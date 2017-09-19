Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Chrome Most Resilient Against Attacks, Researchers Find (helpnetsecurity.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the pitting-against-each-other dept.
Between Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Internet Explorer, Chrome has been found to be the most resilient against attacks, an analysis by security researchers has found. Firefox, Safari, and Opera were not included in the test. From a report: "Modern web browsers such as Chrome or Edge improved security in recent years. Exploitation of vulnerabilities is certainly more complex today and requires a higher skill than in the past. However, the attack surface of modern web browsers is increasing due to new technologies and the increasing complexity of web browsers themselves," noted Markus Vervier, Managing Director of German IT security outfit X41 D-Sec (and one of the researchers involved in the analysis). The researchers' aim was to determine which browser provides the highest level of security in common enterprise usage scenarios.

  • Why even compare (Score:3)

    by volodymyrbiryuk ( 4780959 ) on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @10:04AM (#55224937)
    Chrome to the slow kid and his autistic older brother.

  • Uh, Chrome vs Firefox is all that matters (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @10:04AM (#55224941)

    Seriously, what is the point of this unless it compares Chrome to Firefox. Those are the only ones that actually matter!

    • Chrome, Safari and Edge are the only ones that matter in the real world. Even if you combine both Firefox and Opera they still have less marketshare than any of those three.

      • Chrome, Safari and Edge are the only ones that matter in the real world. Even if you combine both Firefox and Opera they still have less marketshare than any of those three.

        Given the general level of ignorance and stupidity that often leads to consumers being successfully hacked and exploited, I don't know why people continue to value the metric of marketshare when it comes to mass ignorance and browser usage.

        Marketshare doesn't keep me secure. A good browser does.

        • But marketshare is what determines which browsers are tested when making websites. Clients won't accept a 10% increase to their invoices if Firefox represents only 2% of their users.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Sigma 7 ( 266129 )

      The point is to say "Hi, we're so skilled and want funding". Who cares about doing proper research, we're just doing enough to make a pretty 190 page document. Slightly more useful is a document that helps instruct new programmers on information on how to harden code, as opposed to a comparison on which features browsers implement.

      My opinion on the research itself: A quick scan on the document doesn't have mention of "Punycode", which was a semi-recent vulnerability which is rather important. Comparing the

    • For security testing the top ten, or more, should have been tested, not just Microsoft's and Google's. How does Chromium compare to Chrome? If Opera more or less secure than Firefox/ I would like to know.

  • Are you kidding me?! (Score:3)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @10:24AM (#55225045)
    We compared Chrome to one of the most reviled web browsers in the world for poor security and discovered it came out on top! You won't believe what happened next - click here!

    • Yeah, without Firefox, Safari, and Opera... it's really a pointless study unless you're merely looking for documented empirical backing for common knowledge.

      Of course, the study was sponsored by Google. I'm willing to concede it was likely a fair study for what it studied, but I'd bet the scope was limited to make Chrome look better.

      • This is probably how it went...

        Chrome vs Safari and Firefox: Chrome is 1.27% better.
        Chrome vs the retarded Duo (Internet Explorer and Edge): Chrome is 45.9% better.

        "Let's use the 45.9% one."

  • Not surprisingly. (Score:3)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @10:38AM (#55225097)

    Chrome is a pillar of Googles strategy against Apple, Facebook and MicroSoft. They'd be stupid to let things slide with Chrome.

  • There's an important paragraph in the introduction:

    The analysis has been sponsored by Google. X41 D-Sec GmbH accepted this sponsorship on the condition that Google would not interfere with our testing methodology or control the content of our paper. We are aware that we could unconsciously be biased to produce results favorable to our sponsor, and have attempted to eliminate this by being as transparent as possible about our decision-making processes and testing methodologies.

    You can read the paper [x41-dsec.de] yourself to determine whether they succeeded at avoiding biasing their results. One up-front question is why they didn't include Firefox. Based on public vulnerabilities and Pwn2Own and similar competitions, FF is less secure than Chrome, but often better than Edge. Safari tends to trail by a large margin, so its exclusion doesn't surprise me, nor does the exclusion of Opera and other browsers with very small market share.

  • ...surrender all there personal info to google, I can see how this can be so.

  • That's like comparing a pile of shit and a bucket of shit to a rose. which one will smell better?
  • Link to actual research:
    https://browser-security.x41-dsec.de/X41-Browser-Security-White-Paper.pdf

    because Slashdot editors are lazy. More seriously, this paper appears to be a must-read if you're responsible for desktop or other end-user security. (The examples are great.)

