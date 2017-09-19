What Comes After User-Friendly Design? (fastcodesign.com) 19
Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan, writing for FastCoDesign: "User-friendly" was coined in the late 1970s, when software developers were first designing interfaces that amateurs could use. In those early days, a friendly machine might mean one you could use without having to code. Forty years later, technology is hyper-optimized to increase the amount of time you spend with it, to collect data about how you use it, and to adapt to engage you even more. [...] The discussion around privacy, security, and transparency underscores a broader transformation in the typical role of the designer, as Khoi Vinh, principal designer at Adobe and frequent design writer on his own site, Subtraction, points out. So what does it mean to be friendly to users-er, people-today? Do we need a new way to talk about design that isn't necessarily friendly, but respectful? I talked to a range of designers about how we got here, and what comes next.
Do we need a new way to talk about design that isn't necessarily friendly, but respectful?
- so here it is. The next UI design paradigm doesn't have to solve any specific issue, but it has to be 'respectful'.
Good equals simple (Score:3)
It is not one that gives you half a dozen options (all equally badly described:: telling the user what they do, not what their effect will be) for half a dozen more operators. It will have intelligent defaults - possibly ones that vary, depending on circumstances. It will provide a clear workflow: top - bottom, left-right, corner to corner -- whatever, it will be CLEAR what to do first, next and to finish.
Having said that, it will still be possible for users to make their own decisions. A good design will not railroad a user into one single path, one single process or one single methodology. If it did, there would be no point providing a user interface.
I look forward to the day - at the rate of progress, in the dim and distant future, when user interfaces work like this. Without any "I have just crashed and wiped out all your work. OK" style messages,
We Aren't to the Friendly Part Yet (Score:4)
1. Appropriate icons
2. Minimizing clicks to task completion
3. Common control placement
4. Self-explanatory menu trees
5. Consistent menu trees
I'll give you a good idea how NOT to do it. Windows 10 is a mashup of numerous operating systems. You'll find control panels from the original 95, and new 'tile' or web-page-like looks woven together. You'll find some with buttons you push, and others with highlighted words you need to click. You'll find important features like configuring the lock-screen not under right-click display like you would expect, but buried deep inside the user-accounts system. And clicking to find what you want has gotten so counter-intuitive that most people utilize the typing in the search box to pull things up now.
I could keep going on, but Windows 10 is a prime example of how non-user-friendly programs from tier 1 vendors have become. Photoshop is a right up there too.
Because if you have efficient button and icon design, you don't need menu trees and your dependence on language (and all the misunderstandings it creates) is decreased by an order of magnitude. Just have a British Person ask an American where a boot
heh. you picked a bad example.
You'll find important features like configuring the lock-screen not under right-click display like you would expect, but buried deep inside the user-accounts system
Yes, you'll find a security setting inside the user-accounts system.
Sure, it's semi-related to a password protected screen saver. It has nothing to do with a screen saver though, or display resolution, orientation, multiple screens, display adapters, or anything else to do with the display settings.
I agree with what you're saying though, Windows is like every other large piece of software. It's been changed a lot over time. It's full of new things that don't quite match up with
What is the f**king use case that is better covered by "respectful" as opposed to "user-centric." I actually think that user centric is, in today's word, f
UX: User Experience
GTUWTDD!
"What Comes After User-Friendly Design? "
As far as I can tell, user-hostile design does.
The next step? (Score:2)
Reduce contrast and move everything around in order to maximize how pretty the interface is without any regard for how it affects users.
You think I'm kidding, but I'm not. Companies left and right are jumping on board with the Internet Of Things idea of using websites and smart phone apps to control everything. Those interfaces are increasingly dictated by design idiots who care only how pretty the interface is. The end result will be a generation of truly shitty interfaces that barely work, but look pre
I wouldn't mind more user-friendly design in the current day.
In my book, a perfectly designed UI is one that lets me do what I want to do without me noticing the UI at all.
Note that this isn't an endorsement of the current trend of "minimalism" -- which largely accomplishes the opposite of remaining invisible.
Basic and expert modes (Score:2)
Have a "basic mode" for beginners, and also an "expert mode". In the expert mode, you see buttons and menus that let you fine tune the app's behavior. (The expert mode's buttons and menus would confuse a beginner, and clutter up the beginner's screen.)
Also include a button that resets all preferences to their defaults.