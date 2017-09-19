What Comes After User-Friendly Design? (fastcodesign.com) 41
Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan, writing for FastCoDesign: "User-friendly" was coined in the late 1970s, when software developers were first designing interfaces that amateurs could use. In those early days, a friendly machine might mean one you could use without having to code. Forty years later, technology is hyper-optimized to increase the amount of time you spend with it, to collect data about how you use it, and to adapt to engage you even more. [...] The discussion around privacy, security, and transparency underscores a broader transformation in the typical role of the designer, as Khoi Vinh, principal designer at Adobe and frequent design writer on his own site, Subtraction, points out. So what does it mean to be friendly to users-er, people-today? Do we need a new way to talk about design that isn't necessarily friendly, but respectful? I talked to a range of designers about how we got here, and what comes next.
Khoi Vinh, principal designer at Adobe
lost interest right there
Apps!
Prepare to be dazzled by ads from now on. YOU heard it HEAR. Tell all your friends. Tell all your bullies. Shout it from the rooftops. Then buy more shit you don't need, won't use.
It is not one that gives you half a dozen options (all equally badly described:: telling the user what they do, not what their effect will be) for half a dozen more operators. It will have intelligent defaults - possibly ones that vary, depending on circumstances. It will provide a clear workflow: top - bottom, left-right, corner to corner -- whatever, it will be CLEAR what to do first, next and to finish.
Having said that, it wi
The most "user friendly" design is one that does the right thing every time.
The Right Thing!(tm) differs from person to person, and may even change for a single person as circumstances change.
For example, a menu-driven program in domain $FOO is great for a novice in that domain but as that novice turns into an expert in domain $FOO they will prefer using shortcuts and muscle memory for common tasks.
For novices an exploratory interface is great - it allows them to learn the limits of what can be done. For experts a command interface is better - they already know what can be done and the command interface allows them to apply muscle memory to get things done.
Anyway, this statement:
It will provide a clear workflow: top - bottom, left-right, corner to corner -- whatever, it will be CLEAR what to do first, next and to finish.
contradicts this statement
A good design will not railroad a user into one single path, one single process or one single methodology.
Finally...
I look forward to the day - at the rate of progress, in the dim and distant future, when user interfaces work like this. Without any "I have just crashed and wiped out all your work. OK" style messages,
I look forward to the day that user interface designers read "The design of everyday things" by Donald E. Norman and use it as a checklist against their designs before unleashing crap like Metro and Gnome 3 on the general public with the poor attitude of "You All Are Too Stupid To See The Greatness Of Our Design"(tm).
1. Appropriate icons
2. Minimizing clicks to task completion
3. Common control placement
4. Self-explanatory menu trees
5. Consistent menu trees
I'll give you a good idea how NOT to do it. Windows 10 is a mashup of numerous operating systems. You'll find control panels from the original 95, and new 'tile' or web-page-like looks woven together. You'll find some with buttons you push, and others with highlighted words you need to click. You'll find important features like configuring the lock-screen not under right-click display like you would expect, but buried deep inside the user-accounts system. And clicking to find what you want has gotten so counter-intuitive that most people utilize the typing in the search box to pull things up now.
I could keep going on, but Windows 10 is a prime example of how non-user-friendly programs from tier 1 vendors have become. Photoshop is a right up there too.
Because if you have efficient button and icon design, you don't need menu trees and your dependence on language (and all the misunderstandings it creates) is decreased by an order of magnitude. Just have a British Person ask an American where a boot
heh. you picked a bad example.
You'll find important features like configuring the lock-screen not under right-click display like you would expect, but buried deep inside the user-accounts system
Yes, you'll find a security setting inside the user-accounts system.
Sure, it's semi-related to a password protected screen saver. It has nothing to do with a screen saver though, or display resolution, orientation, multiple screens, display adapters, or anything else to do with the display settings.
I agree with what you're saying though, Windows is like every other large piece of software. It's been changed a lot over time. It's full of new things that don't quite match up with
I would kind of forgive Windows for bad UI design IF they stop moving shit around for each release. When they shift stuff around it doesn't appear to solve anything, just be a different kind of random. Same with the damned ribbon: it's still half-hazard, just a different half-hazard. Didn't improve my productivity over the old tool-bars (except where they fixed bugs).
Consistently bad is better than inconsistently bad. Don't move my moldy cheese, for I've memorized the mold pattern.
Didn't improve my productivity over the old tool-bars (except where they fixed bugs).
The ribbon is a great example of truly terrible UI design. It didn't improve my productivity, it decreased it. To this day, it remains a speed bump.
^ user-unfriendly grammar suggestion
What is the f**king use case that is better covered by "respectful" as opposed to "user-centric." I actually think that user centric is, in today's word, f
You can have all the UI research in the world, but a clueless PHB or marketer will likely override you with some stupid fad or whim. Science doesn't work on idiots and big egos.
Who else is one doing design for?
In an ever-increasing amount of software, the impression that I get is that the interface was designed for the designer. Certainly not for the user.
UX: User Experience
"Market-Optimized Synergized Experience Management"
GTUWTDD!
"What Comes After User-Friendly Design? "
As far as I can tell, user-hostile design does.
When you read the article, there is a video at the bottom that autoplays. If you pause the video and scroll so that it is off the screen then scroll back, the video picks back up and starts playing again.
I guess the author is testing user hostile design on us to see what we will do.
Reduce contrast and move everything around in order to maximize how pretty the interface is without any regard for how it affects users.
You think I'm kidding, but I'm not. Companies left and right are jumping on board with the Internet Of Things idea of using websites and smart phone apps to control everything. Those interfaces are increasingly dictated by design idiots who care only how pretty the interface is. The end result will be a generation of truly shitty interfaces that barely work, but look pre
I wouldn't mind more user-friendly design in the current day.
In my book, a perfectly designed UI is one that lets me do what I want to do without me noticing the UI at all.
Note that this isn't an endorsement of the current trend of "minimalism" -- which largely accomplishes the opposite of remaining invisible.
Have a "basic mode" for beginners, and also an "expert mode". In the expert mode, you see buttons and menus that let you fine tune the app's behavior. (The expert mode's buttons and menus would confuse a beginner, and clutter up the beginner's screen.)
Also include a button that resets all preferences to their defaults.
An interface that's easy to use when inebriated.
As more options pile up, menus are becoming too big and deep to be useful. It's time to meta-tize options so one can search for them google-esque. Give each a unique ID so that one can bookmark them and even add their favorite option into their own tool-bar and/or menu as they choose. It could be kind of a friendlier version of Firefox's about:config tool.
If there are dependencies, then the "parent" option(s) or group-set can be also displayed. Old-fashioned menus can still be available, but not be the only
"Unix is user-friendly. It's just very selective about who its friends are."
Anyone know who said it first?
Modern UI / UX design is a clusterfuck of bad design.
Everything that was learnt for the past 40 years has been thrown out the window. These morons are so focused on Form over Function that you get stupid shit like this:
* How dare we "clutter up" the UI and show the user a scroll bar so they can gauge spatial proximity. Now we have "endless" scrolling with no scroll bar -- so you have no fucking clue how far along the content you are. Want to QUICKLY scroll to a specific spot? LOL. Waste even more time tr