Facebook Shares Details Of Russia-Bought Ads With US Investigators

Posted by EditorDavid from the in-Russia,-Facebook-updates-you dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team are now in possession of Russian-linked ads run on Facebook during the presidential election, after they obtained a search warrant for the information. Facebook gave Mueller and his team copies of ads and related information it discovered on its site linked to a Russian troll farm, as well as detailed information about the accounts that bought the ads and the way the ads were targeted at American Facebook users, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN. The disclosure, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, may give Mueller's office a fuller picture of who was behind the ad buys and how the ads may have influenced voter sentiment during the 2016 election...

As CNN reported Thursday, Facebook is still not sure whether pro-Kremlin groups may have made other ad buys intended to influence American politics that it simply hasn't discovered yet. It is even possible that unidentified ad buys may still exist on the social media network today.

Facebook Shares Details Of Russia-Bought Ads With US Investigators

  • Good news (Score:3)

    by benjfowler ( 239527 ) on Saturday September 16, 2017 @04:02PM (#55211009)

    Now that Mueller is running the biggest criminal investigation in world history (Russia and Trump's coup), and that Russia's criminal aggression and deceit is coming out, I expect arrests.

    I'll laugh so hard when all the Putin-lovers are in jail, tossing Bubba's salad.

    • Some Russians bought ads on the world's largest social network!? HOLY FUCK TRUMP MUST BE INVOLVED! PUTIN! NAZIS! #IMPEACH

  • The real question, is why is good for Russian to have Trump as POTUS? Division !

  • The Ukraine and Saudis were rooting for Hillary to win. Mexico was certainly anti Trump and may have tried to sway the election away from him too.

    Is Facebook going to share that information or conveniently not mention it.

