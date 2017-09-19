Internet Is Having a Midlife Crisis (bbc.com) 37
An anonymous reader shares a report: The rise of cyber-bullying and monopolistic business practices has damaged trust in the internet, pioneering entrepreneur Baroness Lane-Fox has told the BBC. The Lastminute.com founder also called for a "shared set of principles" to make the web happier and safer. She said the internet had done much good over the last 30 years. But she said too many people had missed out on the benefits and it was time to "take a step back". "The web has become embedded in our lives over the last three decades but I think it's reached an inflexion point, or a sort of midlife crisis," she told Radio 4's Today programme. Baroness Lane-Fox co-founded travel booking site Lastminute.com in 1998 before going on to sell the firm for 577m pound seven years later. She described the early days of the internet as being "full of energy and excitement," and akin to the "wild West". "There was this feeling that suddenly, with this access to this new technology, you could start a business from anywhere," she said. However, she said that while technology had become a hugely important sector of the UK economy, it had not fulfilled its early potential.
If one wants to recapture that Wild West energy... (Score:5, Insightful)
... I cannot think of a better way than imposing more regulation.
And if she thought that the 'net was a "nice" place in its early days, well, I suspect that she missed huge swaths of usenet...
With this said, she is right. The character of the 'net has changed. But her own response seems to be very midlife in and of itself: let's try to recapture a childhood that cannot be returned to.
And right now companies tries to gobble up the users and the traffic making everyone a "customer" when everyone is actually the "product" in big data.
Leftists utterly hate free expression. (Score:1)
The main problem today is the utter hatred that leftists show for anything resembling free expression.
Of course, they're perfectly fine when somebody's expressing something they agree with, or that otherwise conforms to their leftist narrative. It doesn't matter how harmful, abusive, crude or intolerant it is. They're perfectly fine with it.
But the moment any sort of an expressed idea deviates from what leftists define to be "acceptable", all hell starts to break loose.
Who is having the crisis? (Score:5, Insightful)
I think she is complaining it's not possible to create an Internet startup like she used to be able to do so, because there's always someone out there who is already doing something in the Amazon marketplace or elsewhere. Railway tickets? Done. Airplane tickets? Done. Car hire? Done. Alternative to taxis? Done. Retro merchandise? Done. Discount fashion show throwaway items? Done. Second hand books? Done. Antiques? Done.
It's like academic research. What was once a hot research field topic, becomes one of a
Huh? (Score:1)
The Lastminute.com founder also called for a "shared set of principles" to make the web happier and safer.
Umm. Ok. Now compare to:
She described the early days of the internet as being "full of energy and excitement," and akin to the "wild West".
You can't have a vibrant, safe, wild-west. IMO, it's your "shared set of principles" that killed the Internet (or at least made it a lot, less interesting).
To add: what's more, the internet was a lot more interesting when people didn't even want to trust it.
The internet started sucking when it became big business, when it became "serious," when it was somehow important to trust it.
Who is Baroness Lane-Fox (Score:2)
Is that a name or a title?
The Lastminute.com founder
Is mentioning some unknown website supposed to clarify things somehow?
The problem is not the Internet (Score:3, Insightful)
"Cyber-bullying" affecting "young people's self-esteem" is not a problem. The problem is that young people from Western countries are now unable to cope with "bad" words which might hurt their precious little feelings. It's not "the Internet is having a midlife crisis", it's "Western civilization is crumbling".
Western civ is not crumbling. The failures who you mention being unable to cope are a tiny minority. Albeit very loud but still tiny. They have no idea how they've destroyed their own causes recently.
once again... (Score:2, Insightful)
The rise of cyber-bullying and monopolistic business practices has damaged trust in the internet
Internet culture died around 1993. [wikipedia.org].
Since then, it has been stamped into the dirt by idiots who have begged for and bought with their own money: more surveillance, less freedom, more censorship, less end user control over their own devices, and a wholesale transfer of that control to megacorps. They've constantly favored Facebook and other data-broker intrusions into "private" communication, putting a few for-profit companies into gatekeeper roles over ever increasing swaths of the internet. They've punish
Who? What? (Score:2, Troll)
pioneering entrepreneur Baroness Lane-Fox
Who?
The Lastminute.com founder
What?
You have not established who the fuck this person is, what they fuck they've done, or why the fuck I should care.
I'm going to assume it's some egotistical rich busybody that has achieved nothing of significance by their own hand and is looking for some more ego stroking.
More like the Internet hit its 30's (Score:2)
Her own description of the issue sounds more like the Internet has finished growing up, not that it has entered some kind of mid life crisis. It has gone from some kind of playground to a place where real work is being done, kind of like how my computing experience has changed from high school to my current role as a senior software engineer in my 30's. I may still have the desire to play around with new technologies, but most of my time is spent integrating various software packages for the financial indus
My thoughts (Score:2)
Weird article (Score:2, Insightful)
Things that have contributed to eroding my trust of the Internet to some degree:
Proliferation of fake news (by which I mean ideological propaganda specifically designed to look like news but with incitement as its goal rather than information)
Government (pick whichever one you want) sponsored spying
Dodgy business practices by large, well-known, IT-focused companies
Data breaches and other hacks
Viruses
Spam
Advertisers trying to disguise their ads as if they were a natural part of the parent page
Advertising by