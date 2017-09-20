Slashdot Asks: Why Does Google Want To Purchase HTC? (bloomberg.com) 33
Rumor has it Google is planning to purchase HTC -- or at least a portion of it. The speculation of this has been doing rounds for weeks now, and it reached a new high today after HTC said its stock will stop trading from Thursday, as it prepares to make a "major announcement" tomorrow. Bloomberg reported today: Alphabet's Google is close to acquiring assets from Taiwan's HTC, according to a person familiar with the situation, in a bid to bolster the internet giant's nascent hardware business. HTC, once ranked among the world's top smartphone makers, is holding a town hall meeting Thursday, according to tech website Venture Beat, which cited a copy of an internal invitation. The shares will also be suspended from trading as of Sept. 21 due to a pending announcement, according to the Taiwan stock exchange. Of course Google has made similar moves in the past. It previously owned Motorola for a brief period of time, but that acquisition didn't materialize much. The company has however, since re-hired the Motorola chief it once had, Rick Osterloh, and founded a separate hardware team under his stewardship. Claude Zellweger, the one-time chief designer of HTC Vive, is also now at Google, working on that company's Daydream virtual reality system.
What reasons could Google have to purchase HTC? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
What reasons could Google have to purchase HTC? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
becau$e it can (Score:2)
Re:becau$e it can (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Plus it gets the IP & knowledge base built on the patents, and the people that did it.
HTC used to make pretty decent devices, and I'm sure there's still some guys here who remember how its done.
It's sometimes much faster and cheaper to buy a team of talented designers and engineers, PMs etc. rather than build from scratch.
Because it's a competing phone company. (Score:2)
competing: how so ? (Score:2)
"Competing phone" doesn't make much sense.
Compared to the rest Google doesn't make much by selling phone. They are not harmed by the existence of manufacturer competing with Google's Nexus line.
They make maybe a little bit more by selling Android licenses to manufacturer who choose to have the complete "Google Experience" (including Google Play Store and other such Google apps and service) instead of the free AOSP. In that case, the more manufacturer producing Android phone, the better for Google, no matter
Wild guess (Score:1)
... to make money with the acquired intellectual property and human capital.
I know, crazy talk. Sorry to have bothered you.
What's different this time (Score:2)
I'm curious what their plan is this time around, or they're just buying another slumping handset manufacturer to prop them up for a few y
HTC can make phones for Google! (Score:1)
The Motorola acquisition was more about Google getting their hands on patents to protect themselves from litigation from patent trolls and other competing in the mobile space.
With the HTC purchase, Google (or Alphabet or XXVI or whatever Google is calling itself these days) is likely interested less in their patent portfolio but more interested in the existing infrastructure that HTC has so that Google can manufacture Android devices without having to rely on partners. Manufacturing channels and talented pe
Re: (Score:2)
My guess (Score:4, Interesting)
In 2011, VIA technologies sold its graphics subsidary "S3" to HTC, my guess is the are actually interrested in the Graphics Patents and knowledge from S3.
As of posting this there are two others (Score:3)
which state the obvious. 1) That HTC is a competitor in the same phone space and that 2) Google has money to burn.
There's a third reason.
Google doesn't know how to innovate anymore. They've gone as far as they can with computers as they are and don't want to sink time and money into finding the next new thing. Instead they're going through a retrenching so that profitability remains relatively high while seeking as many monopoly positions as they can. They already have search and internet advertisement sewn up. The US doesn't have the will to establish a new regulatory regime and the EU doesn't currently have the reach to force the US into following their course. That may change by the time President Stupid is done but that's for the future to decide.
In the meantime, the smart move is for Google to gobble up as much as it can under their Alphabet umbrella and see which keeps bringing in the money.
Mo ... (Score:2)
... ney.
Question (Score:2)
Obvious... (Score:2)
It's obvious. They obviously believe the letters HTC belong in the Alphabet.
Affirmative Action - Because HTC has too many men (Score:1)
It's a public service.
Google's plan for purchasing HTC is obviously to fire all the straight (biological) men who work there. Though rumor has it, they may keep around a handful who cross-dress.
trying to achieve megacorp status (Score:2)
The goal is that you will wear your Google clothes in your Google smart home while you eat your Google hamburger while you watch the Google news on your Google telescreen.
I've looked into it, and I think I have it figured (Score:2)
Might be a VR purchase (Score:2)