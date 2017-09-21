How Flying Seriously Messes With Your Mind and Body (bbc.com) 10
dryriver writes: BBC Future has an interesting piece about how traveling in an airliner does strange things to people's minds and bodies, such as far more people starting to cry while watching even mildly emotional movies on airplanes than what is normal, some passengers experiencing decreases in acuity of sight, taste and smell (airline meals are over-seasoned to compensate for this), unusual tiredness or desire to sleep, your skin drying out by up to 37% percent and possibly becoming itchy, and some people breaking wind far more often than they normally would. Here is an excerpt form the report: "There can be no doubt that aircraft cabins are peculiar places for humans to be. They are a weird environment where the air pressure is similar to that atop an 8,000ft-high (2.4km) mountain. The humidity is lower than in some of the world's driest deserts while the air pumped into the cabin is cooled as low as 10C (50F) to whisk away the excess heat generated by all the bodies and electronics onboard. The reduced air pressure on airline flights can reduce the amount of oxygen in passengers' blood between 6 and 25%, a drop that in hospital would lead many doctors to administer supplementary oxygen. There are some studies, however, that show even relatively mild levels of hypoxia (deficiency in oxygen) can alter our ability to think clearly. At oxygen levels equivalent to altitudes above 12,000ft (3.6km), healthy adults can start to show measurable changes in their memory, their ability to perform calculations and make decisions. This is why the aviation regulations insist that pilots must wear supplementary oxygen if the cabin air pressure is greater than 12,500ft. A study in 2007 showed that after about three hours at the altitudes found in airline cabins, people start to complain about feeling uncomfortable."
AALS (Score:2)
Altitude Adjusted Lachrymosity Syndrome. It's a thing. First mentioned on the BBC's premier film programme (http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00lvdrj/episodes/downloads [bbc.co.uk]) and detailed in their Witterpedia, http://witterpedia.net/wiki/index.php?title=AALS [witterpedia.net].
Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 (Score:2)
The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 supposedly feature improvements in cabin air pressure, with pressurization to 6000 feet equivalent, as well as increases in humidity.
Unfortunately, they still aren't that common.
Obviously (Score:1)
Some of those chemicals of the chemtrails will get into the cabin,
Tomato juice pro tip! (Score:2)
For those that didn't RTFA, it seems tomato juice tastes much better on a plane. I fly a lot and can say almost every airline also carries spicy tomato juice for bloody marys too.
My wife just asked me the other day why I always get tomato juice on a plane but not at home. Thank goodness for slashdot in helping me become more self-aware.
"aircraft cabins are peculiar places for humans" (Score:2)