone a free product and they'll give it five stars about 90% of the time. Doesn't hurt that Amazon customers reliably upvo
P&G can't sabotage their rivals with someone horribly unlikable and full of skeletons like happened with the Trump thing.
Useful in a different way (Score:2)
Yes (Score:2)
Yes it is. The only ad's that I see these days are reasonably well-targeted youtube ads on my kid's device. Those are just the same as broadcast commercials. The rest is garbage.
Three kinds of Web advertisements (Score:2)
The three ad types are:
1) Sales. Click here to instantly buy this thing we are advertising. This is the most common and the most useless. You can measure it's effectiveness exactly, which is what makes them popular. But they are remarkably uneffective. If you want to buy it now, you google it. (Or just go to amazon/ebay/etsy directly)
2) Branding. Hey, remember our product? We still sell it. People in X group love us. We are cool. You want to be cool right? When you need product like ours, r
Clicks resulting in sales (Score:2)
Here's an advertising idea: instead of paying for a click on the ad, pay only when the click results in a sale. (Surely modern tracking technology can figure out whether that happened.) Then you'll have a 100% accurate measure of effectiveness. If Google won't agree to it (and of course they won't), start a competing company that will.
Of course successful clicks will have a significantly higher price, but you pay only when the product is sold. Just like a salesman who is paid a commission only when a