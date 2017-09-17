Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


'Bashware' Attacks Exploit Windows 10's Subsystem for Linux (betanews.com) 22

Posted by EditorDavid
Mark Wilson quote BetaNews: While many people welcomed the arrival of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 10, it has been found to be a potential security issue. A new technique known as a Bashware has been discovered by security researchers that makes it possible for malware to use the Linux shell to bypass security software.

While administrator access is needed to execute a Bashware attack, this is fairly easily obtained, and the technique can be used to disguise malicious operations from antivirus software and other security tools. Researchers from Check Point Research point out that the danger stems from the fact that "existing security solutions are still not adapted to monitor processes of Linux executables running on Windows."

'Bashware' Attacks Exploit Windows 10's Subsystem for Linux

