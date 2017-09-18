Chrome To Force Domains Ending With Dev and Foo To HTTPS Via Preloaded HSTS (ttias.be) 37
Developer Mattias Geniar writes (condensed and edited for clarity): One of the next versions of Chrome is going to force all domains ending with .dev and .foo to be redirected to HTTPs via a preloaded HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) header. This very interesting commit just landed in Chromium:
Preload HSTS for the .dev gTLD:
This adds the following line to Chromium's preload lists:
{ "name": "dev", "include_subdomains": true, "mode": "force-https" },
{ "name": "foo", "include_subdomains": true, "mode": "force-https" },
It forces any domain on the .dev gTLD to be HTTPs.
What should we [developers] do? With .dev being an official gTLD, we're most likely better of changing our preferred local development suffix from .dev to something else. There's an excellent proposal to add the .localhost domain as a new standard, which would be more appropriate here. It would mean we no longer have site.dev, but site.localhost. And everything at *.localhost would automatically translate to 127.0.0.1, without /etc/hosts or dnsmasq workarounds.
All the strive to force users to go https has gone over the top. It's better to be nice about it.
Many sites don't need https since there's not much to protect in the communication when people just look at memes and pictures of cats.
Keep the https available for cases where users want to get the extra security. Assuming that users are stupid makes the users stupid.
If you're on multiple platforms, why do you necessarily need to be using the same browser everywhere? Unless you're willing to let Google track you (e.g. by logging in and using their "cloud" bookmarks), there's no particular advantage to it. Web browsers are pretty simple, so it's not exactly hard to adjust to how each one does things.
I use Safari on the Mac, keeping Chrome around specifically for when some site I need to access requires Flash. If I have to venture over to Windows, I generally use Firefox.
Cmon, we aren't talking some crazy complicated configuration here. DNSMasq: add "address=/localhost/127.0.0.1" to your config file. Boom. Done.
How about: Don't use a gTLD for your local DNS?
Also, why are you doing web development without HTTPS unless you're planning on never using it? It's not like certificates cost anything. There's also nothing stopping you loading your own CA cert and signing your own certificates too.
Browsers behave differently based on the protocol. Building against one set of rules and deploying against another is just asking for problems.
I've been using ".local" for years. I'd have no problem with ".localhost".