Google's AI Boss Blasts Musk's Scare Tactics on Machine Takeover (bloomberg.com) 42
Mark Bergen, writing for Bloomberg: Elon Musk is the most-famous Cassandra of artificial intelligence. The Tesla chief routinely drums up the technology's risks in public and on Twitter, where he recently called the global race to develop AI the "most likely cause" of a third world war. Researchers at Google, Facebook and other AI-focused companies find this irritating. John Giannandrea, the head of search and AI at Alphabet's Google, took one of the clearest shots at Musk on Tuesday -- all while carefully leaving him unnamed. "There's a huge amount of unwarranted hype around AI right now," Giannandrea said at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco. "This leap into, 'Somebody is going to produce a superhuman intelligence and then there's going to be all these ethical issues' is unwarranted and borderline irresponsible."
Elon is out of his mind (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
You don't really need full AI to have machines that run amok. Third party take-over is always a possibility. But mostly the problem with AI isn't that we'll have a Terminator scenario, but that the human race will be unprepared to switch to a new socio-political-economic system. And while people bandy about the term AI for this scenario, really anything that results in unemployment of a billion people in a short amount of time would do the trick. So I'd argue that Elon is underestimating the impact and time
Re: (Score:2)
yeah, but this fabled "switch to a new socio-political-economic system" will be just like the others, in that human beings will adapt. There will be immense disruption along the way, but we are pretty good at adapting to these things, and the idea that we will be in a place where our inability or difficulty in adapting will have apocalyptic consequences seems unlikely.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"the human race will be unprepared to switch to a new socio-political-economic system"
This could have been said about the wheel as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Most blowhards who claim to have a crystal ball turn out wrong.
While I don't doubt AI may pose a threat to humanity in the distant future, our current AI completely lacks everyday common sense. It's great at pattern matching now that we have fat hardware to throw at matching, but pattern matching alone can't cover for common sense. Hopping the common-sense hurdle could be centuries or millennia away. Stupid humans with war machines are a far more immediate threat.
Re: (Score:2)
The guy seriously doesn't have a fucking clue about AI. I've been studying the field for over 15 years and I've barely scratched the surface. Elon hasn't done shit with AI and can't speak from any experience.
Experience or no aside... Musk is often misunderstood by both his detractors and supporters.
His real motives are about getting approval from others, and he's a bright guy so he has come up with some well paying ways to get approval. His whole AI thing is about his innate need for approval but it isn't like he's alone in his views.
Some really bright folks share his concerns (Steven Hawking has said similar things) so I'd not be so quick to just dismiss Musk. Where I understand your prospective (because
Re: (Score:2)
Expert opinions only carry more weight than the average Joe's opinion when they are speaking on the topics that they are experts in.
Musk and Hawking are not experts in AI, and their opinion is roughly as weighty as any other intelligent layman. Which is to say, not very weighty.
If you want meaningful opinions on physics, then it's hard to do better than Hawkings. If you want meaningful opinions on AI, you should talk to the AI guys.
Re: (Score:2)
Those are both symptoms of the same paranoid dementia.
Re: (Score:2)
Musk is a visionary in every sense of the word. The thing about being a visionary is that its a double-edged sword.
Visionaries tend to completely buy into really crazy notions that are usually completely wrong. But, every so often, one of their crazy notions turns out to be right.
Talking rubbish, are we? (Score:2)
Elon hasn't done shit with AI and can't speak from any experience.
Well, since he's the one and only big name and largest supporter behind OpenAI [openai.com], the only real feasible contender/competitor to Google/TensorFlow, pardon me while I just presume that you're talking out of your behind and Elon Musk might actually know what he's talking about. He's proven it in Space and Electric Cars already too.
So unless you can point me to some significant contributions in the field of AI that you have been "studying for 15 y
Re: (Score:2)
The guy seriously doesn't have a fucking clue about AI. I've been studying the field for over 15 years and I've barely scratched the surface. Elon hasn't done shit with AI and can't speak from any experience.
The question isn't whether he's an expert in AI, it's whether he's a expert in strong AI. Which he isn't.
The problem is that you aren't an expert in strong AI either, you can't be because it doesn't exist.
Asking a AI researcher about the threat posed by strong AI is like asking a physicist from 1900 about the possibility of a bomb that could destroy a city.
They could have speculated, but their speculation wouldn't have been much better than that of any other reasonably smart person.
The physics they knew wou
Google has an AI boss? (Score:2)
And there's me thinking Google was run by a human. Oh well, I guess we can trust it.
Unless it's this guy [wikia.com].
Steel cage match between two AI giants! (Score:1)
Boss blasts Musk!
Musk fires back!
Machine kills them both, takes over...
Intelligence is not drive. (Score:2)
Look, a polar bear or a shark are not "intelligent" in the sense we think of intelligence--yet they will rip you to shreds because they can, because they're hungry and driven to eat.
So what makes something dangerous is its will to act--it's desire to take an action based on a set of built-in motivations that lead it to kill.
Without that desire to act, at best a super-intelligent AI is going to... what? Stumble in your way, causing you to trip?
Re: (Score:1)
Look, a polar bear or a shark are not "intelligent" in the sense we think of intelligence--yet they will rip you to shreds because they can, because they're hungry and driven to eat.
So what makes something dangerous is its will to act--it's desire to take an action based on a set of built-in motivations that lead it to kill.
These phenomena are the result of specific variable conditions being in place that end up functioning in an uncontrollable manner given a certain context. The idea that AI will be problematic exclusively because it mimics the concept of willful action seems extraordinarily short-sighted.
Without that desire to act, at best a super-intelligent AI is going to... what? Stumble in your way, causing you to trip?
Which would be ok so long as we are sure of where we will fall. Right?
Re: (Score:1)
Look, a polar bear or a shark are not "intelligent" in the sense we think of intelligence--yet they will rip you to shreds because they can, because they're hungry and driven to eat.
So what makes something dangerous is its will to act--it's desire to take an action based on a set of built-in motivations that lead it to kill.
These phenomena are the result of specific variable conditions being in place that end up functioning in an uncontrollable manner given a certain context. The idea that AI will be problematic exclusively because it mimics the concept of willful action seems extraordinarily short-sighted.
Without that desire to act, at best a super-intelligent AI is going to... what? Stumble in your way, causing you to trip?
Which would be ok so long as we are sure of where we will fall. Right?
ahh shit...my comment should have started with "earthquakes, tornadoes, etc. also kill us, but have no will to do so."
Re: (Score:3)
Look, a polar bear or a shark are not "intelligent" in the sense we think of intelligence
They aren't?? How are you defining "intelligence"?
This, by the way, is the primary reason why discussions about AI are primarily navel-gazing exercises: we haven't even defined what "intelligence" actually is -- and not for a lack of trying.
AI is more of an indirect than direct threat (Score:2)
Too many people, like Musk, are primarily worried about an AI taking over the world more or less directly. This is a somewhat unlikely possibility that requires major advancements in AI.
What they should actually be worried about is AI-powered hyper-inequality and mass unemployment. This is a near-certain possibility that the technology is already mature enough for. If killbots ever roam the streets because of developments in AI, it'll be human beings ordering them around all on their own, the AI will just b
Re: (Score:2)
I fail to see how trying to be cautious about something makes it irresponsible.
It doesn't. However, exaggerating the danger of something is.
A personal opinion (Score:1)
"Cassandra" is not the right term (Score:2)
Not unless you're saying he's absolutely correct, but we all refuse to listen to his warnings.
Self-interest no doubt (Score:2)
tl;dr: Greedy companies will be greedy, and their representatives, both owners and employees, will take positions which protect their jobs, salaries, and investments.
An idea (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)